There are few looks more timeless than glowing, sun-kissed skin. But to achieve it, you need two things: the best bronzer, and the best bronzer brush. The wrong brush can leave your makeup looking patchy and uneven, so finding the appropriate tool for the kind of bronzer you like to use is vital. So we turned to the experts (and searched through our own collections) to find the very best brushes for bronzer on the market in 2022. Here’s the really good news: Some of the best bronzer brushes on this list retail for less than $5.

What to Look For in a Bronzer Brush

Before we dive into the products, let’s start out with the basics. First, as with a drugstore bronzer, know that a higher price tag doesn't necessarily warrant a better-quality bronzer brush. Next, you'll need to figure out what type of bronzer brush you need, based on the formula that you choose to use. Odds are, if you’re a powder bronzer fan, you'll have something that you can use to apply bronzer in your collection already.

“A powder bronzer brush should be similar to a loose powder brush," says Nick Lujan, Director of Artistry and Education at Kevyn Aucoin. “This is so that the product can be diffused over a large surface with a sheer veil application.” However, Lujan notes that cream bronzers require a different type of brush—one that’s “a bit firmer and tighter bristled,” in order to “best place and diffuse creamy product.”

Ahead, shop the best brushes for bronzer that money can buy in 2022, including a few of Lujan's favorites.

Shop the Best Bronzer Brushes

Best Bronzer Brush for Cheekbones (opens in new tab) Fenty Beauty Cheek Hugging Bronzer Brush $36 at Sephora (opens in new tab) The shark-tooth design on this brush from Fenty Beauty is specifically designed to hug the cheekbone for accurate application. "Love this brush,' wrote one reviewer. "Bristles are soft and gentle so you don’t over apply. Gets bronzer in just the right spot similar to a contour but less severe."

Best Affordable Bronzer Brush (opens in new tab) E.l.f Cosmetics Putty Bronzer Brush $4 at ULTA (opens in new tab) If the name of this bronzer brush sounds familiar, it's because the editors at Marie Claire have raved about e.l.f Cosmetics' Putty Bronzer (opens in new tab) before. This under-$5 brush is designed to work perfectly with it, but it's also great for applying any cream bronzer. Reviewers note that it's smaller than most other brushes, so it's great for targeted application.

The Beauty Editor's Best Bronzer Brush (opens in new tab) Chantecaille Buff and Blur Brush $53 at BlueMercury (opens in new tab) "I typically apply my bronzer with my fingers in fear of being left with splotches, but this brush has been a game changer. It distributes the product evenly, feels natural in my fingers, and makes blending a breeze." — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

Best Oversized Bronzer Brush (opens in new tab) Saie The Big Buffing Bronzer Brush $25 at Sephora (opens in new tab) Want your bronzer blend out in seconds? Do you love an all-over bronzed look over a chiseled, contoured look? Try this brush from Saie (pronounced "say"). This dense brush is great for cream or liquid formulas because it blends like a dream while delivering a high color payoff.

Best Cream Bronzer Brush for Beginners (opens in new tab) Real Techniques Sculpting Brush $17.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab) "I swear by this brush to handle all of my cream bronzer and cream blush needs. While it's designed for contouring the skin, it works great to diffuse bronzer across the skin in seconds. It's my perfect in-a-rush bronzer brush!" — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Writer

Best Travel Bronzer Brush (opens in new tab) Charlotte Tilbury Retractable Bronzer Brush $42 at Sephora (opens in new tab) Are you someone who lives and dies by their makeup bag? Then you need this cult-favorite bronzer brush from Charlotte Tilbury. Great for last-minute touchups, it retracts back into its pretty rose-gold container for easy access.

Nick Lujan's Favorite Bronzer Brushes

Nick Lujan's Favorite Cream Bronzer Brush Omnia Professional BOM 251 Brush $20 at Omnia Brushes (opens in new tab) Apply your favorite cream bronzer into light layers with this duo-fiber brush from Omnia. The bristles on this pick are made from vegan synthetic hair.

Nick Lujan's Favorite Powder Bronzer Brush Kevyn Aucoin Neo Powder Brush $58 at Kevyn Aucoin (opens in new tab) This bronzer, blush, and powder brush picks up product and then diffuses to perfection courtesy of its double-layer design. Plus, the slanted design lets you sculpt your cheekbones for a precise, even application.

Nick Lujan's Favorite Powder Bronzer Brush Cozzette Beauty S125 Oval Powder Brush $31 at Cozette Beauty (opens in new tab) This rounded brush from Cozzette Beauty, another top pick from Nick Lujan, is a great all-around brush for powder application thanks to its classic, fluffy shape.

Can You Use a Sponge to Apply Bronzer?

"I typically avoid sponges for applying product," says Lujan. "I will use them to bounce and soften edges, after I use a brush to apply. Sponges tend to absorb product and can also lift off foundation. After you apply with a brush, use a sponge with a soft bouncing motion to soften edges of the makeup and to diffuse any visible brush strokes."

Can You Use a Blush Brush to Apply Bronzer?

You can "absolutely" use a blush brush to apply bronzer, says Lujan. “Blush brushes are usually my standard for applying setting powder, and powder bronze, sculpt, and blush products. They are the perfect density and diameter for applying bronzer.”

Meet The Expert