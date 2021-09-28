Before we start, two facts: 1) Ninety percent of women have cellulite, and 2) Every aspect of our bodies, cellulite included, deserves to be celebrated. That said, it's completely okay if you like to use products to feel your best. The world of beauty gives us choices galore, and there are a multitude of anti-cellulite creams and gadgets out there that promise to prevent and permanently remove cellulite. But first, it's important to understand what cellulite actually is and what ingredients to look for to banish it.

What causes cellulite?

"The causes of cellulite are not well understood, but there are several theories that have been put forth as explanations such as hormonal factors, genetics, a diet high in fat and carbohydrates, and other lifestyle factors," explains New York City dermatologist Dendy Engelman.

How can you get rid of cellulite?

While there are costly in-office laser procedures that can rapidly reduce the appearance of cellulite, there's no cure-all for banishing cellulite completely.

"Thankfully, in recent years, there have been many exciting new advances in the treatment of cellulite," explains Dr. Tiffany Libby, assistant professor of dermatology at Brown University. "There are some creams that help to improve the appearance of cellulite but all require consistent use for an extended period before results can be realized."

What ingredients should you look for in a cellulite cream?

"Most of the products used to treat cellulite contain ingredients such as caffeine, retinol, vitamin C, gluthahione, peptides, and l-carnitine, which have all been proven to assist with cellulite reduction appearance," adds Dr. Marina Peredo, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Skinfluence.

The Cult-Favorite Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream $45.00 at sephora.com "I would recommend Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream since it contains guarana, which is rich in caffeine, supports natural circulation, boosts energy and smoothes the skin," explains Dr. Peredo.

The Best Drugstore Find Nivea Skin Firming and Toning Body Gel-Cream $9.89 at amazon.com Behold: the drugstore favorite! This gel-cream is formulated with Q10 and l-carnitine to tone and reduce the appearance of cellulite without you having to break the bank.

The Best Body Contouring Cream Clarins Body Fit Anti-Cellulite Contouring Expert $71.00 at sephora.com Here's luxury in a bottle and the perfect match for dry, tired, cellulite-y skin. "Body Fit contains caffeine and absorbs into the skin quickly without leaving an oily residue," explains Dr. Peredo.

The Hot Cream Honedew Hot Cream Sweat Enhancer and Skin Firming Lotion $9.95 at walmart.com Reviewers say that this Hot Cream from Honeydew actually makes them feel sweaty (in a good way!) and leaves them with smoother-feeling skin as a result. Slather it on before a workout for maximum anti-cellulite results—some even said it helps with lightening up their dark spots!

The Best Retinol Treatment Paula's Choice RESIST Retinol Skin-Smoothing Body Treatment $29.00 at amazon.com Retinol is typically used on the face and loved for reducing fine lines and evening out the skin tone, but there are also skin-strengthening benefits for the body. "Retinols have demonstrated efficacy in targeting cellulite as they work to increase collagen and elastin, and improve overall skin firmness and thickness, which both make cellulite less noticeable," explains Dr. Libby. "This body treatment uses retinol and a blend of antioxidants to help strengthen and transform skin."

The Program Elemis Body Toning Cellulite Program $132.00 at elemis.com Dry brushing has long been used to help skin look its best, but Elemis takes the practice to a whole new level thanks to the inclusion of their Targeted Toning Body Moisturiser. The brush helps to remove dead skin, and the cream helps to reduce the appearance of pesky cellulite dimpling.

The Best Fat Toner Alastin TransForm Body Treatment $147.46 at amazon.com This body cream comes highly recommended from Dr. Peredo for its fat-banishing capabilities. "The TransFORM body treatment is amazing because it uses a special technology to target the fat layers of the skin to help the body produce new collagen to fix the skin’s texture," explains Dr. Peredo.

The Old Standby Aveeno Positively Ageless Anti-Aging Firming Body Lotion $17.98 at amazon.com Aveeno can do no wrong in my book. Its Positively Ageless Anti-Aging Firming Body Lotion comes in a pack of two from Amazon and fights cellulite with a shiitake mushroom complex and wheat protein that leaves skin looking smooth and instantly firmed.

The Best Tightening Cream StriVectin Tightening Body Cream $59.00 at ulta.com This is a good find for firming up loose skin. "Topical caffeine is thought to work by dehydrating the fat cells to minimize appearance of cellulite and also works to improve vascular and lymphatic flow," Dr. Libby notes. "This product incorporates caffeine and peptides with a hydrating moisturizer to help enhance the skin’s firmness and elasticity to minimize the appearance of cellulite."

The Energizing Option Biossance Squalane + Caffeine Toning Body Cream $28.00 at biossance.com This unscented formula is made with caffeine and niacinamide to improve skin texture and tone. It's a rich anti-cellulite cream that somehow feels weightless once you apply it. Read: It's the best of both worlds.

For Your Butt Anese Cellu-later Set $61.00 at anese.co This set from Anese contains a body scrub and a firming mask that will make your butt look positively cellulite-free. The scrub contains blue poppy seeds, rice powder and jojoba pearls that leave your butt (or your entire body) feeling smooth. The Internet Famous mask takes the word "smooth" to a whole new level thanks to invigorating peppermint and grapefruit oil.

The Best Cream for the Buttocks Augustinus Bader The Body Cream $165.00 at net-a-porter.com This spendy Body Cream is worth it for its nutrient-packed formula. "It contains a complex of natural amino acids, medical-grade vitamins and synthesized molecules naturally found in skin, which guides key nutrients and powerful natural ingredients to cells, creating an optimal environment for regeneration," explains Dr. Engelman. "Bisabolol and shea butter, which are rich in vitamins A and E, soothes the skin so it feels smoother and softer."

The New and Improved Mio Skincare Smooth Move Body Cream $38.00 at dermstore.com This cream from Mio Skincare is a new and improved version of the brand's Shrink To Fit cellulite smoother, so if you loved that, you'll be obsessed with this new formulation. It contains a brand-new Smooth Booster Complex and is clinically proven to reduce the look of cellulite over time.

The Contouring Cream Bliss Fabgirl Firm Body Cream $24.00 at ulta.com This stimulating formula from Bliss is powered by caffeine and a blend of botanicals like spearmint leaf extract and green tea leaf extract give you visibly tighter skin. The inclusion of shitake mushroom extract also helps to maintain the look of firmer skin over time.

The All-In-One BeautyBio The Sculptor with LipoCare™ Cellulite Smoothing Body Cream $60.00 at sephora.com For skin that looks just as smooth as it does firm, try this body cream from BeautyBio. Certified organic green tea seed oil makes dry and damaged skin feel soothed in an instant, while the inclusion of LipoCare works with the body's natural process that breaks down fatty acids to reduce cellulite.

Clarins Masvelt Body Shaping Cream $71.00 at sephora.com Use this contour cream from Clarins on your stomach, legs, or arms for a visibly defined look. It's formulated to be free of harmful parabens and, according to reviewers, has completely gotten rid of the look of cellulite.

The Long Haul Pick Caudalie Vinosculpt Lift & Firm Body Cream $45.00 at sephora.com This Vinosculpt Lift & Firm Body Cream from Caudalie is created with dry skin in mind. It contains grape seed oil to nourish the skin, shea butter for a boost of hydration, and a blend of both grape polyphenols and iris extract to keep skin looking firm. The longer you use it, the better it works!

The Firming Tanning Lotion Jergens Natural Glow +Firming Self Tanner $8.64 at amazon.com Collagen, elastin, and green tea infusions work to cinch up skin in seven days flat, but the artful dose of sunless tanner also does wonders for making wiggly/jiggly zones appear firm and smooth.

This Tightening Serum Truly Anti Cellulite Resurfacing Body Serum $19.60 at ulta.com What you're getting in this pretty little vial is actually quite special. A vitamin E oil base infused with retinol, plus a cornucopia of botanical actives and antioxidants—witch hazel, honeysuckle, turmeric, to name a few—all of which team up to optimize skin and minimize cellulite.

The Best Cream for Crepiness Revision Skincare BodiFirm $260.00 at dermstore.com Give your skin a lift with this super-sculptor. "BodiFirm contains a blend of peptides, antioxidants, botanical extracts and a prebiotic to help support the body’s natural production of dermal-epidermal junction (DEJ) proteins, collagen and elastin," Dr. Engelman shares. "In addition, it contains caffeine and glucosamine to help with your skin's texture."

The Best Budget-Friendly Lotion Palmer's Cocoa Butter Formula Firming Butter $10.55 at walmart.com Shea butter is known for its soothing properties and for diminishing the appearance of stretch marks and discoloration over time. For long-term anti-cellulite results, remain consistent with applying this butter.