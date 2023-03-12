We've somehow made it to the end of awards season, people! The Oscars are finally here. And while, yes, I stay up for hours to watch the actual award ceremony, the red carpet before the Academy Awards has always been my favorite part. And if past award shows have been any indication—the red carpet at the most recent Screen Actor's Guild Awards was one of my favorites in recent memory—the looks at the Oscars will be second to none. (No, I will not stop thinking about Zendaya in her blush pink Valentino gown.)

This year's event will turn the spotlight onto nominees—and recent red carpet powerhouses—like Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, and Michelle Williams, alongside a slew of A-list presenters, who include a bevy of modern fashion icons like Florence Pugh, Cara Delevigne, and Marie Claire cover star Jessica Chastain, to name a few.

I'll be updating the carpet with all of our favorite looks. With Fashion Month behind us, I can only hope that someone will wear a fresh-off-the-runway gown. Will Zendaya arrive in yet another gown from her favorite designer in a trendy color like lavender? Or will she opt for one from Louis Vuitton, whose latest runway show she recently surprise attended? Will Yeoh, who opted for a graphic Schiaparelli gown to the SAGs two weeks ago, show up in something even more incredible to celebrate Everything Everywhere All at Once, the most-awarded film in history? Get ready.

Halle Berry

Nicole Kidman

Stephanie Hsu in Valentino

Ana De Armas in Louis Vuitton

Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton

Angela Bassett in Moschino

Florence Pugh in Valentino and Tiffany & Co.

Cara Delevingne in Elie Saab Haute Couture and Stuart Weitzman shoes and Cartier jewelry

Eva Longoria in Zuhair Murad

Halle Bailey in Dolce & Gabbana

Ariana DeBose in custom Versace

Mindy Kaling in Vera Wang

Sandra Oh in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture and Briony Raymond jewelry

Malala Yousafzai in Ralph Lauren

Winnie Harlow in vintage Armani Prive

Hong Chau in custom Prada

Elizabeth Olsen in Givenchy

Jamie Lee Curtis in Dolce & Gabbana

Vanessa Hudgens in vintage Chanel

Laverne Cox in custom Vera Wang

Lilly Singh

Ashley Graham in custom Alberta Ferretti

Sofia Carson in Giambattista Valli and Chopard

Monica Barbaro in Elie Saab

Harry Shum Jr. in custom ADEAM