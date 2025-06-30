Megan Thee Stallion's Fruit Nails Are Actually a Nod to a Popular Anime Series

Megan Thee Stallion is basically the queen of over-the-top manicures. Over the years, the rapper's nail beds have pretty much become canvases for mini works of art that include intricate designs that are almost always a reference to something, from classic tattoo designs to Super Mario characters. This past weekend, she showed off a whole new set featuring some detailed fruit designs, and while, at first glance, one might think the manicure is just her take on the fruit nail trend that's been taking over Instagram these last few months, it's actually a nod to one of her favorite anime programs.

In a TikTok video uploaded over the weekend, Megan can be seen showing off her long, coffin-shaped nails that feature a different fruit design on each finger. According to her caption, the all-new set, designed by her manicurist Tahvya Krok , is an ode to a 1999 anime series called One Piece.

“Megan D Luffy with thee devil fruit nails,” she wrote in reference to the show's main character, Monkey D. Luffy, who gains special powers in the show after eating "devil fruit."

Megan's obsession with anime has never been a secret. Her single "Boa," is a reference to One Piece character Boa Hancock, who the rapper also cosplayed in the song's accompanying music video last year. She also wore a manicure referencing Kon, a character from Bleach, when she attended the DreamCon anime and gaming convention earlier this month, simultaneously cosplaying as Yoruichi.

Megan switches up her manicures pretty often, so there's no telling what design is next on her list, but if I know one thing it's that there certainly has to be more anime-inspired nail art to come.