Hair wavers have never been the sexiest tool in my hair collection. They’re bulky, a little intimidating, and give me flashbacks of the crimpers I used in middle school that made my hair look like Hillary Duff à la Lizzie McGuire. But as we're nearing the final months of summer, when every beauty trend has started to look like it washed ashore, it has reignited the appeal for me.

Ocean-core has officially made its way into every corner of my routine. My nails are covered in seashells and pearly finishes. Watercolor makeup has replaced harsh contour with hazy washes of color. And now, instead of the bouncy, perfected curls I usually reach for, I want my hair to fall in long, rippling bends that look slightly undone. Mermaid hair, essentially—but without requiring an actual dip in the sea.

Hair waver tools make that texture easy to replicate. Rather than wrapping each piece around a curling iron and hoping the curls fall in the same direction, a waver presses a consistent S-shape into the hair. The effect can look glossy and sculpted at first, then softer and more believable once it’s loosened with your fingers and sprayed with a touch of a texturizer.

“When I’m creating waves, I look for tools that prioritize both performance and hair health,” says celebrity hairstylist Kee Taylor. Ahead, Taylor explains how to find the best hair waver for your desired look, use it correctly, and keep heat damage from ruining the mermaid fantasy.

The Best Hair Wavers

Best Overall Hair Waver

ghd Ghd Wave Triple Barrel Hair Waver, 1.3" Barrel, Black $239 at Amazon US This is the hair waver I’d reach for when I want my hair to look like it air-dried beautifully after a day at the beach—without the saltwater tangles. The extra-large barrels create loose waves rather than a tight crimp, and the curved clamp helps the pattern flow smoothly from root to end without that tell-tale creasing. It stays at 365 degrees, while the tool's coating leaves the finish glossy. Freshly styled, the waves look polished, but once I rake through them with my fingers, they become perfectly beachy and mermaid-esque. Review: "I am obsessed with the waves this barrel gives! It is very large so I can do all of my hair pretty quickly. Nice design and easy to use. Will be recommending to everyone!" — ghd

Best Hair Waver for Beginners

Wavytalk Power Wave Hair Crimping Iron $69 at Ulta Beauty Most hair wavers are enormous, which makes styling the back of your head feel like an upper-body workout. This one has a smaller, lightweight design that is much easier to maneuver, especially if you are still figuring out your technique. Eight temperature settings let you adjust the heat to your hair type, while the built-in timer tells you when it is time to move on instead of leaving you to guess. Anti-scald protection around the plates also makes working close to the roots feel considerably less risky. It's a great pick if you're new to the whole hair waver game. Review: "Finally ditched my crimper from the 2010s (RIP) and bought this after seeing it everywhere on TikTok. It's so much better than my old one (the one with three barrels), it doesn't give me weird dents and the style lasts way longer. 10/10!" — Ulta

Best Interchangeable Hair Waver

Drybar The Mixologist Interchangeable Styling Iron $199 at Sephora My NYC bathroom does not have room for a different hot tool for every mood I'm in. The Mixologist solves that problem with three attachments that snap onto one handle: a waver for beachy texture, a curling wand, and a classic clamp iron. The waver attachment creates a more natural bend than a sharply pressed crimp, while the digital temperature controls make it adaptable across hair types. Review: "Wow! Truly mermaid hair achieved with this 3 barrel wand from this interchangeable set. I love this set as a gift because it gives the ideal tools to create any kind of hair waves that you can imagine. I love that this set comes with the bag too so you can store all these together. I also appreciate the bright happy yellow color." — Sephora

Best Hair Waver for Big Waves

Hot Tools 24k Gold 3 Barrel Hair Waver $89.99 at Ulta Beauty For big, flowing waves, the one-inch barrels on this Hot Tools waver give the hair plenty of room to bend. The resulting waves are loose and tousled. I also like that the gold-coated barrels heat evenly, because nothing ruins the illusion faster than one section coming out flat while the rest looks great. It is lightweight, dual voltage, and easy enough to toss into a suitcase—which is exactly where a tool designed for beachy hair belongs. Review: "I was scared at first since I've never used something like this and I actually love it!! Easy to use, love the heat control and the beautiful waves it makes!!" — Ulta

Best Adjustable Hair Waver

L'ange Versawaver Adjustable Waver $99 at Ulta Beauty Commitment is not required here. A twist of the cool tip (no burning fingers allowed) changes the barrel between a smaller three-quarter-inch wave and a wider one-and-a-quarter-inch shape, letting you decide how defined you want the texture that day. I would use the larger setting for soft mermaid ripples, then switch to the smaller option when I need extra hold or want the wave pattern to be more defined. Review: "I love it! Very high quality and super easy to use. The silicone heat sheath is awesome! I can put it away as soon as I'm done, instead of leaving it out to cool. It really makes my hair shiny and wavy. Changing the barrel couldn't be easier. Thank you!" — Ulta

Best Hair Waver for Safe Styling

TYMO Beauty Compact Wave Curling Iron $59.99 at Ulta Beauty Hot tools and the delicate skin around my ears have never been close friends, which makes the ROVY Compact’s fully insulated exterior especially appealing. The barrels are enclosed to help protect your ears, fingers, neck, and scalp while you clamp, and its compact shape is easier to maneuver than a traditional oversized waver. Taylor also recommends it for “a softer, more lived-in mermaid wave rather than a defined crimp.” She notes that the ceramic barrels form consistent S-shaped waves quickly, helping cut down on both styling time and overall heat exposure. Review: "I love this wave curling iron! It heats up quickly, and the temperature settings make it easy to adjust depending on the hair type. The waves come out soft, natural, and last all day without feeling stiff or frizzy. The design makes styling super easy—even for someone like me who isn’t great with curling irons. Highly recommend to anyone who wants easy, long-lasting waves!" — Ulta

Best Hair Waver for Volume

Voloom Hair Volumizing Iron $149.99 at Ulta Beauty This is not technically a traditional hair waver, and that is precisely why it made the list. Instead of pressing ripples through the visible lengths, the VOLOOM creates tiny textured “pockets” beneath the top layer of hair. Once those pieces are covered, the texture disappears and the roots look considerably fuller. It's my secret to va-va-voom volume the easy way. Review: "This product is amazing. At first, i was pretty skeptical about this due to the price. But when I gave it a try, it was the best decision ever. Definitely worth the price." — Ulta

Best Hair Waver Alternative

Dyson Airwrap ID Multi-Styler and Dryer $649 at Sephora $649 at Sephora Not everyone wants the uniform pattern of a triple-barrel waver. The Dyson Airwrap creates a softer interpretation through high-velocity airflow, giving the hair movement without pressing the same S-shape into every section. Taylor calls it one of her favorites because it does not rely solely on extreme heat, making it especially appealing for frequent styling. The finish is less “freshly clamped” and more naturally windswept, which suits anyone who wants to nod to the mermaid-hair trend without fully committing to a crimped result. Review: "This product is worth the hype! I waited so long to get mine because I was afraid to pay that much for a hair dryer, but the Dyson is much more! I have been using it since December every day that I wash my hair, and after 6 months, I'm still in love wth it. The best purchase that I made!" — Sephora

What Size Hair Waver Should I Use?

The right barrel size depends on your hair length and the type of wave you want. Smaller barrels create tighter, more defined bends that tend to last longer, making them helpful for hair that quickly loses its shape. Larger barrels produce the softer, elongated S-waves associated with mermaid hair. Taylor describes the finish as more “effortless and relaxed,” especially once the waves are brushed through. Hair length matters, too. Smaller barrels work well on short hair and lobs, while longer lengths give wider tools enough room to create flowing ripples.

How Do I Use a Hair Waver?

Start with clean, completely dry hair and apply heat protectant throughout. Taylor recommends the HASK Heat Protect Keratin + Jojoba Oil Thermal Mist to help smooth the cuticle and reduce moisture loss.

Divide the hair into small, even sections, then clamp the waver near the roots without touching the scalp. Continue down the length, slightly overlapping each clamp with the bend above it to keep the pattern consistent. Taylor recommends using the lowest temperature your hair can tolerate, particularly if it is color-treated or prone to dryness. One controlled pass is healthier than repeatedly clamping the same section.