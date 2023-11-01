I Tested Every Byredo Perfume—These 10 Are the Best

Byredo doesn’t need much of an introduction. To know the luxury brand is to love it. Since its inception in 2006, the fragrance-turned-home-makeup-and-leather-goods line has gained undeniable notoriety. Gypsy Water has become a best-seller at every retailer that carries it, the brand boasts celebrity fans ranging from Rosie-Huntington Whitely to Victoria Beckham, and new launches continue to delight the loyal fan base. The allure is easy to understand—each and every new fragrance launch is designed to elicit an emotion or memory.

The unisex range of scents are equal parts unusual and unexpected. You won’t find a “dupe” or layered concoction that rivals the expertly crafted formulas—they’re designed with highest quality ingredients, and of course, a unique edge or surprise note that distinguishes them from typical offerings. There are earthy, woodsy blends, fruity-florals, and musky eau de parfums to choose from, but the best Byredo perfume for you—well, that’s going to have to be your call.

To help guide you on your fragrance journey, the Marie Claire team tested every single Byredo perfume out there—from La Tulipe to Biobiotheque. Here, we’ve found the 10 best blends the brand has to offer.

The Best Byredo Perfumes

The Best Overall Byredo Fragrance Byredo Gypsy Water Eau de Parfum $290 at Saks $100 at Amazon $205 at Saks Fifth Avenue I’d go so far as to say Gypsy Water is the brand’s most famous fragrance—and it’s no surprise the blend attracts so much attention; it’s highly unique. Technically it falls into the woody family, but with notes of bergamot, lemon, pepper, and incense, you’re constantly left guessing where the fragrance will land. It’s layered, complex, and filled with whimsy, but grounded all in one. It transcends seasonal constructs and is accompanied by intense staying power. It’s a signature scent if there ever was one. Customer Review: “I initially opened this and didn’t like the smell right away, but I let it sit on my skin for a minute and wow I could not believe I’ve never tried this before. It’s so divine. It’s warm and sexy and could almost pass as unisex, and I absolutely love it.” — Nordstrom

The Best Floral Byredo Fragrance Byredo La Tulipe Eau de Parfum $205 at Nordstrom “I’ve never been one to gravitate towards floral fragrances, but I was intrigued by Byredo’s La Tulipe for that exact reason. My first thought: Tulips have a smell? As it turns out, some tulip varieties do; a delicate-yet-distinct aroma that’s perfectly captured in this perfume. The scent skews more toward freshly-cut bouquet than intense floral oil, with a bright and fresh quality that’s almost unplaceable (not surprising, considering the limited availability of tulip-inspired perfumes on the market.) I’ve yet to find anything quite like this, and would recommend it to anyone looking to switch things up or find a new everyday scent.” — Lucia Tonelli, Social Media Editor Customer Review: “I looooovee this perfume! It is a very accurate tulip smell. It smells exactly like tulips! For spring and summer, this scent is perfect. It also has green notes, reminding me of flower stems so it is very fresh and delicious. I got the body lotion for this too because it just smells so good. I love floral scents in general but this one is the most refreshing and light scent!” — Nordstrom

The Best Warm Byredo Fragrance Byredo Bibliothèque Eau de Parfum $205 at Saks “I love reading so much that I joke it’s a part of my personality. My apartment is overflowing with more volumes than any of my shelves can accommodate, and, to me, there’s nothing better than the smell of an old used bookstore. Thus, I’ve long been obsessed with Byredo’s best-selling Bibliothèque perfume, which is meant to conjure visions of reading a well-loved paperback while sitting on a cozy, worn leather couch. It has top notes of peach and plum, with a faintly musky base of violet and peony, culminating with notes of patchouli, vanilla, and leather.” — Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer Customer Review: “This is my favorite new fragrance. I love the sweetness, the depth , and spiciness that this perfume has. It is a beautiful scent that lasts all day. I have received many compliments . I even spray it on my wrist when I go to bed at night so I can smell it while I am reading. It is lovely!” — Nordstrom

The Best Earthy Byredo Fragrance Byredo De Los Santos Eau de Parfum $205 at Nordstrom $198 at Amazon $205 at Saks Fifth Avenue “Byredo describes De Los Santos as "a celebration of life" and it couldn't be any more spot on. I spray on the amber, orris, and sage notes when I need a pick-me-up, or admittedly, when I just want someone to say, “Damn, you smell amazing!” It also lingers for hours and hours, which in my book, is what fragrance should be about. — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director Customer Review: “This smells amazing. Beautiful bitter herbal opening and clean dry down. The heart brings out the synthetic musk with some orris and citrus. The perfume settles on a heavy ambroxan base with olibanum in the background. It's a clean scent, good for summer and autumn. You'll be getting a lot of compliments wearing it. Lasting power is around four to five hours. Amazing drydown and very versatile.” — Bloomingdales

The Best New Byredo Fragrance Byredo Animalique Eau de Parfum $205 at Nordstrom As the name indicates, this sensual fragrance has a primal edge. With base notes including tobacco leaves, amber, and sandalwood, you can expect a lingering scent reminiscent of raw emotion. That in mind, this eau de parfum isn't entirely rough or masculine. Citruses, suede, and hints of floral round out the complex identity. In the end, you're left with a fragrance that is equal parts fresh and mysterious. I personally like to reserve this particular scent for special occasions or big nights out. Customer Review: “I was not expecting to like this smell, but I did. It was not animalistic at all. The opening was fresh and floral, classic Byredo DNA. The dry down was a little bit deeper, maybe ambery. There was something powdery and a purple flower.” — Reddit

The Best Sweet Vanilla Byredo Fragrance Byredo Vanille Antique Extrait de Parfum $350 at Nordstrom $299.97 at Amazon $350 at Bergdorf Goodman The biggest callout: This an extrait de parfum not an eau de parfum, so you can expect it to be more intense, longer lasting, and intensely, well, vanilla. The vanilla bean is intensely warm, but to my surprise, it’s not intensely sweet. Instead, there’s a smoky hint—almost like a burning marshmallow. I’m not fond of smelling too sweet, but this strikes the perfect balance. It’s the fragrance I want my sweater to smell like when I’m cozied up next to a fireplace in the dead of winter. Customer Review: “It’s mature and sexy. It dries down to a warm woodsy, vanilla smell that people will comment on when they hug you. The initial scent can seem strong to some but the dry down is exquisite. I’ve had countless compliments since I purchased this.” — Nordstrom

The Best Date Night Byredo Fragrance Byredo Bal d’Afrique Eau de Parfum $205 at Nordstrom $120 at Amazon $205 at Bergdorf Goodman Victoria Beckham can be counted as one of this fragrance’s many fans (including yours truly). It was one of the first skus to enter the Byredo family, inspired as an ode to the beauty of Africa. While it's technically unisex, it leans on the feminine floral side. Classic notes like bergamot, vetiver, and sandalwood are at the forefront, but niche additions, like African marigold, which is native to the fragrance’s inspiration, are what differentiate this from the masses of floral fragrances on the market. Customer Review: “This is a lovely grown up perfume, which I am saving for special occasions like nights out. It is quite a mature fragrance, and very warm and will suit the autumn and winter months. It lasts a long time and I have been complimented and asked about the fragrance a lot.” — Bloomingdale’s