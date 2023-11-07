The Black Friday and Cyber Monday Beauty Deals You Need on Your Radar

For most people, Thanksgiving is about the food, the family, maybe even the football. But for beauty lovers? It’s a Thursday through Monday best spent deep in the throws of the Internet, searching for huge discounts on skincare, makeup, fragrance, and haircare to see us through the next year. Retailers run huge discounts across the board in honor of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Case in point? Dermstore is offering up to 30 percent off top brands like Augustinus Bader, Supergoop!, and NuFace. But better than that—beauty brand’s direct websites are slashing prices, while simultaneously offering free gifts with purchase. Shop at Diptyque this coming weekend and you’ll be lucky enough to scoop up two free mini candles.

The aforementioned deals are just two of the many, many impending sales—and finding a solid starting point for your shopping extravaganza is nothing short of overwhelming. That’s why I’ve spent days combing through every single beauty bargain going on during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. So just grab your credit card, have your gifting list close by, and scroll below to shop the best beauty sales going on this weekend.

Drunk Elephant

Drunk Elephant’s days of discount kick off on Thanksgiving day and run through Tuesday, November 28. You’ll be eligible for 20 percent off everything, and depending what day you choose to do your haul, you might be eligible for a free O-Bloos Rosy Glow Drops, Laini Latherless Conditioning Co-Cleanser, or Smoothie Bag.

Grande Cosmetics

If you’re looking for great gift sets, Grande Cosmetics is the way to go. The prices on their holiday can’t be beat. You can scoop up their cult-favorite Grande Lash, which normally retails for $68, in a bundle with two other products and only have to pay a hint more. Shop on Black Friday and you’ll get 30 percent off whatever your heart desires. But, save you splurge until the 26th or 27th and you’ll get 40 percent off sets.

SkinMedica

SkinMedica is one of my favorite luxury skincare brands, and sales on their best-sellers don’t come around often. That’s what makes their two week-long, 20 percent off sale so special. It kicks off November 22 and runs through December 4th, so you can get all your holiday shopping in.

Color Wow

Regardless of your hair type, color, or texture, you can’t go wrong with Color Wow hair products. Every product delivers on its promises, smells amazing, and is majorly discounted in honor of the holiday. Get 35 percent off select items the 23rd and 24th or 30 percent off the 26th through 29th.

ROZ

Celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak, who works with everyone from Emma Stone to Anne Hathaway, recently launched two limited-edition holiday gift sets that are the key to sleek and smooth hair. You can scoop ‘em now, but if you shop them from 23rd through the 27th, you can get 20 percent off your purchase.

Maelys

Maelys knows how to throw a super sale. Not only are they offering 20 percent off everything on their website in honor of the holiday season, but they’re giving you ample time to shop. Their sale is running from November 12th through December 25th.

Tan-Luxe

The weather might be getting colder, but that just means that winter vacations are on the horizon. Prep for your escape to warm destinations with a very natural-looking fake tan courtesy of Tan Lux. The brand is offering 50 percent off everything, plus 70 percent off certain skus like Instant Hero.

Live Tinted

If it’s makeup on the mind this holiday season, allow me to direct your attention over to Live Tinted. The brand is offering 25 percent off from the 21st through the 27th. If you hold off on shopping until Cyber Monday kicks in, you can get $25 off the Celebrate Hue Customizable Prep + Conceal Set.

Phlur

If you haven’t tried Phlur’s Father Figure, or any of their other amazing scents for that matter, now is the time. From the 20th through the 27th, the brand is offering 20 percent off everything.

Chantecaille

There are few makeup brands I love more than Chantecaille—their tinted moisturizer is top notch, their bronzers provide the perfect g