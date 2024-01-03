The Jenner Sisters Are in Their Soft Girl Beauty Era

There's nothing, and I mean nothing, wrong with being soft, from your ambition to your beauty outlook. The latter is a lesson the Jenner sisters are taking to heart in 2024, and they're sharing the photos to prove it.

On Wednesday, January 3, both Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner independently shared a series of photos to their Instagram accounts that were bursting with soft girl energy. If you need a refresher on the trend, soft girl beauty is an effortlessly feminine, sweet take on natural makeup. Think glowy skin, freckles, and rosy blush, with a gentle sweep of mascara to cap things off. If you don't know what I'm talking about, the Jenner sisters can certainly show you.

(Image credit: @kyliejenner (left) and @kendalljenner (right) on Instagram)

In both selfies, the girls seem to be on tropical vacations. The Kylie Cosmetics owner, for her part, stands on the deck of a boat with the warm sun hitting her face at just the right angle to enhance her glossy lips and freckles. Meanwhile, the 818 Tequila founder poses while holding a glass of white wine, with the same juicy lip look (albeit in a slightly more mauve-y color) and smattering of freckles on display across her nose. Now, take a look at their dark brows, thick lashes, and eye shape. These girls have never looked more like sisters.

While Kendall has always been a fan of low-key glam, her little sister has been embracing the look more and more these days. Last August, Kylie shared yet another freckle-forward photo, with her dark hair flowing in its natural wavy texture.

"Soft girl era," commented a fan on the post, echoing today's commenters who wrote notes including "the soft girl era gives me life."

And while the KHY designer's recent post didn't offer much in the way of a caption ("2024," she wrote), her big sister—the forever soft girl champion—decided to share a longer message.

"Years pass, and they seem faster and faster. presence and time is all i can ask for. so grateful for what has past, so optimistic for what’s to come. go love on the people you hold close to your heart, and don’t waste a second," wrote Kendall. ️"2024, shower me with love and laughter, gratitude and growth, patience and presence."

And freckles, too. Let's keep that trend going, please.