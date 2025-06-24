It’s happening…the heatwave is here, and all my griping about June’s cool, rainy weather is but a distant memory. 99 degrees?! I am humbled. That means my rib-skimming wavy hair is getting pulled up off my neck and shoulders for the foreseeable future. Trust me, it’s not fun to wait on a stifling train platform with a river of underboob sweat beneath your hair blanket. So a slick-back bun it is! Celebrities like Bella Hadid and Nicole Ari Parker frequently wear the It-girl style, and I completely understand why—there’s something so timeless about the sleek look, no matter the season. Plus, I’ve yet to see someone who doesn’t look like a bad bitch with her hair pulled back in a high-shine style. Bonus points if you pair it with a fierce red lip and a man-eater perfume.



A sleek bun is also one of the easier updos to DIY as long as you have the right products and tools on hand to tame flyaways and secure your hair (especially if you’re rocking a ton of length like me). I’ll admit that I can’t just twist my hair into a knot at the back of my head and be out the door, at least if I want to nail the slicked back part of the style. Messy buns have their time and place, but this is not the look we’re going for at the moment. But don’t worry—there’s still not a ton of prep work that has to be done to perfect the look. Here’s everything I use to nail a slick-back bun at home.

A Quick Pass With a Flat Iron

I have wavy 2B hair, which, in the summer especially, is prone to frizz. It makes a huge difference in the final look if I just run a flat iron over the top of my hair, close to the roots, to smooth away any flyaways and keep the texture as flat as possible. Don’t forget to use a heat protectant first!

Ghd Original Styler - 1" Flat Iron $209 at Sephora The perennial classic in my collection, this flat iron is a must for calming my curls and waves before pulling my hair back into a bun for the day. Remington Botanicals Collection 1" Flat Iron $30.48 at Walmart I honestly couldn’t believe how well this budget-friendly flat iron worked to smooth away lumps or rogue waves in my hair. Consider my beauty budget saved!

Gel Is Your New BFF

There are a lot of options to secure your hair in a slick-back bun, but I’m partial to a gel for longwear hold and to add a bit of shine. I use a quarter-sized amount, concentrating on the front and top of my hair before running my fingers down through the mid-length.

L'Oréal Elnett Slick Back Styling Cream $15.99 at Ulta This formula is a French-girl secret that just became available in the States earlier this year. I love that it smooths without any sticky texture, and there’s no flaky residue, no matter how much I use. Garnier Fructis Style Pure Clean Styling Gel $4.73 at Walmart Heavy-duty gel that stands up to the summer humidity? Look no further than this cult-favorite drugstore formula.

Brush It Out

A boar bristle brush is going to become your best friend in your pursuit of a smooth, bump-free bun. It also helps to rake through the gel and cover all those would-be flyaways.

La Bonne Brosse N.01 the Little Shine & Care Brush $135 at La Bonne Brosse This brush is so pretty, it hurts. I like the smaller size to really sweep the hair behind my ears back into the hair tie and keep it secured. Crown Affair The Mini Brush No 001 $48 at Crown Affair The additional nylon bristles in this pocket-sized brush help detangle in addition to smoothing hair into the perfect slick-back bun.

Tie It Back

I take a two-part approach to creating my bun (unless I’m in a crazy rush) because my hair is so long and heavy, it will sometimes escape the twist. I go in with a tighter elastic to create a ponytail, and then twist and wrap my hair into a bun and secure it with the second one.

Gimme Medium Hold Hair Bands $7.99 at Amazon Using a hair tie that matches your hair color (or at least gets pretty close) helps to keep the look seamless and sleek. These bands are super sturdy and don’t catch my hair as I remove the ponytail at the end of the night. Slip Slipsilk™ Skinny Scrunchies $35 at Sephora A skinny silk scrunchie is a must for me in order to prevent breakage from all that tension with a tight bun. I’ll either use a shade close to my hair or treat it as more of a statement hair accessory in a bold color.

Watch Your Edges

All the curly girls know that your baby hairs can threaten to go rogue if there’s rain or humidity, so I always recommend using a slick stick or edge cream to really shellac down those edges. If the latter, keep a clean toothbrush on hand to lay your hairs exactly where you want them.

