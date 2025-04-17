It’s been an excellent few weeks for Paige Bueckers. After leading the University of Connecticut’s Huskies to victory in the 2025 NCAA women's basketball tournament (her first win and final game with the college team), the athlete went on to be selected as the first overall pick in the WNBA draft just a few days later. Since then, she’s been doing quite a bit of press, and her latest stop was at 'Good Morning America.' For the appearance, she kept her makeup fresh and skin-like, her manicure grungy (thanks to a few swipes of black nail polish), and wore her hair in loose waves . Still, what stood out most to me was the color—it was the most perfect shade of blonde for the spring and summer.

There’s something to be said for finding your perfect hair color, and Paige has nailed it. The star, who naturally has a dirty blonde, almost brunette hair color , has been dyeing her hair for years (including a fun stint with pink at one point). Currently, her hair is a lighter blonde that leans more on the warm side, but it brightens her face ever so slightly, thanks to how well it complements her golden undertone. Bueckers is often spotted wearing her very long hair down, and something about the laid-back hairstyle makes her slightly darker features pop even more.

Paige Bueckers is seen arriving at the 'Good Morning America' Show on April 16, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While it’s fun to switch things up every once in a while (a mocha mousse brunette hair color may or may not be on my roster in a few weeks), there’s nothing like having a signature color that you know looks good on you. It’s an easy way to look super put together regularly, and some of the biggest stars in Hollywood (see: Beyoncé and Queen Latifah) are proof that a staple hair color is just as important as any other part of your beauty routine.

With Bueckers at the start of her professional basketball career, I, for one, can’t wait to see the beauty moments that she will continue to bless us with. That being said, if you’re on the hunt for a hair color refresh (whether it’s a full-blown makeover or just a slight touch-up), keep reading for the products you’ll need to have on hand to ensure healthy, shiny hair.

Kitsch Satin Heatless Hair Curler Set $19.99 at Amazon One of my favorite hacks to get curls or waves without heat (which can affect your color) is using flexi rods or overnight blowout sets. This one from Kitsch comes with the roller as well as two hair ties to keep it in place throughout the night.

Slip Pure Silk Queen Pillowcase With Scalloped Edge $139 at Sephora One of the best things to do for hair health is to sleep on a silk or satin pillow case to reduce frizz and tangles. If you don't want to use a bonnet, try this adorable bedding from Slip.

Sheglam 24k Glow High Shine Styling Serum $4.99 at She Glam For extra shine, adding an oil or serum to your hair can make a world of difference. This one from SheGlam also boasts heat protection up to 450 degrees, which is perfect if you want to do some quick heat styling.