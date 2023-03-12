We've somehow made it to the end of awards season, people! The Oscars are finally here. And while, yes, I stay up for hours to watch the actual award ceremony, the red carpet before the Academy Awards has always been my favorite part. And if past award shows have been any indication—the red carpet at the most recent Screen Actor's Guild Awards was one of my favorites in recent memory—the looks at the Oscars will be second to none. (No, I will not stop thinking about Zendaya in her blush pink Valentino gown.)
This year's event will turn the spotlight onto nominees—and recent red carpet powerhouses—like Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, and Michelle Williams, alongside a slew of A-list presenters, who include a bevy of modern fashion icons like Florence Pugh, Cara Delevigne, and Marie Claire cover star Jessica Chastain, to name a few.
I'll be updating the carpet with all of our favorite looks. With Fashion Month behind us, I can only hope that someone will wear a fresh-off-the-runway gown. Will Zendaya arrive in yet another gown from her favorite designer in a trendy color like lavender? Or will she opt for one from Louis Vuitton, whose latest runway show she recently surprise attended? Will Yeoh, who opted for a graphic Schiaparelli gown to the SAGs two weeks ago, show up in something even more incredible to celebrate Everything Everywhere All at Once, the most-awarded film in history? Get ready.
Halle Berry
Nicole Kidman
Stephanie Hsu in Valentino
Ana De Armas in Louis Vuitton
Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton
Angela Bassett in Moschino
Florence Pugh in Valentino and Tiffany & Co.
Cara Delevingne in Elie Saab Haute Couture and Stuart Weitzman shoes and Cartier jewelry
Eva Longoria in Zuhair Murad
Halle Bailey in Dolce & Gabbana
Ariana DeBose in custom Versace
Mindy Kaling in Vera Wang
Sandra Oh in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture and Briony Raymond jewelry
Malala Yousafzai in Ralph Lauren
Winnie Harlow in vintage Armani Prive
Hong Chau in custom Prada
Elizabeth Olsen in Givenchy
Jamie Lee Curtis in Dolce & Gabbana
Vanessa Hudgens in vintage Chanel
Laverne Cox in custom Vera Wang
Lilly Singh
Ashley Graham in custom Alberta Ferretti
Sofia Carson in Giambattista Valli and Chopard
Monica Barbaro in Elie Saab
Harry Shum Jr. in custom ADEAM
