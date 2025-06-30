Natalie Portman May Have Just Solved the Middle Part vs. Side Part Debate
Her choice will always be timeless.
The middle part vs. side part debate is seemingly never-ending, but if I had to ask Natalie Portman where she stands on the topic, I'd instantly know her answer based on her look during her most recent outing. The Black Swan actress was spotted out running errands in New York on June 29, and she looked casual as ever in a black t-shirt, slightly torn jean shorts, black sneakers, and sunglasses. She also wore her grown-out, dark brunette lob in a pretty casual style with a middle part and natural waves.
Portman is no stranger to the middle part, as it seems to be her go-to when styling her hair. Back in May, she was spotted out in New York ahead of her appearance on an episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and she wore her long bob with a middle part and flipped under ends. Shortly after that, she attended a Dior fashion show in Rome, where she pulled her hair back into a slick ponytail with a middle part once again.
Middle parts have never exactly gone out of style (and they likely never will), but with the side part making a much-needed comeback in recent years, we can see why the question of which of these styles reigns supreme is still debated. While I'm side part apologist myself, there are tons of hairstyles that look amazing when worn with a middle part, so I can see why it's been named the supreme hairstyle in the eyes of Gen Z.
If you've been looking to hop on the middle part trend, keep reading for product recommendations that'll help you style your hair like a pro.
To achieve a bone straight look, grab a flat iron. This one in particular has ceramic plates and is made with anti-static technology that keeps the hair silky with little to no flyaways.
You can also add a snap clip to either side of your head to keep the hair out of your face. It's the ideal summer hair accessory.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.