Charlotte Tilbury Is Giving the Old Hollywood Aesthetic a Modern Spin

Charlotte Tilbury is making old Hollywood new again—while still retaining everything we love about the era, of course.

On Tuesday, January 23, the brand is launching a collection of brand-new lipstick and liner colors, marking the first-ever lip range in their beloved Hollywood franchise. Falling into three categories—the matte Hollywood Reds lipsticks, the satin Hollywood Pinks lipsticks, and the matching Lip Cheat lip liners—the products boast vintage glam colors paired with fan-favorite formulas that could only be of this decade.

"Darlings, my NEW! Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipsticks are the Hollywood secret to INSTANT STAR CONFIDENCE!!!" wrote makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury via Instagram, sharing a campaign starring Kate Moss and Jourdan Dunn. "I have decoded the perfect nuanced pinks and reds to suit EVERY complexion!!!"

To kick things off, the Reds will be available in five shades, all featuring the brand's award-winning Matte Revolution formula.

"It’s designed for every woman, of all ages and any skin tone, offering a buildable, transfer-proof, long-lasting, matte color with up to 10-hour wear," reads a press release shared with Marie Claire. "Inspired by the glamorous, old Hollywood lights, the 3D-effect red pigments architect the lips, creating the ultimate lip shape for the special Hollywood moment in your life."

Another five lipsticks come in shades of pink, ranging from the soft-mauve "Red Carpet Pink" to the candy-colored "90s Pink." These new offerings feature the brand's soft, satin-y, and shiny K.I.S.S.I.N.G formula, which offers a "full and luminous look."

Last (but certainly not least), the Lip Cheat lip liners will also be available in five new shades ("Icon Baby," "90s Pink," "The Queen," "Mark of a Kiss," and "Red Carpet Red"), echoing both reds and pinks from the collection. Infused with jojoba seed oil, the waterproof liners promise both 24-hour hydration and a perfectly matched pout.

Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipstick Collection will be available to shop exclusively at charlottetilbury.com beginning Tuesday, January 23.