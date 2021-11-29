Don't Sleep on e.l.f. Cosmetics' Magical Cyber Monday Sale

If there were ever a budget beauty brand that rivals its high-end competitors, e.l.f. Cosmetics is it. Not only does the drugstore brand boast some top shelf-worthy products (Poreless Putty Primer, we're looking at you), but they do so at a price point so good, it's hard to resist grabbing two of everything. This Cyber Monday, the folks at E.l.f. Cosmetics are gracing beauty aficionados with a sale that's just as impressive as their already-low price range. Between November 29 and November 30, you can take 40% off all orders over $30. Not to mention, if you spend over $40, you'll get a free gift. To narrow down your shopping list, we've rounded up a few Holy Grail favorites below.

Bite-Size Eyeshadow $3 on e.l.f. Cosmetics It's hard to believe a $3 eyeshadow palette can be as creamy, blendable, and opaque as this one, but e.l.f. has proven it can be done with this Bite-Size Eyeshadow quad.

Poreless Putty Primer $9 on e.l.f. Cosmetics Meet the Internet's favorite primer: the Poreless Putty Primer, beloved for its ability to hydrate the skin, increase the longevity of your face makeup, and nix enlarged pores.

Hydrating Camo Concealer $6 on e.l.f. Cosmetics Going from work to happy hour doesn't have to mean redoing your base. This super long-wearing concealer offers full-coverage along with a hefty dose of hydration.

Monochromatic Multi-Stick $4 on e.l.f. Cosmetics We love a good multi-tasking beauty product that lets us hit snooze on those extra groggy mornings. This multi-stick lends its smooth, creamy formula on the eyes, lips, and cheeks for a gorgeous monochromatic finish.

Hydrated Ever After Mini Kit $20 on e.l.f. Cosmetics Whether you gift it to your BFF or yourself, this complete skincare kit has everything you need to keep your skin hydrated and happy. And, the travel-friendly sizes means you'll never have to worry about post-flight dehydration again.