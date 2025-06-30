I hate to admit it, but sunscreen and I have not always been on good terms. When I was in my teens and dealing with some nasty cystic acne, I avoided applying it like the plague. (I now know that non-comedogenic sunscreens that won’t break me out do exist.) That phase was followed by a period of time where I prioritized a tan over protection. But cut to my 20s, and I recognized that SPF is not only the number one protector against skin cancer, melasma, skin aging, and dark spots, but there are also incredibly elegant formulations that the skincare nerd in me looks forward to slathering on every single day, rain or shine.

The newest and perhaps favorite child in my current SPF rotation: Dr. Idriss’s Major Fade Disco Block SPF. I’ve been a big fan of both board-certified dermatologist Shereene Idriss, MD, and her brand for years; The Depuffer even won a 2024 Marie Claire Skin Award. Every product in her line is multifunctional, features enjoyable textures, and innovative ingredients that primarily target skin discoloration. This new launch is no different. “It’s dual action that helps reverse the look of existing sun damage and helps prevent future damage through filters,” Dr. Idriss tells me ahead of launch. “I’m a dermatologist who focuses on cosmetics, so I wanted the added benefit to be that it gives your skin a very, very elegant highlighting effect that’s not too glowy or metallic.”

Sounds good, right? So, let’s put it to the test.

My Skin

I've been pretty good about applying sunscreen since I became a beauty editor in my early 20s, so my sun damage isn’t too bad. That being said, I have some acne scars on my cheeks that never fully went away and I do notice that they get darker in the summer. I’m also incredibly pale (Fitzpatrick Type II), burn incredibly easily, and am a rosacea girlie, so my skin is normally tomato red the second I step in the sun.

The Formula

While most sunscreens will help prevent dark spots and melasma from worsening (sun exposure is enemy number one), very few actually help fade existing discoloration. This one does—here how.

Hexylresorcinol: “Our product supplier compared the benefits of this to two percent hydroquinone (the gold standard for melasma and discoloration) and it had comparable effects,” says Dr. Idriss. Plus, it doesn’t have the same side effects of hydroquinone, which can cause skin staining, eye issues, and can only be used for a three-month period maximum.

“Our product supplier compared the benefits of this to two percent hydroquinone (the gold standard for melasma and discoloration) and it had comparable effects,” says Dr. Idriss. Plus, it doesn’t have the same side effects of hydroquinone, which can cause skin staining, eye issues, and can only be used for a three-month period maximum. Avobenzone three percent, Homosalate seven percent, Octocrylene 10 percent, Octisalate five percent: This lengthy list of ingredients indicates that Dr. Idriss’s SPF uses a series of chemical filters (which absorb the sun’s rays to protect against UV damage) as opposed to mineral filters (which deflect the sun’s rays to protect against UV damage). The primary reason for going the chemical route, Dr. Idriss tells me, was to prevent any risk of white cast in deeper skin tones.

This lengthy list of ingredients indicates that Dr. Idriss’s SPF uses a series of chemical filters (which absorb the sun’s rays to protect against UV damage) as opposed to mineral filters (which deflect the sun’s rays to protect against UV damage). The primary reason for going the chemical route, Dr. Idriss tells me, was to prevent any risk of white cast in deeper skin tones. Glycerin, Squalane, and Ceremide Complex: Together, these hydrating ingredients aim to leave skin moisturized and glowing.

The Application

Before I even squeezed any product out of the tube, I was into the applicator. It was intentionally designed as a needle-point to help guide proper dosage. If you didn’t know: you only get the SPF protection promised on the bottle if you apply enough, approximately a quarter teaspoon for both the face and neck. “You should squeeze out a generous length on your index finger, your middle finger, and an extra finger for your neck,” says Dr. Idriss. “It makes measuring much more intuitive, and because of the tip, you won’t make a mess all over the place.”

The Wear

The texture was absolutely not what I was expecting. I’ve tried whipped sunscreens before—like Vacation’s Classic Whip, which truly mimics the texture of an aerosol whipped cream. However, Dr. Idriss’ formula is more akin to a whipped Philadelphia cream cheese jar. It has an airy, bubbly quality when it comes out of the bottle and almost looks a bit puffy. It’s also notably purple, which is very cute and on-brand, but is more a practical ploy to make this work on all skin tones without a white cast.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Applying the Major Fade Disco Block SPF. (Image credit: Samantha Holender)

I followed the Three-Finger Rule and rubbed it into my skin. I will say it does take a beat to blend in. You’ll get there, but give yourself 20ish seconds to fully work the product into your skin. It leaves a very pretty, almost pearlescent glow and feels relatively lightweight. It’s not dry-finish or invisible in terms of texture, but I wasn’t worried about it clogging my pores or feeling suffocating on the skin.

As an added bonus, the formula layered great under my makeup. In fact, I think it helped my foundation sit better on my skin and gave me an extra layer of glow. It’s not a product I would necessarily apply on top of my makeup as a re-application layer (I’ll stick to my SPF setting sprays). But I feel confident that if it were a no-makeup beach day, I could double up on layers without worrying about pilling.

The Takeaway

I’ve been wearing this SPF as my daily go-to for about the past two weeks, and overall, I’m very into it. My dark spots aren’t terrible, which is worth noting, but I do feel like my skin tone looks more even during a season when I typically notice it becoming a little blotchy with pigmentation. It’s kept my rosacea flares under control (heat is my number one trigger, but occasionally, a chemical sunscreen can make matters worse) and hasn’t led to clogged pores or breakouts.

My primary pull to reach for it every day, though, is the texture and finish—it really gives a juicy glow without making my skin feel greasy or oily. Another thing that’s for sure: it’s going to be the MVP in my beach bag this Fourth of July weekend.

Shop My Favorite Dr. Idriss Products

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.