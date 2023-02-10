New York Fashion Week is back yet again—and the pros behind the scenes are already serving up dozens of beauty trends on a silver platter. Master hair stylists, makeup artists, and nail pros teamed up with top-notch brands (think: NARS, Bumble & Bumble, and Charlotte Tilbury) to mood board the runway glam. While all the looks make their grand debut on the catwalk, we got a sneak peak at what went down backstage. From product breakdowns to trends popping up left and right, team Marie Claire got the down low on the beauty magic this season.

Grunge glam was in full force at the L’Agence presentation and ethereal, rose-inspired ballerina buns stole the show at Christian Siriano. But NYFW is just getting started. Here, we’ve rounded up the best New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 beauty looks to grace the catwalk—and asked the geniuses responsible for 'em to share their go-to products and backstage secrets.

Christian Siriano’s Petal Buns

(Image credit: Getty)

Siriano himself was inspired by the “transportive romance of gardens” for his newest collection, and the hair and makeup leads interpreted that in a very literal sense. “Christian’s collection is stunning. It feels ethereal and romantic. We were inspired by the hand-crafted floral accents found throughout the collection to echo this in the hair by creating a rose-like twist, with a ‘stem’ of hair weaving down the crown of the head, meeting the rose-like bun in the back,” says Lacy Redway, Unilever stylist and celebrity hair artist. To create the floral shape, she recommends weaving the bun in a “figure eight” motion and pinning each section to the base of the ponytail.

(Image credit: Getty)

On the makeup front, the shade of flowers and a dash of Audrey Hepburn served as a guiding light. Makeup pro Sofia Tilbury (opens in new tab), who also happens to be Charlotte Tilbury’s niece, led the backstage glam—and said the new Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wands were her go-to. “Fresh, bright fuchsia was a key feature of the collection, so we opted for a wash of pretty, pink, rosebud color on the eyes; a soft-focusing, beautifying blush using Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wands on the cheeks, and a pop of confident color with the satin-shine, fuchsia-pink Velvet Underground lipstick,” she said.

L’Agence’s Slept-In Eye

(Image credit: Charlie Riddle)

With a “rock and roll” esque collection as the bones, makeup artist lead and Stila Global Head of Artistry Charlie Riddle opted for a lived-in look. “She maybe slept in her eyeliner the night before and then woke up and really perfected her skin,” he exclusively told Marie Claire. Skin was kept matte (shoutout Stila Stay All Day Foundation), but the glow in the picture above—which includes zero highlighter—is the work of a months-away launch (it’s game-changing) and the newly-released All About Blur Instant Blurring Stick. “Blur is huge and it’s not going away. People are wearing more makeup again, so having something like this is the perfect finish. It’s skin mimicking. It’s not glossy, but it plays up their own natural skin tone.”

For hair, IGK swooped in with ‘90s supermodel waves. “The inspiration for the hair was the iconic supermodel era—think Cindy Crawford,” says IGK stylist Melissa Parizot. “The key word would be volume,” adds IGK co-founder Aaron Grenia (opens in new tab). “Instead of the beachy waves, we’re getting a lot of requests for the bouncy blowout.”

Rodarte's Gothic Fairies

(Image credit: Courtesy of Sydney Fleisher)

Models were turned into mystical, gothic fairies at Rodarte—a bit of gothic grunge balanced by ethereal skin and sleek hair. "The collection is more fairy than goth, so we really wanted to do strong and bold makeup and linear eyeliner eyes with a dark black or blue lip," says NARS makeup lead James Kaliarados. "I think a lot of girls I know really want to look like this, so it's not totally costume-y or fantasy—it's really something people want to be a part of."

As for hair? "Everyone got straight hair and a middle part," says TRESemme stylist Odile Gilbert. "The idea is luxury, shiny, high quality hair—no braids this season." Anjelica Huston, aka Morticia Addams, was a baseline source of inspiration, but of course the team gave the look a modern spin. For some, that meant hair accessories, and for others that looked like full blown flower crowns. "I secured them with knots. It has to be beautiful, yet comfortable," she adds.