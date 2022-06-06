Search “lipstick” on Sephora’s website and you’re going to get upwards of 200 products. On Nordstrom? Nearly 500. And that’s not even counting tinted lip balms, pigmented glosses, or long-wear lip stains. While scrolling for hours upon hours is certainly an option (we love a beauty haul), picking the best lipstick of all time doesn’t have to be a crazy expedition. With the expert assistance of celebrity makeup artists, we’ve compiled a definitive list of the all-time best lip products. And trust us, if they’ve made it on this page, they’re the real deal. You’re not going to have to worry about smudging, drying, or bleeding. These bullets have been tested time and again by the best pros in the industry.

Even though makeup artists agree that these are the best lipsticks in the history of lipstick creation (we’re throwing it back to the 1999 launch of MAC’s Ruby Woo), picking the best formula for your routine is a totally personal decision. I’m *obsessed* with peachy pinks and satin finishes, but other beauty professionals would shout about their love for waterproof reds from the rooftops. As such, each recommendation we provide is going to give you the inside scoop—which skin tones it works best for, application hacks (grab one of the best lip liners), and exactly why it’s hailed as the créme de la créme of lipsticks in the beauty world.

So, without further ado, please scroll ahead to discover your next obsession. Because trust us, it’s here.

The Best Pink Lipstick (opens in new tab) Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lipstick & Liner Set “It comes in 3 shades, so it works with all skin tones. I really love that it’s a nude-pink. I think it works great with every makeup look and compliments the face well.” – Danii Parkes, Celebrity Makeup Artist $25 at Sephora (opens in new tab)

The Best Nude Lipstick (opens in new tab) Neutrogena Moisture Smooth Stick in Almond Nude “It’s my favorite on-the-go nude. It hydrates the lip, and, at the same time, delivers a great wash of a natural lip color.” – CS $7 at Target (opens in new tab)

The Best Lipstick for All Skin Tones (opens in new tab) NARS Velvet Matte Lipstick Pencil in Cruella “It's a red that never fails. It suits everyone and has a classic undertone. It’s not too trendy, not too tame—it’s perfectly balanced.” – KJH $27 at Sephora (opens in new tab)

The Best Sheer Lipstick (opens in new tab) Fenty Beauty Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick “This comes in a variety of shades, but my personal favorite is Peachy Pink. It gives my lips that shine I’m looking for, while being long lasting and applying like lipstick. I love to apply this product when I have a more glowy look on my face, as it adds shine and hydration to my lips.” – DP $24 at Sephora (opens in new tab)

The Most Pigmented Lipstick (opens in new tab) Violette FR Petal Bouche Matte “There’s simply no better product for intense color. Regardless of which color you choose (Cœur Infidèle or Amour Fou), you’re guaranteed an intense pigment. But with a velvety satin finish, it’s never too jarring. The curved applicator makes getting a sharp line pretty easy, but I’m partial to a more diffused look, so I always soften the edges by patting my finger.” – SH $25 at Violette FR (opens in new tab)

The Best Liquid Lipstick (opens in new tab) The Lip Bar Liquid Matte Lipstick “The Lip Bar is a new love of mine! If you're a lover of color this brand is for you. Their liquid lipsticks provide maximum color payoff while lasting all day. What I love about this product is how lightweight the texture is—it almost feels like nothing is on your lips, but then you end up having the most vibrant, iconic lips.” – BG $13 on Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Best Matte Lipstick (opens in new tab) Rare Beauty Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick in Motivate “I use this products on my lips, cheeks, and eyelids to give myself a monochromatic look. It’s my consistent, everyday color and I love the way it applies.” – DP $20 at Sephora (opens in new tab)

The Best Lipstick for Layering ChapStick Total Hydration With Sea Minerals Nourishing Lip Balm “When I send clients to a red carpet, I give them Chapstick Total Hydration Tinted Lip Balm. I match it with the shade closest to what they are wearing. What I love about this, is that it doesn’t add texture to the lips, but just refreshes and hydrates them without making lipstick look too thick, heavy, or overly applied. It’s a safe way to refresh your lipstick in the back of the car without worrying.” – MM $3.24 (opens in new tab) at Ulta Beauty (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Best Buildable Lipstick (opens in new tab) Bodyography Pop The Question “This is a great, barely-there nude that looks a bit ‘90s, which is a trend that continuously comes back around. I like that it's a cream texture and that you can build or sheer it down.” –KJH $19 at Bodyography (opens in new tab)