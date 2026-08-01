Summer has come in swinging. I guess you could call it the ebb and flow of the entrepreneurial hustle, but if you told me at the top of 2026 that I’d be on six back-to-back flights come June into July, I probably wouldn’t have believed you. Don’t get me wrong. I’m more than grateful to have consistent work flowing in; and if I’m going to be tired, this is the type of tired I want to be. I just don’t want to look so exhausted.

I’ll be honest, though, I’m not genetically predisposed to have dark under-eyes or experience puffiness. But once exhaustion hits, I fall victim to all the above. The fine lines around my eyes can even appear more pronounced when I’m overdue for some extra deep sleep. So thank God for Sulwhasoo’s latest launch, the First Care Activating Eye Serum, which targets every one of my concerns.

I first learned about the product last October when I visited Korea with the brand to get a preview of their upcoming formulas. Samples weren’t ready at the time, so I didn’t have a chance to test over the holidays. But it finally launched this past spring—right on time for the start of a very busy season.

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I use it night and day, totally on its own, to keep myself looking refreshed. But since it’s the sister product to the OG First Care Activating Serum, it plays really nicely with any traditional eye cream if you ever decide to layer up—just be sure to apply it first.

Now let’s get into the nitty gritty on what makes this K-beauty formula special, and whether or not it’s worth the $90 price tag.

What’s In the Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Eye Serum Formula?

As with all Sulwhasoo products, the hero ingredient here is ginseng; known to help with skin elasticity, hydration, and circulation, along with having anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties. The eye serum pairs these benefits with a three-peptide blend to help the skin appear more firm, a ginseng caffeine complex to reduce the look of puffiness, as well as vitamin C derivatives and hyaluronic acid to brighten and hydrate.

But don’t just take my word for it. In the brand’s clinical studies, after four weeks, 100% of participants saw an improvement in dark circles, 93% noticed less deep wrinkles, while 87% saw puffiness disappear.

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Not to mention it was crafted for all skin types. So you can use it whether you have normal, dry, combination, or oily skin. Even for me as an eczema hottie, I have yet to experience any sort of irritation around my eye area, which is rare. It also absorbs quickly, leaves zero residue, and a little goes a long way.

How Do You Apply the Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Eye Serum?

Remember back in the day when you’d put two spoons in the freezer, then apply them under your eyes to help combat puffiness and dark circles? Now Sulwhasoo gives you that feeling with the eye serum applicator.

Yes, the formula itself is both fabulous and effective, but that ceramic tip? Game-changer. (Image credit: Kayla Greaves)

As mentioned, a little goes a long way, so only squeeze out half of what you think you actually need (for reference, the brand recommends using a rice grain-sized amount under each eye). Afterwards, place the flat side of the applicator on the under-eye, and gently swipe outwards—towards the temples—until fully absorbed. If there’s anything left over, just pat it in gently with your ring finger.

The formula is just slightly thicker than water, so it gets the job done without leaving any sort of sticky film behind or just sitting on top of the skin.

Is the Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Eye Serum Worth It?

After using the First Care Activating Eye Serum consistently for about three weeks, I started to notice results. Like, to the point where I could be outside all day and night, sans nap, and still wake up looking refreshed—even if I didn’t feel like it. Any darkness under my eyes has disappeared—along with the puffiness and pronounced fine lines.

Before and after using the Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Eye Serum for three weeks. (Image credit: Kayla Greaves)

I’ve taken this product with me as I traveled to Jamaica, where I drove all over the island, then to New Orleans for a busy ESSENCE Fest, back to Jamaica, and of course it’s coming home to Brooklyn with me.

I think what I love most about this product is the fact that it can be used alone or with an eye cream on top for the days when I need a little extra oomph. But honestly, anything that makes me look alive when I feel like I just woke up from the dead will always be a winner.

Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Eye Serum $90 at Sephora

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