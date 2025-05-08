I Frolicked In the Tulip Fields of Holland In Search of Firmer Skin

I'm always on the hunt for brighter, firmer skin. What can I say? I'm 35 and gravity takes no prisoners. So anything in the beauty space that promises to enhance skin elasticity and generally leave my epidermis looking as youthful and radiant as possible automatically piques my interest, especially if I don't have to traipse to my dermatologist's office for a laser treatment or injections. I just don't normally hop across an ocean to visit the ingredients right at the source. But when Bloomeffects invites you to Amsterdam to experience their infamous tulip fields firsthand, well, you get on a flight for the sake of your skin.

Now I had of course seen photos of the brand's hero ingredient, but there is no picture that can capture the sheer scale (and vivid colors) of being up to your kneecaps in flowers. By the time our sprinter vans pulled into the farm driveway (located about 45 minutes outside of Amsterdam), not even a gray, cloudy sky could dampen the shock of rows upon rows of technicolor tulips. Sunshine yellow, grapefuit-y orange, ballerina shoe pink, eye-watering fuchsia—I had never seen such brilliant shades in real life, much less all at once. My brain could barely comprehend the amalgamation of colors. And that was before I remembered that these flowers have an even more important job to do than dazzling a group of awestruck beauty editors—they are the source of the brand's signature regenerative and collagen-boosting skin benefits.

With the Bloomeffects Black Tulip Regenerative Brightening Serum bottle in Amsterdam; A closeup of the stunning tulips. (Image credit: Bloomeffects; Hannah Baxter)

The brand utilizes up-cycled tulip bulbs from the farm to harvest its proprietary tulip complex, which provides antioxidant protection against free radical damage (which can lead to dark spots, uneven skin tone, fine lines, and other signs of premature aging) as well as hydration and plumping benefits—all things I crave for my epidermis in my 30s. This new serum is just the latest addition to the robust skincare lineup, utilizing a blend of exosomic peptides from Centella Stem Cells, Dutch floral growth factors, and clinically-proven multi-peptides to target these signs of aging. Think smoother, firmer, more radiant skin the longer you use it.

I've started to add the serum to my (already pretty in-depth) skincare routine on nights that I'm not swiping on tretinoin (a prescription retinoid) since its so high-potency. Still, I haven't experienced any irritation in the three weeks since I began using it. On the contrary, my skin drinks in the formula as the second-to-last step of my regimen—right before moisturizer. Even though my face and chest typically break out this time of year due to the fluctuating temperatures, my skin's radiance is noticeably bright and the texture is feeling smooth and bump-free.

It typically takes at least a month to see the full effects of adding a new skincare product to your routine, but I can safely say that this serum will remain firmly on my top shelf until I run out. The foundation of youth may not be in the bottom of a skincare bottle, but I'll certainly take a fast-track to more youthful-looking skin. TBD if when I finish I fly back to Amsterdam to revisit the beauty of the flower fields, but if the opportunity arises, I wouldn't say no. Gorgeous skin looks even better when you're frolicking in endless rows of tulips—trust me.

Bloomeffects Black Tulip Regenerative Brightening Serum $89 at Credo

