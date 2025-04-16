My skin story is a layered one. I’ll spare you my dissertation in favor of the SparkNotes: I had horrible cystic acne as a teenager and into my early 20s. Once I got that under control (thank you, spironolactone and birth control), my skin became extremely sensitive. Exfoliators are out of the question, and intense chemical peels are a huge no-go, according to my derm. Where does that leave me? With more residual dark spots than I’d care for, a determination to fade them without sending my irritable skin into a spiral, and a jar of Chantecaille’s just-launched Blanc Peony Face Cream Dark Spot Corrector.

The luxe cream is the hero of the brand’s newest collection, sitting alongside the Blanc Peony Face Serum and Eye Serum. Its claims caught my attention—a clinical study done over eight weeks proved a 72 percent visible reduction in dark spots—and the ingredient list hooked me. The scientists behind the brand formulated a first-of-its-kind active called Thiamidol. Nearly a decade in the making, think of Thiamidol as a brightening vitamin C on steroids. The best part? While it works stronger and quicker to fade dark spots than its antioxidant competitor, it’s also supposed to be gentler, which is a huge pro for my sensitive skin.

Now that all the science jargon is out of the way, let’s get into the cream itself. First impressions: it’s the epitome of luxury. It’s a tastefully off-white, sturdy container that holds a (refillable) jar of dense moisturizer. The smell isn’t intense; it’s fragrance-free, which I love. It doesn’t have the occlusive or suffocating feel of an intense cream, but it still holds weight—almost like a heaviness that confirms it’s working.

(Image credit: Future)

It took a beat to rub in, but after roughly 30 seconds, all of the white had sunk into my skin, leaving behind a pretty, soft, almost pearlescent glow. It’s recommended to use it once per day, so I put this on at night, when the skin is the most set on rest and repair. By the time I woke up (I average a solid eight hours for inquiring minds), my face still felt supple and hydrated.

The two-week timeline is my marker for irritation. Around the 14-day mark, I know if my skin will feel dry, start to sting, or break out. The good news is that everything remained pretty copasetic. My skin agreed with the texture, and my barrier remained balanced, but it wasn’t until around four weeks of consistent use that I noticed dark spots fading—rapidly, I might add.

My right cheek has always been my persistent problem area. Don’t get me wrong: there are many intensities of hyperpigmentation, all of which vary in appearance on different skin tones. My marks are not extreme, but they’ve had a pesky little presence for as long as I can remember, and I am thrilled they’re starting to fade. The results haven’t fully kicked in (still four weeks to go), but if this continues turning my dark spots into a disappearing act, it will be a staple in my routine.

Shop my Chantecaille routine, ahead.

