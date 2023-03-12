The Oscars 2023 Red Carpet: The Best Looks

Welcome to Hollywood's biggest night.

Cara Delevingne attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California
(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images; Arturo Holmes/Getty Image)
We've somehow made it to the end of awards season, people! The Oscars are finally here. And while, yes, I stay up for hours to watch the actual award ceremony, the red carpet before the Academy Awards has always been my favorite part. And if past award shows have been any indication—the red carpet at the most recent Screen Actor's Guild Awards was one of my favorites in recent memory—the looks at the Oscars will be second to none. (No, I will not stop thinking about Zendaya in her blush pink Valentino gown.)

This year's event will turn the spotlight onto nominees—and recent red carpet powerhouses—like Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, and Michelle Williams, alongside a slew of A-list presenters, who include a bevy of modern fashion icons like Florence Pugh, Cara Delevigne, and Marie Claire cover star Jessica Chastain, to name a few.

I'll be updating the carpet with all of our favorite looks. With Fashion Month behind us, I can only hope that someone will wear a fresh-off-the-runway gown. Will Zendaya arrive in yet another gown from her favorite designer in a trendy color like lavender? Or will she opt for one from Louis Vuitton, whose latest runway show she recently surprise attended? Will Yeoh, who opted for a graphic Schiaparelli gown to the SAGs two weeks ago, show up in something even more incredible to celebrate Everything Everywhere All at Once, the most-awarded film in history? Get ready.

Halle Berry 

Halle berry

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman 

nicole kidman

(Image credit: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )

Stephanie Hsu in Valentino 

Stephanie Hsu attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Ana De Armas in Louis Vuitton 

Ana deArmas

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton 

Jennifer Connelly attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Angela Bassett in Moschino 

Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images))

Florence Pugh in Valentino and Tiffany & Co. 

Florence Pugh

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Cara Delevingne in Elie Saab Haute Couture and Stuart Weitzman shoes and Cartier jewelry 

Cara Delevingne attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Eva Longoria in Zuhair Murad

Eva Longoria attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Halle Bailey in Dolce & Gabbana 

Halle Bailey attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Ariana DeBose in custom Versace 

Ariana DeBose attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Mindy Kaling in Vera Wang 

Mindy Kaling attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Sandra Oh in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture and Briony Raymond jewelry

Sandra Oh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Malala Yousafzai in Ralph Lauren

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

(Image credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images))

Winnie Harlow in vintage Armani Prive 

Winnie Harlow attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Hong Chau in custom Prada 

Hong Chau attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Elizabeth Olsen in Givenchy 

Elizabeth Olsen attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Jamie Lee Curtis in Dolce & Gabbana

US actress Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

(Image credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images))

Vanessa Hudgens in vintage Chanel  

Vanessa Hudgens attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images )

(Image credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Laverne Cox in custom Vera Wang 

Laverne Cox attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images))

Lilly Singh

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Lilly Singh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Ashley Graham in custom Alberta Ferretti

ashley graham

(Image credit: Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

Sofia Carson in Giambattista Valli and Chopard

Sofia Carson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Monica Barbaro in Elie Saab

Monica Barbaro attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Harry Shum Jr. in custom ADEAM 

Harry Shum Jr. at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
