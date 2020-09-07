As I've gotten older, I've realized that in most aspects of my life, I don't have to have a knee-jerk hate-reaction to popular things. In my teens, I thought I was sooo cool because I liked the stuff that no one else liked. This mindset held me back from publicly loving Gossip Girl; realizing that Harry Styles is actually talented; and buying an iPhone. However, if there's one area in my life where I still like to push back against the mainstream, it's fragrance. Don't get me wrong, I love Santal 33 and Chanel No. 5 as much as the next girl. But I still feel embarrassed when someone comes up to me and correctly guesses my fragrance. A girl's signature scent is very personal, but I'm going to put aside my pride and share with you some of my all-time favorite, no-one-will-ever-guess-what-you're-wearing perfumes. From the chic to the weird to the absurd, these are the 6 best fragrances that no one you know wears.

The Minty Fragrance 1. diptyque Eau de Minthé Eau de Parfum $188.00 at nordstrom.com Most beauty lovers are familiar with diptyque. But I can safely say I had never heard of this fragrance before stepping into their NYC boutique. Post-purchase, my perfume-ambivalent boyfriend asked, "Why do you smell like an airplane?" Mint is one of my all-time favorite scents, but it's so rarely included in perfumes. Contrary to my man's opinion, I think this fragrance is fresh, slightly masculine, and perfect for all seasons.

The Winter Favorite 2. 19-69 KASBAH Eau De Parfum $199.84 at nineteen-sixtynine.com 19-69 is my go-to spot for fragrances. There's not a bad one in the entire mix. Between this scent and CHRONIC, a slightly marijuana-reminiscent fragrance, I could easily wear nothing else. KASBAH plays on my romantic image of fall and wintertime, reminding me of warm apple cider with a shot of bourbon and a cinnamon stick. Each scent in the 19-69 collection has a story behind it; I recommend that everyone buys a sampler kit before picking their favorites, because there are just so many good ones.

The Mysterious Scent 3. Stora Skuggan Mistpouffer $120.00 at storaskuggan.com A fun fact for you: The Swedes know how to make good perfumes. Stora Skuggan is the perfect example of this phenomenon. I'll admit that I was first attracted to the brand because of their stellar packaging that infinitely upgrades the look of my bathroom sink. But you'll find that there's no occasion where you wouldn't want to wear this. Mistpouffer is a very enigmatic scent, with notes that include smoke vetiver and fig leaf pine.

The Old Hollywood Musk 4. Etat Libre d'Orange Jasmin Et Cigarette $58.00 at etatlibredorange.com If you've ever wanted to smell like a French movie star in the '60s without the nicotine addiction, this perfume will give you that chance, minus the harmful substances. Old Hollywood glamor is my soft spot, only I never got around to buying a mink shawl. With notes of jasmine, tobacco, apricot, and musk, among others, you'll smell like a luxurious starlet lighting a Virginia Slims cigarette before getting into a big, public fight with a producer.

The Smell of Teeth 5. Serge Lutens Dent de Lait $150.00 at sergelutens.com Serge Lutens is no stranger to unusual perfumes, as evidenced by Dent de Lait, which smells like losing your first tooth. What does that smell like, you ask? Apparently, like milk, metal, and almonds. If you want to recapture that memory of losing your first tooth (for me: on a drive to go skiing while eating mini Oreos) in a chic way, spritz this on and take a walk down memory lane.