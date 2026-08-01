As Instagram confirms, this week’s best nail looks are in their animal era. Pony spots land on a glossy caramel base, while croc texture gets a hot pink remix. An entire school of silver fish even swims across nude almond nails. The more abstract manicures feel a little untamed, too, with blurred tortoiseshell and patterns that could have been pulled straight from a tide pool.

That said, the lineup isn’t one long safari. Pastel stripes lighten things up, and a buttery French tip offers a very necessary palate cleanser. The connection is really in the details: every manicure has something that makes you stop scrolling for a closer look. On some sets, it’s the texture. On others, it’s a funky little motif or a color combination that has no business working as well as it does. Consider the best nails of the week as a walk on the wild side, with a few very pretty detours along the way.

Pony Up

(Image credit: IG @_citre)

This set is for the fashion girls. This pony print manicure pulls the caramel-and-brown pattern from the hottest Chanel bag from Matthieu Blazy’s Métiers d'Art collection and shrinks it down to ten glossy fingertips. It's runway-worthy translated to an everyday manicure.

Stripe Tease

(Image credit: IG @_citre)

The appeal here is all in the placement. Pastel bands curve across different sections of each bare nail, creating a graphic manicure that feels playful without tipping into full rainbow territory—it's a chic take on stripes.

Party Animal

(Image credit: IG @jadedarl)

Subtle, until you look closer. Zebra and tiger stripe borders, tiny gems, and bright pops of color turn the sheer pink base into something far more artistic than your standard neutral manicure.

Olive and June Nail Gem Kit $10 at oliveandjune.com

Croc Star

(Image credit: IG @nailsbylivspencer)

This glossy croc texture created with blooming nail gel gives this mismatched palette a surprisingly cohesive finish. Hot pink brings the drama, while brown and pearly white keep the set from going too overboard.

Confetti Cuticles

(Image credit: IG @naileditbycara)

Instead of covering the entire nail, blurred deposits of color gather around the tips and leave the center mostly bare. A scattering of tiny gems adds just enough sparkle to make the design a little funkier.

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Resort Mix

(Image credit: IG @aitanassalon)

Tortoiseshell, pool blue, and a blooming floral create a set that feels like a very chic vacation mood board translated onto ten nails.

Côte Beauty Blue Jay Song Nail Polish $18 at côte

Gone Fishing

Who knew a row of glittering sardines could look this elegant? The silver fish sit neatly over translucent rounded nails, giving fisherman-core a surprisingly delicate beauty moment.

Nails.Inc Silver Served Mirror Chrome Nail Polish $12 at Nails Inc

Glass Act

(Image credit: IG @nickonails.inc)

Translucent jewel tones framed in sculpted gold make each nail look like a tiny stained-glass window. Set against a milky base, the colors catch the light with an opalescent effect.

Seche Mega Plump, Glass Effect Top Coat $12.99 at Ulta Beauty

Tide Pool

(Image credit: IG @lcroesnails)

Brown marbling spreads across the nails in glossy, irregular patches, with bits of turquoise and coral tones breaking through. It lands somewhere between tortoiseshell, seashell, and a very colorful tide pool.

Butter Tips

(Image credit: IG @bemytone)

After all that texture and animal print, a buttery yellow French manicure feels almost restrained. The soft pink base keeps it classic, but the creamy butter tips are perfect for the end of summer.

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