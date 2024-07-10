Dermstore's $50 French Pharmacy Edit Kit Is the Key to Mastering French Girl Beauty
Get 11 staples beauty insiders swear by, for so much less than a ticket to Paris.
My happy place is the middle of a French pharmacy. Shelves are filled with high-quality, rigorously-tested skincare products—at prices I’d struggle to find at my local CVS. Niche brands with if-you-know-you-know reputations can be purchased over the counter, promising the results of products solely available via prescription in the United States. These French beauty essentials are so powerful and effective that skincare routines notoriously only need to be a few steps to achieve clear, hydrated, and glowing skin.
While I sadly can’t trot over to Paris weekly to stock up, a handful of iconic French girl pharmacy products (with viral reputations that precede them) are now available stateside. For a limited time, Dermstore is offering a well-curated assortment at an insane discount: The “Best of Dermstore: French Pharmacy Edit” contains 11 items worth $248, but it's retailing for just $50. (According to some back-of-the-napkin math, I could buy 16 kits for the cost of a single flight to the City of Lights.)
“French glam has always been clean and elegant,” beauty professional Dani Parkes tells me. “They use minimal products and still look put together.” Dermstore's little white pouch contains an assortment of expertly curated hair, skincare, and makeup products that make the whole easy-breezy French girl aesthetic attainable.
Let’s break it down, shall we? Dermstore's French Pharmacy Edit starts with my favorite moisturizer, Embyolisse Lait Creme Concentre, which I use every single morning. I was originally turned on to it by my favorite makeup artists—every single pro carries this moisturizer-meets-makeup-primer in their kit. It leaves my skin plump, smooth, and incredibly soft.
There’s also an incredible toning mist from Yon-Ka. One of the biggest, longest-standing brands in Paris, Yon-Ka can soothe and purify oily skin with just a daily spritz. I love using this in the summer as a mid-day refresh.
I can almost guarantee an instant obsession with the Filogra Nutri-Filler Lips Nutri-Plumping Lip Balm, an incredibly nourishing lip balm fortified with peptides and rich oils that nourish and smooth the lips.
This small-but-mighty kit also contains a handful of products fairly well known in the U.S. Stand-outs including Caudalie Vinoperfect Radiance Serum, VICHY Mineral 89 Hyaluronic Acid Booster Serum and Gel Moisturizer, and, my go-to dry shampoo, Klorane Volumizing Dry Shampoo with Flax all made their way into the edit.
If you haven't been able to stock up at a French pharmacy in person, this is your chance to try the essentials online. Shop Dermstore's French Pharmacy Edit Kit above—and when you're ready for your next trip to Paris, you can pack all these travel-sized essentials back in the bag they came from.
