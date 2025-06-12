Aimee Lou Wood’s Low Bun Is About to Become My New Personality
First the bobs, now the buns.
This sounds a little weird, but I’ll say it anyway: I’ve been obsessed with Aimee Lou Wood’s face since she was in Netflix’s Sex Education. Today, I’m switching gears and have now placed my focus on her chic off-duty hairstyle. On June 11, the actress was seen in Los Angeles as she prepared for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. In the process, she provided a masterclass in how to style long hair for warm weather, and I, for one, am taking very detailed notes.
Wood’s deep brown hair was pulled into a low ponytail before being twisted and clipped in what appears to be a chignon. The style allowed her curtain bangs to take center stage, giving her lace-lined outfit and pointed-toe black boots a chic '70s-esque feel.
The actress is one of the few stars who hasn’t followed along with the rest of Hollywood and cut her hair into a bob. And if you have not been on the bob-train yourself, and instead have been anxiously awaiting long-hairstyle inspiration, now is your moment. Buns are an easy way to keep your long hair out of the way during the warm months, and they’re surprisingly versatile. Nicole Ari Parker recently wore a super sleek version while doing press for And Just Like That. That said, it can look equally as chic when worn as a messy top knot for running errands. If there’s one thing that I can appreciate, it’s a multifaceted hairstyle.
In theory, buns aren’t typically a very hard hairstyle to replicate. However, if you aren’t one of those people who can look at a hairstyle and immediately know what to do, don’t worry, I’ve broken down the exact products that you can use to replicate Wood’s latest hair look below.
Wood's bangs look perfectly piecey and frame her face beautifully. Get the look by using a dry shampoo like this one from Klorane and giving your bangs a quick blow-dry.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
