The 8 Best Hair Wavers Are My Secret to Summer’s Mermaid Hair Trend

The latest stop on beauty’s ocean-core tour.

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a girl with wavy hair framed against a water background next to two hair wavers, fish scales, and seashells
(Image credit: Future)
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Hair wavers have never been the sexiest tool in my hair collection. They’re bulky, a little intimidating, and give me flashbacks of the crimpers I used in middle school that made my hair look like Hillary Duff à la Lizzie McGuire. But as we're nearing the final months of summer, when every beauty trend has started to look like it washed ashore, it has reignited the appeal for me.

Ocean-core has officially made its way into every corner of my routine. My nails are covered in seashells and pearly finishes. Watercolor makeup has replaced harsh contour with hazy washes of color. And now, instead of the bouncy, perfected curls I usually reach for, I want my hair to fall in long, rippling bends that look slightly undone. Mermaid hair, essentially—but without requiring an actual dip in the sea.

Hair waver tools make that texture easy to replicate. Rather than wrapping each piece around a curling iron and hoping the curls fall in the same direction, a waver presses a consistent S-shape into the hair. The effect can look glossy and sculpted at first, then softer and more believable once it’s loosened with your fingers and sprayed with a touch of a texturizer.

“When I’m creating waves, I look for tools that prioritize both performance and hair health,” says celebrity hairstylist Kee Taylor. Ahead, Taylor explains how to find the best hair waver for your desired look, use it correctly, and keep heat damage from ruining the mermaid fantasy.

The Best Hair Wavers

Best Overall Hair Waver

Best Hair Waver for Beginners

Best Interchangeable Hair Waver

Best Hair Waver for Big Waves

Best Adjustable Hair Waver

Best Hair Waver for Safe Styling

Best Hair Waver for Volume

Best Hair Waver Alternative

What Size Hair Waver Should I Use?

The right barrel size depends on your hair length and the type of wave you want. Smaller barrels create tighter, more defined bends that tend to last longer, making them helpful for hair that quickly loses its shape. Larger barrels produce the softer, elongated S-waves associated with mermaid hair. Taylor describes the finish as more “effortless and relaxed,” especially once the waves are brushed through. Hair length matters, too. Smaller barrels work well on short hair and lobs, while longer lengths give wider tools enough room to create flowing ripples.

How Do I Use a Hair Waver?

Start with clean, completely dry hair and apply heat protectant throughout. Taylor recommends the HASK Heat Protect Keratin + Jojoba Oil Thermal Mist to help smooth the cuticle and reduce moisture loss.

Divide the hair into small, even sections, then clamp the waver near the roots without touching the scalp. Continue down the length, slightly overlapping each clamp with the bend above it to keep the pattern consistent. Taylor recommends using the lowest temperature your hair can tolerate, particularly if it is color-treated or prone to dryness. One controlled pass is healthier than repeatedly clamping the same section.