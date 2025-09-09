Finding the best skincare lineup for your complexion’s unique (re: temperamental, always changing) needs can be tricky. Luckily, I’ve discovered that sticking to a core set of staple products is the best way to ensure that my epidermis is healthy, happy, and glowing, no matter the season. But I’m always surprised to hear that a product category that I’ve been loyal to for literal years is the one that many people often skip: hydrating toners.

The term is interchangeable with essences (this phrasing is much more common in the K-Beauty space) but essentially, these formulas are lightweight, concentrated, and meant to be applied while your skin is still a bit damp post-cleansing and before your more concentrated products like serums. They typically involve superstar hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and panthenol (plus a bunch of other good-for-your-skin goodies) to bump up your glow and prep your skin for the rest of your regimen. I follow my toner with an antioxidant serum like vitamin C or niacinamide, a drugstore moisturizer that suits the season—thicker in the fall and winter, more lightweight in the spring and summer—and then, of course, sunscreen. But if, for some reason, I skip the hydrating toner, I can definitely feel a difference in my skin, especially how hydrated I feel by the end of the day. So, take it from me, a skincare-obsessed beauty editor, and try adding in one of my favorite formulas to take your glow to the next level for fall.

Delicious Hydration

Ensuring that your skin is hydrated comes down to several key ingredients, but did you know that foods like tomatoes, berries, and herbs are often low-key superstars for your routine? I’m always on the lookout for buzzy foods that are making the jump from the kitchen to my bathroom to help my skin from the outside in.

Fully Green Tomato Toner $19.44 at Amazon US A buzzy K-beauty launch that has become central to my daily routine, this formula uses green tomato extract and vitamin C to brighten, hydrate, and minimize the appearance of pores. PSA Dew Halo Mist $31 at Revolve In addition to panthenol and sodium PCA, blackberry is an antioxidant-rich hero that also hydrates and calms irritated skin. It doesn’t hurt that the scent is also so delightful.

Milk It

You can also thank Korea for the rise of milky skincare products, which are particularly adept at soothing and hydrating the skin. The category is definitely one of my favorites as we head into dry fall weather.

Laneige Cream Skin Refillable Toner $16 at Sephora I traveled all the way to Seoul in 2018 to test out this product and its claims around long-lasting moisture and I’ve been hooked ever since. I swear my pores breathe a sigh of relief when I pat this into my face and neck. Rhode Glazing Milk $20 at Sephora Hailey Bieber is always ahead of the trend cycle, so I wasn’t surprised when she launched her skincare brand with this milky essence. I was a little shocked to learn just how incredibly it makes my skin feel.

Getting Misty

A toner or essence doesn’t have to just be in a liquid format that you pour into your hand—a hydrating and toning mist is also a super simple way to incorporate this step into your routine.

Rice Rules

If there was one ingredient that I had to associate with a high-performance hydrating toner, it would be rice extract. A staple in Japanese and Korean skincare, the nourishing and moisture-boosting hero is a must if you want clear, glowy skin year-round.

SK-II Treatment Essence $245 at Sephora This has been my favorite skincare splurge since I was in my early twenties and my complexion is beyond grateful. I can feel my skin drinking this in the morning and night and the subsequent glow is truly ridiculous. Beauty of Joseon Glow Replenishing Rice Milk Toner $18 at Sephora Even though getting your hands on this K-Beauty brand direct from Korea is much harder, my favorite rice milk toner is now available stateside. This formula addresses skin elasticity and tone in addition to hydration for a total 360-degree treatment in seconds.

Bi-Phase Beauty

Not familiar with a bi-phase beauty product? It’s a dual-layer formula that includes water-soluble and oil-soluble ingredients that you need to mix before using, and it’s particularly popular in the toner space. Think of it as a little science experiment on your quest for clearer, brighter skin.

Sarah Creal Moisture Source $35 at Sephora Mature skin girlies, this one is for you. This brightening and hydrating formula is SO good, I flew through my bottle in just under two months. It’s also the perfect skin prep before your foundation. Beekman 1802 Milk Shake Facial Toner Mist $39 at Ulta Beauty Want all these toner types in one? Well, you’ve got a bi-phase, goat milk facial mist that nourishes and hydrates your skin and couldn’t be easier to use.

