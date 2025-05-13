I may have a 10-step skincare regimen, but I cut corners anytime I can when it comes to my body care routine. I typically use a body wash or shaving cream in the shower and hope it's moisturizing enough to make a difference. However, as a new fragrance addict, I've been attempting to change my tune. A key to long-lasting perfume is moisturized skin, so I've been on the hunt for a body care product that's nourishing, easy to apply, and layers nicely with my summer fragrances. Supergoop!'s new limited edition body oils tick all those boxes.

Ask any editor about their favorite sunscreens, and I'm willing to bet Supergoop! makes their list. The brand is behind some of the buzziest sunscreen formulas on the market, including its primer-sunscreen hybrid, Unseen Sunscreen, and its glowy counterpart, Glowscreen. Now, Supergoop has entered the fragrance category with its just-dropped scented Glow Oil.

Supergoop!'s Glow Oil is nothing new. However, its scented versions—Beach Flower and Sunkissed Coconut—are. Both formulas are packed with moisturizing ingredients like argan oil, grapeseed oil, and meadowfoam seed oil to nourish skin and lock in moisture. What's more, these oils don't leave behind any dreaded greasiness or residue and instead absorb quickly and impart a gorgeous, healthy-looking glow—all with the added bonus of SPF 50.

I got my hands on both new scents ahead of their launch date and have been testing them on any semblance of a sunny day over the last two weeks. Not to be dramatic, but now I can't imagine how I ever got through summer without them. These oils take less than a minute to sink into the skin, and I'm not immediately tempted to wash my hands after applying since they don't feel greasy or oily. True to their name, they also leave behind the prettiest sheen.

Brooke Knappenberger tests Supergoop Glow Oil Spf 50 Body Oil - Sunkissed Coconut. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Scent-wise, Supergoop's new Glow Oils are everything I could want in a summer fragrance. Sunkissed Coconut, my personal favorite, immediately takes me back to the days my parents would cover me head-to-toe in pasty white sunscreen. It's a nostalgic, sunscreen-y scent with notes of fresh coconut, green fig, whipped vanilla, and tonka bean. It's relaxing, soft, and warm. Meanwhile, Beach Flower, a close runner-up, certainly falls into the floral fragrance category with notes of yiang yiang, gardenia, wild orchid, and a fresh marine accord. It's also pleasantly solar, with a touch of sweetness that leaves me feeling warm and sun-kissed.

Supergoop!'s new body oils have earned a permanent spot in my summer beauty routine. Not only do they have the best summery scents I've encountered in a body sunscreen, but I'm seriously impressed by their moisturizing formula. In a matter of seconds and with just a few drops, my skin feels baby-soft and looks gorgeous and glowy. With the addition of SPF 50, these oils are my new everyday multitasking heroes.

Keep scrolling to shop other editor-favorite Supergoop products, which are all currently 20 percent off for Memorial Day.