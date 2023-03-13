If you’ve been keeping up with beauty trends for the greater part of the last year, you’re well aware that the slicked-back bun is having a moment. It’s lent itself to the birth of the “clean girl aesthetic” on TikTok, has become a default hairstyle for doing a hair mask in public, and according to Cara Delevingne, is just as chic when worn on a red (nay, champagne) carpet.

For the model’s first-ever Oscars (!!), which went down on Sunday, March 12, she teamed up with celebrity hairstylist and SexyHair ambassador Danielle Priano. “We wanted to channel true movie star energy, so we opted for a classic side part into a bun to show off Cara’s amazing features,” Priano exclusively tells us. “The best part about this hairstyle is it's perfect for any occasion. Running to the grocery store? Pull your hair back into a bun to keep your hair out of your face. Have a red carpet event? Pull your hair back in a bun for an elegant and timeless look. We're seeing slicked-back buns everywhere right now, because they are such a versatile look.”

(Image credit: Sexy Hair)

While we may be leaving the red carpet walking to Delevigne, recreating a version of this slicked back style for your Sunday errands run is super doable. And naturally, we have the entire breakdown straight from Priano. First things first: Create a super smooth base by blow drying your hair. Of course, if you’re on day two hair skip ahead. Then, create a side part and brush everything back into a ponytail.

But here’s where things get interesting. Priano recommends splitting the ponytail into two sections and “twisting each until the hair wraps around itself.” Then twist it all up into a bun, secure with some bobby pins, and go heavy with the Big SexyHair Spray & Stay Intense hold Hairspray (opens in new tab). “Don't be afraid of hairspray! Spraying your hair is the best way to keep the look smooth and frizz free all day long.”

To shop Delevigne’s hair look for at-home recreation purposes, scroll ahead.