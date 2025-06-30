The middle part vs. side part debate is seemingly never-ending, but if I had to ask Natalie Portman where she stands on the topic, I'd instantly know her answer based on her look during her most recent outing. The Black Swan actress was spotted out running errands in New York on June 29, and she looked casual as ever in a black t-shirt, slightly torn jean shorts, black sneakers, and sunglasses. She also wore her grown-out, dark brunette lob in a pretty casual style with a middle part and natural waves.

Portman is no stranger to the middle part, as it seems to be her go-to when styling her hair. Back in May, she was spotted out in New York ahead of her appearance on an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and she wore her long bob with a middle part and flipped under ends. Shortly after that, she attended a Dior fashion show in Rome, where she pulled her hair back into a slick ponytail with a middle part once again.

Natalie Portman out and about in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Middle parts have never exactly gone out of style (and they likely never will), but with the side part making a much-needed comeback in recent years, we can see why the question of which of these styles reigns supreme is still debated. While I'm side part apologist myself, there are tons of hairstyles that look amazing when worn with a middle part, so I can see why it's been named the supreme hairstyle in the eyes of Gen Z.

If you've been looking to hop on the middle part trend, keep reading for product recommendations that'll help you style your hair like a pro.