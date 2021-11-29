Don't Sleep on e.l.f. Cosmetics' Magical Cyber Monday Sale
I think I need...everything?
If there were ever a budget beauty brand that rivals its high-end competitors, e.l.f. Cosmetics is it. Not only does the drugstore brand boast some top shelf-worthy products (Poreless Putty Primer, we're looking at you), but they do so at a price point so good, it's hard to resist grabbing two of everything. This Cyber Monday, the folks at E.l.f. Cosmetics are gracing beauty aficionados with a sale that's just as impressive as their already-low price range. Between November 29 and November 30, you can take 40% off all orders over $30. Not to mention, if you spend over $40, you'll get a free gift. To narrow down your shopping list, we've rounded up a few Holy Grail favorites below.
Bite-Size Eyeshadow
It's hard to believe a $3 eyeshadow palette can be as creamy, blendable, and opaque as this one, but e.l.f. has proven it can be done with this Bite-Size Eyeshadow quad.
Poreless Putty Primer
Meet the Internet's favorite primer: the Poreless Putty Primer, beloved for its ability to hydrate the skin, increase the longevity of your face makeup, and nix enlarged pores.
Hydrating Camo Concealer
Going from work to happy hour doesn't have to mean redoing your base. This super long-wearing concealer offers full-coverage along with a hefty dose of hydration.
Monochromatic Multi-Stick
We love a good multi-tasking beauty product that lets us hit snooze on those extra groggy mornings. This multi-stick lends its smooth, creamy formula on the eyes, lips, and cheeks for a gorgeous monochromatic finish.
Hydrated Ever After Mini Kit
Whether you gift it to your BFF or yourself, this complete skincare kit has everything you need to keep your skin hydrated and happy. And, the travel-friendly sizes means you'll never have to worry about post-flight dehydration again.
-
'The Fastest Way to Fall' Is Our December Book Club Pick
Read an excerpt from Denise Williams's novel, here, then dive in with us throughout the month.
By Marie Claire •
-
The Best Cyber Monday Shoe Deals of 2021
The early bird gets the worm.
By Sara Holzman •
-
Gigi Hadid's Favorite Body Shimmer Is On Sale for Cyber Monday
Get a sun-kissed glow fit for a supermodel.
By Anya Meyerowitz •