It’s Official: Paige Bueckers Has Found Her Signature Hair Color
The WNBA star deserves another trophy for this glam.
It’s been an excellent few weeks for Paige Bueckers. After leading the University of Connecticut’s Huskies to victory in the 2025 NCAA women's basketball tournament (her first win and final game with the college team), the athlete went on to be selected as the first overall pick in the WNBA draft just a few days later. Since then, she’s been doing quite a bit of press, and her latest stop was at 'Good Morning America.' For the appearance, she kept her makeup fresh and skin-like, her manicure grungy (thanks to a few swipes of black nail polish), and wore her hair in loose waves. Still, what stood out most to me was the color—it was the most perfect shade of blonde for the spring and summer.
There’s something to be said for finding your perfect hair color, and Paige has nailed it. The star, who naturally has a dirty blonde, almost brunette hair color, has been dyeing her hair for years (including a fun stint with pink at one point). Currently, her hair is a lighter blonde that leans more on the warm side, but it brightens her face ever so slightly, thanks to how well it complements her golden undertone. Bueckers is often spotted wearing her very long hair down, and something about the laid-back hairstyle makes her slightly darker features pop even more.
While it’s fun to switch things up every once in a while (a mocha mousse brunette hair color may or may not be on my roster in a few weeks), there’s nothing like having a signature color that you know looks good on you. It’s an easy way to look super put together regularly, and some of the biggest stars in Hollywood (see: Beyoncé and Queen Latifah) are proof that a staple hair color is just as important as any other part of your beauty routine.
With Bueckers at the start of her professional basketball career, I, for one, can’t wait to see the beauty moments that she will continue to bless us with. That being said, if you’re on the hunt for a hair color refresh (whether it’s a full-blown makeover or just a slight touch-up), keep reading for the products you’ll need to have on hand to ensure healthy, shiny hair.
One of my favorite hacks to get curls or waves without heat (which can affect your color) is using flexi rods or overnight blowout sets. This one from Kitsch comes with the roller as well as two hair ties to keep it in place throughout the night.
One of the best things to do for hair health is to sleep on a silk or satin pillow case to reduce frizz and tangles. If you don't want to use a bonnet, try this adorable bedding from Slip.
For extra shine, adding an oil or serum to your hair can make a world of difference. This one from SheGlam also boasts heat protection up to 450 degrees, which is perfect if you want to do some quick heat styling.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
