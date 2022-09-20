Ciara Has Fully Committed to Fall With Pumpkin-Colored Hair

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When Fall hits, people typically trade in their bright blondes in favor of something a little warmer. We’re talking expensive brunette, chocolate brown, even copper red. But Ciara? Well, she took the seasonal assignment quite literally. The OAM founder decided to commit to the pumpkin spice aesthetic, debuting a very monochromatic beauty transformation. Her hair, for the time being, is a jack-o-lantern-esque orange. And leave it to Ciara to pull off the hue like no other. And her eye makeup? It’s similarly colored (we love a theme), with a deep rust wing and a hint of gold in the inner corner. Obviously, lips were lined to perfection and brows were filled in flawlessly.

The “Level Up” singer’s new look naturally grabbed the attention of the Internet. Kerry Washington, Ludacris, and LaLa Anthony were among the stars to applaud the orange hue, dropping fire and queen emojis throughout the comments section. Fans took up a similar tune, with one bluntly writing, “That hair.” Another person said, “This color on you!!!”

But Ciara isn’t one to steal the spotlight—the same day she showed off her pumpkin spice look, she also gave her husband, Russell Wilson, a round of applause for his A+ hair styling on son Win.

(Image credit: Mega/Getty)

The magic recipe? Water, Ors Olive Oil Incredibly Rich Oil (opens in new tab), and a little bit of Unite 7Seconds Conditioner (opens in new tab). “That’s all you need, not all of that extra stuff,” the Denver Broncos Quarterback said to the camera. Fast forward to a glimpse of Win’s impeccably defined curls and Ciara added, “Curls by Dada, that’s so cute.” Looks like good hair just runs in the family.