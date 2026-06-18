A New Generation of Flossing Tools Is Jazzing Up a Once-Boring Task

Your mouth is having a moment. From the rise of high-tech, stylish flossing routines and statement grillz to the backlash against veneers, oral care is no longer limited to the dentist’s chair. It’s part wellness practice and part personal style. In Marie Claire’s first-ever Teeth Week, we’re exploring why dentistry feels cooler—and more culturally loaded—than ever.

Flossing used to be a hard sell. Or at the very least, harder to sell. But seemingly overnight, the once invisible child of dental care has gone from a time-consuming (and slightly annoying) daily task to a high-tech, chic part of your total oral care routine.

What changed? Well, interest in dental care has steadily increased, in part because of its connection to the ever-buzzy wellness space. According to Spate beauty analyst Jenny Zeng, oral care has seen a 19 percent year-over-year search increase, with oral products dominating as a key trend. The rise in interest has led to better flossing products. “A lot of these [new] devices are easier, faster, and more comfortable to use than traditional floss—especially for patients with dental work, orthodontics, or sensitive gums, “ says Los Angeles-based cosmetic dentist Jon Marashi , DDS.

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According to experts like Dr. Marashi, the increased demand for flossing products is a very good thing. Ahead, they explain why flossing is so critical, best practices for a healthy mouth, and the products you need to add to your oral care routine (don't worry—I tested several).

The Benefits of Flossing

As you probably know, flossing is critical if you want to keep your teeth and gums healthy. Dr. Marashi notes that your toothbrush cannot reach in between your teeth or below the gum line, where plaque, bacteria, and food debris tend to accumulate. When plaque sits there, it will harden to tartar, which subsequently causes inflammation, bleeding gums, bad breath, gum recession, and cavities between the teeth.

Diane Melrose , MS, professor of clinical dentistry at the Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC, adds that flossing is vital in preventing gum disease (also known as gingivitis), which will eventually turn into periodontitis and increase the risk of losing bone around the tooth—or the entire tooth. “[Flossing] really helps in preserving your teeth and smile so you can have a healthy mouth," says Dr. Melrose.

Gum disease also puts you at risk for other health issues, she notes, such as diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, and even Alzheimer's .

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Flossing Devices vs. Traditional Floss

The biggest benefit to these newer flossing devices, says Dr. Marashi, is convenience, making it more likely that you'll actually take the time to floss. “If something is easier to use, patients are simply more likely to do it regularly." Water flossers, for example, use pressure and irrigation to give gums a deeper cleanse and be gentler for sensitive mouths. They can also be the better option for those with patients, implants, veneers, or more extensive dental work.

“The best flossing method is often the one a patient will actually stick with long term,” says Brad Bailey , DDS, New York City-based dentist at Tend Dental.

But if you love your traditional floss, no need to toss it out for something newer and more high-tech. Dr. Melrose says that the tried-and-true method still has its advantages, such as getting that “C” curve needed to thoroughly cleanse deep beneath the gum line. Tools like the electric flosser, where the string is straight across, might make you more prone to cutting your gums as you won’t be able to curve the string as easily.

When in doubt, experts actually recommend using both methods for a thorough floss. “If you can do both, that's better,” Dr. Melrose says. “Do your string floss and then if you want to shoot some water in there with the water flosses, go for it.”

The best flossing method is often the one a patient will actually stick with long term. Dr. Brad Bailey

As for best flossing practices, Dr. Marashi says that you should be flossing once a day, preferably before you brush to loosen debris and plaque and allow the fluoride from your toothpaste to reach more effectively between the teeth. But you’ll also want to make sure that you have the right technique. Dr. Bailey says that you’ll want to guide the floss below the gumline and wrap it around each tooth in a “C” shape as opposed to just aggressively snapping it into the gums. “The key is gentle, controlled technique,” he says.

While experts agree that flossing a few times a week is better than never doing it, they stress the importance of doing it every day for the best long-term benefit. “Gum inflammation can begin surprisingly quickly when plaque is left undisturbed between teeth,” explains Dr. Bailey.

If you’re looking to level up your dental game and reach a flawless smile, below are 10 of the best flossing devices on the market.

The Best Flossing Devices

Waterpik Cordless Advanced 2.0 Water Flosser for Teeth $98.99 at Amazon US “Waterpik devices can be great options,” says Dr. Brailey. “Especially for patients with braces, implants, bridges, or dexterity challenges.” This one is cordless and comes with a 360-degree rotating tip to make it easier for you to get to those hard-to-reach places at the back of your mouth. It also comes with four different tips and three pressure levels and boasts a 99.9 percent bacteria removal rate. Flaus Electric Flosser Starter Kit $99 at Flaus, Inc. Electric flossing sounded intimidating. But once I began using this version from Flaus, it became an easy habit. The device glides between teeth without being too harsh on your gums (no accidental cutting here), and the massaging added a nice, sensory experience that I actually enjoyed. With over 18,000 vibrations per minute, my mouth was left feeling extra clean.

Writer Audrey Noble using the Flaus flossing device. (Image credit: Audrey Noble)

Slate Flosser The Complete Clean Bundle $159.99 at slateflosser.com Another electric flosser I enjoyed, this one from Slate, makes flossing really easy. The device can dig deep into spaces to get debris and plaque out, and it does this without being too harsh on the gums. It has three different speed variations, so you can adjust based on your comfort level, and you can also scrape your tongue and brush your gums with it.

Audrey Noble using the Slate Flosser. (Image credit: Slate)

Aquasonic Water Flosser $39.19 at Amazon US This cordless set from Aquasonic offers a customized approach to mouth cleaning. It comes with five different jet tips for a deep floss and cleanses between the gums while also giving you three different flossing modes to choose from for the most comfortable fit. For just under $40, you get a lot of options, making it one of the most cost-effective picks out there. usmile C30 Cordless Water Flosser $79.99 at usmile.us With options ranging from ultra-soft pulses to a more intense stream of water, and with three different tip options, this water flosser boasts five different intensities to really give you a personalized flossing experience. In just one minute, you’ll get a deep cleanse without hurting your gums. Supersmile Zina Water Flosser $110 at Dermstore Sometimes a single stream is all you need. While this water flosser doesn’t come with different tip options, it does come with five different intensities so you can pick and choose how deep of a cleanse you need (and how much your gums can take). Plus, it’s waterproof, so you can totally floss in the shower if that’s your vibe. Ordo Hydro Sonic Water Flosser $69.99 at ordolife.com Can saving an extra five seconds really make a difference? Perhaps. And if that piques your interest, this is the water flosser for you. You get three different pressure settings to choose from, and it gives you a full cleanse in less than a minute. Perfect for anyone looking to efficiently optimize their flossing and dental care. Oral-B Water Flosser Advanced $66.88 at Amazon US This flosser uses both water and microbubbles of air to clean deep beneath the gumline (it promises an impressive 99.9 percent plaque removal rate). It comes with two different nozzles and three levels of water pressure intensities. Something Nice Aquaclean Duo $120 at somethingnicecompany.com Many water flossers solely focus on cleansing between your gums, but this device comes with a flushing mode to remove tonsil stones (a.k.a. those lumps made from food, calcium, debris, and/or bacteria that form when stuck in the tiny pockets of your tonsils) and keep bad breath at bay. You get four different nozzles, and you can adjust the water pressure to your liking. As an added bonus, it has a UV sterilization feature to clean itself.

Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 3000 Cordless $79.99 at Target A rec from Dr. Marashi, this water flosser is indeed a powerful one. The tip is X-shaped to separate water flow into four individual jets to cover more area between the teeth and your gum line. It comes in two different flossing modes and three different intensities, so you can customize it based on your comfort level.

Before You Floss, Don't Forget to Brush

A stellar oral care routine obviously requires the best toothbrush and toothpaste. Keep these products on hand to complete your morning and night regimen.

Sensodyne Sensodyne Clinical White Toothpaste Intensive Clean $9.97 at Walmart "If whiter teeth are your goal but you also deal with sensitivity, this clinically proven formula gently brightens without that tell-tale zap feeling from a professional treatment. Plus, "after using it, my breath feels oh-so fresh," says editor Siena Gagliano. SURI 2.0 New Sonic Electric Toothbrush $114.73 at Amazon US With built-in pressure sensors, this high-tech electric toothbrush aims to ensure you're not brushing too hard or damaging your gums. Plus, the UV-powered travel case sanitizes your bristles when you're not using the toothbrush.

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Meet the Experts

Diane Melrose, MS Social Links Navigation Professor of clinical dentistry at the Herman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC. Diane Melrose, MS, is a professor of clinical dentistry at the Merman Ostrow School of Dentistry of USC.

Jon Marashi, DDS Social Links Navigation Los Angeles-based cosmetic dentist Jon Marashi, DDS, is a cosmetic dentist based in Los Angeles.

Brad Bailey, DDS New York City-based dentist at Tend Brad Bailey, DDS, is a New York City-based dentist at Tend.

Jenny Zeng Social Links Navigation Beauty Insights Analyst at Spate. Jenny Zeng is a beauty insights analyst at Spate.