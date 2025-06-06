Nicole Ari Parker’s Flyaway-Free Bun Stopped Me Mid-Scroll
Not a hair out of place.
In my eyes, Nicole Ari Parker can do no wrong, and once again, she's proving me right. On June 5, the actress stepped out in New York City for an appearance on Good Morning America as she continues press for And Just Like That. Parker is always stunning, but on this particular day, she looked like she walked right straight off my Pinterest board, thanks to an incredibly chic hairstyle.
Parker’s hair was slicked back into a low bun updo, paired with the most precise middle part I’ve ever seen. Not a single flyaway was in sight—presumably thanks to a generous helping of hair gel. The style was sculpted and tucked neatly behind her ear, letting her dewy skin have a moment of its own.
Slicked-back buns are one of the easiest ways to look put together, and the style can last a few days if you play your cards right. It’s a look that’s been recently worn by other celebrities like Demi Lovato, Elle Fanning, and Simone Ashley, but its presence on a red carpet translates just as well in everyday life. Sleek buns are perfect for work just as much as they are for a night out on the town, and if there’s anything I love, it’s a multifaceted hairstyle.
I have natural, type 4 hair, and it’s taken some serious trial and error to find the best technique for a slicked bun. That said, it's a style that can work for any hair texture. Keep reading for the products that will keep your hair locked, loaded, and ready for any occasion at the drop of a hat.
I find that my hair is much more manageable when there's some sort of leave-in product in it. This protection serum from Sheglam is one of my new favorites as it keeps my hair nourished while styling.
When doing slicked-back hairstyles, a boar-bristle brush can be your best friend. I adore this luxe option from Mason Pearson.
A satin scarf can elevate any hairstyle quickly and easily. Plus, it works similarly to a bonnet if you sleep with it on, as it protects your hair, which extends wear time.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
