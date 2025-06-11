Dark Spots Are the Bane of My Existence—Which Is Where My Summer Skincare Routine Comes to the Rescue

Let me state for the record: I love the summer. I'm a Leo so it's already in my nature to crave the extra sunshine throughout June, July, and August. However, my persnickety skin soaks in those rays (under plenty of mineral sunscreen, mind you) and inevitably ends of sporting a few more dark spots by the time fall rolls around. That is not the vibe. I do not care for it, and so my summer skincare routine is all about prevention and treating any hyperpigmentation that does manage to creep its way through my numerous beauty defenses.

Plus, when you're walking around a city that's akin to an oven for three months (love you, NYC, but you're so hot with all this concrete) wearing a ton of makeup is the last thing you want to do. Sweating through a base layer? No thanks. It's why I switch up my core products to prioritize grease and grime removal (that means double cleansing, my friends), adding in topical antioxidants, like vitamin C, to protect my skin from free-radical damage, and swapping my thicker face cream for a more lightweight option to allow my pores to breath.

With that in mind, I'm sharing everything I'm reaching for over the next three months to keep my skin clear, even-toned, and dewy throughout the summer.

Face (and Neck) First

Your complexion goes through the ringer during the summer, with excess sun exposure, sweat, high temperatures, and (most likely) dehydrating salt water or chlorine. A solid skincare lineup will help to reduce inflammation and keep your skin calm and bright during this time of year.

Dieux Ethereal Instant Makeup Removing Cleansing Oil $28 at Sephora I want to lather my whole body with this delicious oil cleanser each morning—but I stop at my neck to be reasonable. It easily removes any trace of leftover mascara from the night before (if I didn't manage to completely remove everything) without leaving a film on my skin. The formula is also the most beautiful texture to give myself a nice face massage first thing after waking up. Ursa Major Green Slate Mineral Polish $48 at credobeauty.com Exfoliating is a must to increase skin cell turnover and banish those annoying dark spots, so 2-3 times a week I'll reach for this yummy volcanic ash-based formula (doesn't that sound so metal?) to buff my skin. It utilizes both mineral and chemical exfoliants for a one-two punch of skin smoothing power. My skin has never felt softer after using this product, and any trace of clogged pores from reapplying SPF throughout the day is gone. Sofie Pavitt Face Fridge to Face Blemish Defense Cooling Mist $38 at Sephora I tend to get tiny little whiteheads around my nose and forehead during the summer which is beyond annoying, so I add in a spritz of this post-biotic mist while my skin is still damp to calm any inflammation. I swear it has stopped breakouts in their tracks after a few days in a row of using it. I'm now deeply obsessed. Sarah Creal Moisture Source Brightening and Hydrating Essence With Hyaluronic Acid $95 at Sephora An essence is the perfect lightweight skincare product to use in the summer when layering a million things feels so heavy and potentially pore-clogging. This hydrating formula feels like a cool veil of moisture over my skin and dries down to a silky soft finish. I use two shakes over my face, neck, and chest—never forget about your décolletage! Wildfleur Pure Vitamin C 15% + Marigold Brightening Serum $26 at Ulta Beauty Vitamin C is a cult favorite ingredient for a reason—it has the power to both brighten dull, dark spot-laden skin and help prevent new hyperpigmentation patches from popping up. This new brand is a highly stable form of vitamin C (which can quickly turn and become inactive after just a few months) in a bi-phase formula (so you need to shake it before dispensing). I swear it's minimizing the fine lines around my mouth and helping to fight the good fight against melasma.

Tata Harper Bio-Barrier Eye Crème $130 at Bluemercury I'm a forever eye cream fan, and while I know this may feel like a superfluous step for some people, my skin is so dry and sensitive around this area that I can tell a major difference if I forget to apply to both my upper and lower lids. This sensitive skin-friendly formula helps to moisturize, de-puff, and brighten, and after going through at least three bottles over the years, I can say that I'm definitely a loyal customer with bright, happy undereyes. Cocokind Cocokind Electrolyte Water Cream $19.99 at Amazon US The texture of this cream is so incredible, I audibly gasped the first time I swatched it. The lightweight formula is so soft and silky, never greasy which can sometimes happen with any moisturizer that touts itself as a "water cream" and it sinks into the skin within seconds. If you struggle with breakouts or sweating constantly in the summer (hello, me) this product is going to be your new must-have. Good Weather Skin The One Daily Sun Cream Spf 30 Mineral Sunscreen $48 at Nordstrom I'll say it until I'm blue in the face—this is hands-down my favorite sunscreen of the moment. I only use mineral formulas (not that chemical sunscreens aren't safe, because they are) since zinc and titanium dioxide tend to protect against melasma a bit better. This silky soft SPF glides onto my skin so smoothly, never pills, and leaves me with the most radiant glow. I've already flown through two bottles since the brand launched a few months ago. Colorescience Colorescience Brush-On Sunscreen Mineral Powder $69 at Amazon US $69 at Amazon Repeat after me: I must reapply my sunscreen to be protected from UV damage throughout the day! Of course, it can be easier said than done to add in another layer of SPF without clogging your pores and screwing with your makeup. I've loved this easy-to-use power formula for years. Just swipe it over your face, neck, and any other exposed skin a few hours after your initial application to keep dark spots at bay.

If my entire summer doesn't look like sipping coffee in the Catskills while my face marinates in a mask, I don't want it. (Image credit: Hannah Baxter)

Then On to the Body

Face it: we're stinky people during the hottest part of the year, so protecting and deep cleansing is an essential part of any total body care routine.

