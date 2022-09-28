How to Apply Bronzer in 3 Easy Steps, According to an Expert

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

So, you’ve found the best bronzer for you. You’ve tracked down your favorite formula, found the undertones that work best for your skin tone, and are ready to apply. Because buying the makeup you’re going to use is only half the battle, the editors at Marie Claire broke down precisely how to apply your bronzer so that it looks like a natural glow, not blotchy or patchy.

While the Marie Claire beauty team are experts at trying and testing beauty products, an actual expert should really be the one who teaches makeup newbies and pros alike how to apply products correctly so that you get the most out of them. So, I turned to Nick Lujan, Director of Artistry & Education at Kevyn Aucoin, for bronzer application tips. Ahead, Lujan breaks down the basics, from what bronzer is meant to do for your skin to the powder and cream bronzers and bronzer brushes to use to achieve that fresh-from-vacation look.

What Is Bronzer Used For?

“Bronzer is a quick and easy way to give a healthy sun kissed glow to your skin, anytime of year,” says Lujan. Bronzers are great for “warming up your complexion when you are transitioning from your summer skin to winter skin, creating a healthy glow, face or full body,” Lujan says.

Whether that means using a cream bronzer that you love or a budget-friendly drugstore bronzer you’ve used for years, bronzer should always make your skin look healthy and glowing.

How to Apply Bronzer

Step 1: Prepare Your Brush

"Start by loading a bigger, fluffier brush with product,” says Lujan. “Work the bronzer into the brush fibers on the back of your hand before applying for a smooth, airbrush-like finish."

Step 2: Apply Your Bronzer to The High Points of Your Face

“With the loaded brush, dust the bronzer onto the higher planes of the face,” Lujan says. “Start with the areas that naturally receive the most sun” along with your “forehead [and] hairline.” Next up, Lujan recommends that you should “dust down the center of the face with a light pressure [and] touch.”

Step 3: Apply Bronzer to The Rest of Your Face and Chest

“With whatever is left in the brush, dust the bronzer on along the sides of the face, from the hair/ear line inward,” says Lujan. Finally, Lujan recommends that you “reload your brush and apply bronzer to the neck, decolletage and chest” for an even glow.

Nick Lujan’s Favorite Bronzers

