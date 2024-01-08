Long-Lasting Perfumes That Won't Fade, Recommended by Editors

Everyone's been there: You spray on your brand new perfume, thinking it'll garner you compliments as you move through your day, only to find that the fragrance has worn off by the time you reach the office. It's a disappointing experience that makes you feel like your latest purchase wasn't worth it after all—an especially killer blow considering fragrances typically don't come cheap. So, when you buy a perfume, how can you tell whether or not it's going to last you all day long?

"It's tough, because there’s no exact science to it," admits J.J. Vittoria, founder of customizable fragrance brand Olfactory NYC. "No matter what you buy, everyone’s skin reacts differently to different products and different ingredients."

However, if you're looking for a perfume that you don't need to reapply often (if at all), look no further. Ahead, we've compiled the best, editor- and expert-tested perfumes whose scents are proven to last. In addition, we've gathered tips from Vittoria on how to find and apply fragrances that will stick to you for hours and hours.

What Makes a Perfume Last

Composition

"One thing you can control, on the brand side of things, is the fragrance concentration," explains Vittoria. "That’s when you see things like eau de parfum and and eau de toilette—that’s what that’s referring to. Typically, an eau de toilette is around 5 percent or 10 percent in terms of fragrance concentration, and the rest is a mixture of alcohol and water. Eau de parfums are typically higher and are about 15 percent in range. And then higher than that, you get into what’s called parfum extraits, which are up to 20 percent to 30 percent in concentration."

So why do brands offer an eau de toilette if an eau de parfum is so much more concentrated?

"An eau de toilette is cheaper, but there’s a trade off," Vittoria says. "The alcohol in aneau de toilette is what gives it that lift off the skin. So as you increase the concentration in fragrance, you lose some of that sort of lift—that projection of the fragrance. But you want an overall effect. You don’t want to only be able to smell it when you get really close to the skin, which is what it can often end up being like when you have a high concentration. For instance, essential oils will typically last quite long, depending on the ingredient, but you have to get really close to the skin to smell it, so it doesn’t really work as a fragrance."

He also adds that high concentration formulas, such as essential oils and extraits, can run the risk of allergic reaction in those who have sensitive skin, so more diluted formulas may be preferable.

Ingredients

Ever notice that some scents last longer than others? According to Vittoria, that's not just your imagination: Spicy notes tend to last longer than their lighter counterparts.

"If what you’re looking for is purely what will last you longest, there are certain ingredients that will tend to last longer, and those tend to be base notes like woods, musks, and incenses," he says. "Top notes like a citrus tend to be more powerful at the beginning, but tend to disappear over time."

However, he cautions against thinking that your fragrance has faded just because you can't smell it anymore

"The best quality fragrances—the ones that are the most interesting and the most complex—you’ll smell them in the beginning but you won’t smell them in an hour, but that doesn’t mean that they’re gone," he warns. "Other people can still smell them, you’ve just gotten used to it."

Where You Spray It

The debate over where to spray your perfume—on your torso, on your neck, behind your knees, and so on—has long raged among fragrance lovers. In the interests of settling the issue, Vittoria says that perfumes generally last longest "on your clothes or your hair."

"Because when you think about it," he says, "your skin is secreting oils, and as that happens and as your skin is constantly refreshing, a fragrance will disappear as well. People spray on their wrists or their neck because that’s where your pulse points are, and your pulse points are slightly hotter than the rest of your body. And the heat gives more performance because it makes the fragrance evaporate more, and that’s what gives a slightly more effective fragrance. So, in a way, putting a fragrance on your pulse points might make it last less long, but it’ll give a better performance."

How Much You Apply

Vittoria discourages users from spraying a ton of perfume at the beginning of the day, hoping that makes it last longer. Instead, he advises reapplying if needed.

"With a high potency eau de parfum, you shouldn’t need to apply more than once every four to six hours."

Rollerball vs. Spray

Rollerballs are often smaller and more convenient for travel, but did you know that they can have a different overall effect than sprays?

"When you have a rollerball, typically you have an oil base of some kind, and that will last you longer," says Vittoria, "but you’ll run into those projection problems, much like with an essential oil."

Personal Body Chemistry

Finally, it's important to remember that, as with all things beauty, fragrance is incredibly personal and varies from body to body, age to age, and even season to season.

"It’s not just person to person but within a person," echoes Vittoria. "So in the summer, your body is doing different things and your sweat glands are behaving differently. If you’re someone that’s constantly sweating, that might affect your ability to retain fragrance or have it last on the skin. It can also be hormonal. For instance, for pregnant women, fragrance will have a very different effect and will smell different."

All this to say, finding the best, longest lasting fragrance for you is a journey, not a destination.

"You learn about your body," agrees Vittoria. "If there’s an ingredient that you find keeps disappearing, that’s where you play around and try something else."

Le Labo Eau de Parfum - Thé Noir $230 at Net a Porter "One spritz of this perfume literally fills my entire room, it's that strong. I've been wearing it on and off for years and, while expensive, I truly believe that it's worth investing in. One bottle lasted me close to year. One spritz on the inside of the wrists or on the middle of your chest leaves you with a strong but not overpowering scent. It clings to my clothes and hangs around for days even after I've taken them off." — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor Pros: editor-approved; a little goes a long way Cons: expensive Customer Review: "The manager had sprayed the tissue in my gift bag so I have literally sniffed Noir for hours and keep desiring more. It truly gets better as time passes. Safe to say my WOW factor was activated. I am eternally grateful and hooked for life!" -Nordstrom

Olfactory NYC At-Home Customization Experience $85 at Olfactory NYC “Fragrances perform differently on a person to person basis,” says Vittoria, “which is why I think customizing fragrance is great.” With this customizable perfume kit, you’ll be able to craft your own signature fragrance, from its top to its base to its heart notes. In terms of intensity, Vittoria explains, “As a brand what we look at is we try to be on the higher end in terms of concentration, where you’re getting the maximum quality without running into any of the issues from too high of a concentration.” Pros: customizable; concentrated; a little goes a long way Cons: what some find fun, others find laborious

Violette Fr Avec Amour $56 at Violette Fr "This is a roll-on scent, which I normally don’t love—they’re usually either not long-lasting enough or too oily on my skin and clothes. But this warm, subtle scent rolls on fast, dries quickly, and lasts all day. The fact that the bottle is small (but still lasts me a long time) means I can travel with it, throw it in my purse, slap it on when I’m needing a pick-me-up, you name it. My daughter calls it “mommy’s scent,” that’s how often I wear it." -Katherine J. Igoe, Contributing Editor Pros: editor-approved; convenient; dries quickly; affordable Cons: small bottle

Phlur Mood Ring Perfume $96 at Phlur This fragrance, described by Plur as “a euphoric sugar trip” that “transports you to a technicolor daydream,” is certainly one of a kind. It’s a floral, fruity fragrance that relies on bright notes like orange zest, dragon fruit pulp, marigold, and orange flower, but is balanced out by notes like patchouli prisma, glazed musks, sheer amber, and jasmine sambac. It’s the perfect fragrance to opt for when you need a bit of a pick me up, with a scent as invigorating and vibrant as its bright green color. Pros: clean; editor-approved; invigorating Cons: some users find it too sweet Customer Review: "It is a very literal “happy” scent; as someone who usually doesn’t enjoy scents with any orange in them, I was pleasantly surprised. This can smell like gummy bears; it can smell floral; it can smell summery; it can smell wintery. There are zero (traditionally) masculine notes; I can see wearing this on a happy day that you spend going on adventures alone. Not that isn’t nice for a date or family outing, but it just inspires you to wander a little outside of your normal route. I am obsessed." -Sephora

Eauso Vert Fruto Oscuro $185 at Eauso Vert This fragrance features some of my favorite elements of all time, including top notes of pink pepper, zapote, wormwood, elemi, and Mexican Black Cherry. I’m typically not a fan of fruity perfumes, but this one is balanced out by its heart and base notes, which include smoky, spicy elements like black pepper, clove stem, guaiacwood, and frankincense. The result is a unique, lingering scent that I get compliments on whenever I wear it—even if it’s been hours since first application. Pros: editor-approved; balanced Cons: small bottle

Amouage Guidance Eau de Parfum $360 at Bergorf Goodman This is a top pick for Deena Campbell, Marie Claire’s Beauty Director. It’s a reinterpretation of the brand’s three principal notes of rose, ambergris, and frankincense. This incarnation augments Amouage’s signature scent with refreshing new top, heart, and base notes that add complexity to the overall effect. In addition to frankincense, top notes include pear and hazelnut, while the rose heart nore is accompanied by saffron, sambac jasmine, and osmanthus. Finally, Amouage’s ambergris base note is topped off with vanilla, sandalwood, cistus, and akigalawood, all of which add new dimension for a memorable scent that lingers long after you’ve applied it. Pros: editor-approved; complex Cons: expensive Customer Review: "Once past the initial burst, it remains a fairly constant, well-behaved creamy flowery goodness on me. Plus the lasting power is impressive; one of the few rare scents that can last a whole day." -Fragrantica

D.S. & Durga Deep Dark Vanilla $210 at Revolve "My biggest pet peeve is spraying a delicious scent only for it to seem non-existent a few hours later. Don't get me wrong, I have a surplus of travel-friendly rollerballs on hand for midday reapplication, but on days when I simply can't be bothered it's always D.S. & Durga's Deep Dark Vanilla Eau de Parfum to the rescue. The intoxicating delicious, sweet-yet-sophisticated vanilla profile stays fresh on my skin for hours on end. I just need one to two spray for a trail of the notes to follow me through all my daily activities." -Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor Pros: editor-approved; Cons: high price, small bottle Customer Review: "This is the most masculine vanilla scent I’ve ever put my nose on. It actually smells deep—low down and to the ground. It’s an incredibly earthy vanilla anchored by that patchouli. Masculine scents aren’t my thing but I can appreciate this for what it brings to a very crowded plethora of vanilla scents that have been churned out onto the market as of late." -Fragrantica

Glossier You Eau de Parfum $68 at Sephora $39.23 at Amazon $64 at Glossier "This is one of two perfumes that will never leave my roster. The top note of pink pepper gives a nice jolt of spice when I first spray it, and the musky ambrox and fresh iris meld together into a deep scent that lingers on my skin all day. Rather than being a scent where I like the concoction itself more than how it smells on me—candles are a much better medium for those—this is my first-ever perfume that felt like it was made for me. That, and the compliments I’ll receive even on hour five of wearing, make me eternally loyal." -Quinci LeGardye, Contributing Culture Editor Pros: editor-approved; affordable; great for layering Cons: some users find it too peppery Customer Review: "This fragrance surprised me. It’s not a scent family that I normally gravitate towards. But the way the profile changes as it sits on your skin?! Y'ALL! If you’re looking for a perfume to layer with others, this is the one. It’s perfect." -Sephora

Dior Ambre Nuit Visit Site This is another fragrance that Beauty Director Deena Campbell swears by. This warm option relies mostly on the smell of amber, augmented by comforting yet spicy notes like patchouli, cedar,guaiac wood, and ambergris, which comprise its base notes. It also features middle notes of pink pepper and rose, which provide a delightful floral- spicy contrast that give it a unique dimension and overall warm feel. On the surface, though, it has sweet top notes of grapefruit and bergamot. Pros: unisex; editor-approved; concentrated Cons: not as much projection power Customer Review: "Ambre nuit is one fragrance that my husband and I both wear and love." -Dior

Maison Margiela REPLICA From the Garden Eau de Toilette $160 at Sephora As soon as the weather gets warm and the ground begins to thaw, I love getting my hands dirty in the garden. That’s why I was over the moon to discover that the newest Replica fragrance, “In the Garden,” was meant to evoke the feeling of gardening on a sunny spring day. True to form, it contains tomato leaf as a top note—a unique, herbaceous scent that immediately conjures visions of spring. Other notes include bright mandarin orange and spicy patchouli, which introduce a woody element to the otherwise earthy creation. Pros: editor-approved; unique scent Cons: some found it too herbaceous Customer Review: "Love this! It has a unique scent, floral and definitely smells like tomato leaves. After I received it, I ended up using it pretty often. It has the slightest sweet scent to it. This perfume also stays on for a very long time. Would recommend." -Sephora

Meet the Expert