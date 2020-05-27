Today's Top Stories
Supergoop Sunscreen Is On Sale and Now It Feels Like Summer

If you want to give your skin the TLC it deserves, now's the time.

By Kelsey Mulvey
supergoop sitewide sale
Supergoop!

Despite how much time we're spending inside, dermatologists recommend applying sunscreen daily, so you should always have a bottle (or three) saved underneath your bathroom sink. Fortunately, Supergoop is taking 20 percent off sitewide with the promo code "SUNSALE" right now, which is pretty rare. If you haven't tried Supergoop yet, the brand offers lightweight, silky formulas with a subtle scent—a.k.a. not thick, greasy sunblock that smells like a piña colada—that you won't hate applying before you put on makeup. Shop Supergoop's bestsellers, below.

1 Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Supergoop
Supergoop!
SHOP IT

$17-$34
$13.60-$27.20

There's a reason why Supergoop's Unseen Sunscreen is beloved by dermatologists and shoppers alike. Thanks to its lightweight, scentless, and colorless formula, this option is designed to make you forget you're actually wearing sunscreen. 

2 100% Mineral Invincible Setting Powder
Supergoop!
Supergoop!
SHOP IT

$30
$24

Consider this brush-on option the unsung hero of your cosmetics bag. This mineral formula mattifies shines, sets your makeup, and protects your face from the sun's harsh rays.  

3 PLAY Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 with Vitamin C
Supergoop
Supergoop!
SHOP IT

$15-$21
$12-$16.80

Supergoop reimagined the traditional sport sunscreen with this aerosol-free, sweat-resistant option. 

4 Superscreen Daily Moisturizer
Supergoop
Supergoop!
SHOP IT

$38
$30.40

Streamline your morning skincare routine by rolling two steps into one thanks to Supergoop's daily moisturizer featuring SPF 40. 

5 Glow Stick SPF 50
Supergoop!
SHOP IT

$25
$20

Made with a lightweight dry oil, this roll-on stick offers a mess-free, travel-friendly way to apply sunscreen.

6 Bright-Eyed 100% Mineral Eye Cream SPF 40
Supergoop
Supergoop!
SHOP IT

$36
$28.80

Not only will this cream protect the area around your eyes from sun damage, but it's also designed to revive tired eyes and act as a shadow primer.

7 Shimmershade
Supergoop!
Supergoop!
SHOP IT

$24
$19.20

Yes, Supergoop even sells eyeshadow with SPF. Available in four sunset shades, this option will protect your eyelids and give you a fresh, sun-kissed glow. 

8 Handscreen SPF 40
Supergoop
Supergoop!
SHOP IT

$14-$38
$11.20-$30.40

If your hands feel as dry as the Sahara these days, Supergoop's handscreen will hydrate and protect them from sun damage.

9 Daily Correct CC Cream
Supergoop
supergoop
SHOP IT

$36
$28.80 

Since slathering on a thick foundation in the middle of heat wave is out of the question, pick up a bottle of Supergoop's Daily Correct CC Cream. 

10 Sunnyscreen 100% Mineral Stick
Supergoop
Supergoop!
SHOP IT

$24
$19.20

If you want to give your skin some extra love, try this mineral stick. Not only are mineral-based formulas great for your skin, but this stick application won't explode all over your beach tote. (Let's be real, it's happened to all of us.)

•••

