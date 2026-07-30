I grew up in the '90s and early '00s, which obviously means I spent plenty of time shopping at the Gap at my local mall (shoutout to Chesterfield, MO). Roaming the aisles filled with pastel cardigans and bell-bottom jeans was a true treat for the senses, including my nose since the store was heavily scented in the way that all mall brands were at the time—I basically needed an oxygen tank to step foot inside Abercrombie & Fitch. But Gap (then stylized as The Gap) did it right, with scents that perfectly captured the minimalist, clean aesthetic of the '90s. Sadly, the brand phased out the collection in the early 200s, and Gap Beauty became yet another Y2K relic. Until now.

Gap fragrances have returned, with a five-piece collection of scents that both honor the prior aesthetic and move the brand into the future—much like the fashion arm of the brand under the guidance of Creative Director and EVP Zac Posen. Four of the original five scents have returned, albeit slightly reimagined for 2026: Dream, Grass, Heaven, and Om. An entirely new blend, Harmony, has replaced the So Pink perfume from the original lineup.

“Gap has always created products that become part of how people express who they are, and fragrance is a natural extension of that,” Mark Breitbard, CEO and President of Gap, said in a press release to media. “We’ve modernized Gap’s signature fragrances for the person who grew up with Gap and for those discovering it for the first time. It’s a deeply personal category and a powerful way for us to connect generations as we continue to evolve the brand.”

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As a millennial gal who has newly fallen back in love with the brand—I'm waiting for a pair of the Hailey Bieber x Gap jeans to arrive in my mailbox any day now—I had to find out if the new Gap fragrances could transport me back to my tween and teen days, without feeling too dated or stuck in a nostalgia loop. The (extremely picky) Marie Claire beauty team weighs in on the new Gap scents, ahead.

What Are the Gap Beauty Scents?

Like the original collection, Gap Beauty is made up of five eau de parfums: Harmony, Om, Heaven, Grass, and Dream. And like the OG lineup, each fragrance is extremely wearable, but the modern renditions are designed with extra attention to their layering capabilities. The new Gap Beauty scents are for anyone looking to build her or his fragrance wardrobe while also adapting to the day's mood and occasion. As DebRedmond, Head of Beauty at Gap Inc, explained via press release, “We were rigorous about the technical journey, maintaining the core DNA of the original scents while modernizing the formulations for how people actually wear fragrance today."

Here are our honest thoughts on each of the five Gap scents.

Gap Harmony

The Gap Harmony eau de parfum. (Image credit: Hannah Baxter)

This is the new kid on the block. Bright, playful, with punchy notes of apricot nectar, lush gardenia, and warm amber. "It's extremely wearable...so lovely," says Marie Claire Beauty Writer Ariel Baker. "As a notorious floral hater, if you're in my neck of the woods, you will still really like this. It's not too on the nose in terms of being a floral. It just smells like you just came out of the shower, used a really gorgeous floral-scented body wash but it's not as potent anymore because you've toweled off, and then you follow up with a really milky lotion. Then you top it off with a perfume oil. Done! Love it!"

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Gap Om

The Gap Om eau de parfum. (Image credit: Hannah Baxter)

Om is arguably the most sophisticated scent in the bunch, with rich notes of sandalwood, ginger, and cedar. Deep, earthy, but still approachable, this is for the elder millennials and true fragrance fans that are curious about the new Gap Beauty universe. "It's so yummy," says Marie Claire Senior Beauty Editor Samantha Holender. "It's very skin-scenty, a little woody, but a warm wood, with something that makes it very comforting. I'd wear this on a summer night into fall, it's very cozy, with a warm cashmere-like vibe."

Gap Heaven

The Gap Heaven eau de parfum. (Image credit: Hannah Baxter)

If you're a fan of a fresh and sensual scent, Gap Heaven eau de parfum might be right up your alley. Soft Madagascar vanilla, heady patchouli, crisp pear, and buttery amber create a soft fragrance that is perfect for layering any time of the year. "This is giving, not clean per se, it's not giving cotton-y, but it's definitely pear, really fresh, with a hint of something punchy," says Baker. "I'm not a signature scent gal but this could make a really nice signature scent. I could wear this in the office or wear it out. If you want to be known as someone that smells really good all the time, but can't really pinpoint how or why, this is really good. It wears close to the body; it's a universally appealing scent."

Gap Grass

The Gap Grass eau de parfum. (Image credit: Hannah Baxter)

I was the most eager to try the Gap Grass scent, as it was the perfume that first caught my attention as a young kid at the mall. It's a very green, earthy fragrance, but not in a freshly-cut soccer field sort of way; think more long beach-side grass in Nantucket. Crisp notes of green mandarin, matcha, and Virginia cedar keep it grounded and woody yet still bright and energetic. I really can't wait to smell how it transforms during a slightly sweaty, 90 degree day. This is my pick for the best summer scent of the collection.

Gap Dream

The Gap Dream eau de parfum. (Image credit: Hannah Baxter)

This is for the true OG Gap heads (Gappers?) who still crave that '90s, minimalist aesthetic from their perfume. The latest eau de parfum is the closest to the original formula, per the brand, keeping to its warm, woody DNA with fresh notes of Italian bergamot, silky jasmine, and cedarwood. "It's Gap in a bottle," says Holender. "When you walk into a Gap store, this is what it smells like. It's definitely floral—I normally hate floral, however, it's not too powdery. It has a very smooth, creamy undercurrent through it. Remember the Gap x Doên collab? If that had a signature scent, it's this one."

How Much Do the Gap Fragrances Cost?

Now that the fragrances are finally available to shop both online and in store, you'll be able to snag a five-piece .05 oz Discovery Kit for $20, a 10ml size for $20, and 50ml bottle for $52. I love a fragrance sampler, and honestly, there's not a single perfume in the bunch that I wouldn't wear, so I'll be adding the minis into my rotation ASAP.

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