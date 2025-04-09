A lot can be said about someone's choice in perfume. Your loudest friend could go with a heady, in-your-face spicy fragrance, while your more demure, quiet bestie could have an entire fragrance wardrobe dedicated to layering scents for her mood. The same can be said about your favorite celebrities. Is Taylor Swift a floral fragrance lover? Does Rihanna prefer gourmands or another trendy scent that launched in 2025?

While Hollywood's elite have access to the best fragrance brands in the business (not to mention plenty of them have their own brands), the majority probably stock up on their favorite scents at Sephora during its bi-annual Savings Event. The retailer's selection includes Taylor Swift's favorite Tom Ford perfumes and many celebrity-endorsed Jo Malone fragrances, after all.

For a selection of the celebrity-perfumes you can find on sale at Sephora, keep scrolling. There's a luxuriously-scented something for everyone, whether you prefer sweet gourmands or sophisticated musky perfumes.

TOM FORD Santal Blush Eau De Parfum (Was $195) $156 at Sephora Eagled-eyed Swifties spotted this Tom Ford fragrance in the background of a clip in Swift's Miss Americana documentary. The pop star's signature scent was all but confirmed during the 2024 VMAs when drag queen Xunami Muse complimented her perfume and asked what she was wearing, to which Swift simply replied, "Tom Ford." With its warm blend of sandalwood, ylang-ylang, and a few spices, it's no wonder that she was getting compliments left and right.

KAYALI Vanilla | 28 Eau De Parfum (Was $100) $80 at Sephora I felt very validated when Cardi B hopped on Instagram Stories and revealed her fragrance layering combo included my favorite Kayali scents. She starts with a few spritzes of Vanilla 28, a cult-favorite vanilla perfume that's almost impossible to hate if you're a fan of sweet scents. It's deliciously warm and dessert-like without being headache-inducing or immature. Give it one sniff and you'll see why it tops our list of the best vanilla perfumes of all time.

KAYALI Yum Pistachio Gelato | 33 Eau De Parfum Intense (Was $100) $80 at Sephora The rapper layers Vanilla 28 with Kayali's Yum Pistachio Gelato, a TikTok-famous perfume known for its mouth-watering scent profile. She told her followers that it smells like a "pistachio macaroon," and I couldn't agree more. This fragrance is like a whipped and airy version of your favorite pistachio ice cream with notes of whipped cream, marshmallow, and cotton candy.

Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Cologne (Was $168) $134 at Sephora Jo Malone has a legion of A-list fans—as such, you'll find the brand on this list more than once (and even twice). Perhaps the brand's most royally obsessed follower is none other than Kate Middleton. According to multiple outlets, Princess Kate prefers Orange Blossom, a spring-forward perfume, as her signature scent. It boasts notes of water lily, orris, and balsamic vetiver—a fitting combo for a nature lover.

Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb Eau De Parfum (Was $145) $116 at Sephora Before Swift got into Tom Ford perfumes, the singer reportedly wore Viktor & Rolf's iconic perfume, Flowerbomb, early on in her career. Think of this scent as a bouquet of warm, sensual florals—jasmine and rose are inherently feminine, while its vanilla base gives it an irresistible sweetness.

Marc Jacobs Fragrances Daisy Eau De Toilette (Was $137) $110 at Sephora Marc Jacobs' Daisy perfume has been around for nearly two decades, so at this point, it's reached icon status. Sydney Sweeney is a fan and previously told The Cut, "I like that this perfume is not so strong that when you walk in a room, you leave a cloud behind you." She also called it "dainty," adding, "It’s one of those perfumes that if you want someone to smell it, it means they’re close enough to you.” For anyone into light, floral scents, I can practically guarantee this will be up your alley.

Henry Rose Windows Down Eau De Parfum (Was $120) $96 at Sephora Henry Rose is a grossly underrated fragrance brand, which is why I was so glad to see Meghann Fahy was a fan. The actor previously shared with Marie Claire that she loves "things that could be a little bit masculine," so it made sense when she revealed to The Strategist that Windows Down was one of her favorite scents. The citrus perfume leans a bit on the unisex side with notes of bergamot, Earl Grey tea, and musk.

Kilian Paris Love, Don't Be Shy Eau de Parfum (Was $295) $236 at Sephora 7.6/10 The word on the street among any Hollywood star who's given Rihanna a hug is that she smells incredible. While she likely wears Fenty's Eau de Parfum by now, it was reported before its launch that the superstar wore Kilian's Love, Don't Be Shy perfume—a gourmand lover's dream blend of marshmallow, vanilla, and orange blossom.

KILIAN Paris Angels Share Eau de Parfum (Was $275) $220 at Sephora Given Beyoncé's penchant for glam, it's only fitting that the "Cowboy Carter" singer wears something equally as glamorous. Featuring cognac essence, cinnamon, oak, and tonka bean, this boozy scent is a nod to brand founder Kilian Hennessy's family liquor business.

Jo Malone London Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense (Was $160) $128 at Sephora Cynthia Erivo took a chance on this rich, unisex fragrance at the duty-free counter at the airport and hasn't looked back. "It’s so sweet and smoky at the same time, and it just works with my body chemistry," she told The Strategist. "It’s been months, and I haven’t used any other fragrance."

Maison Margiela ‘Replica' by the Fireplace Eau De Toilette (Was $165) $132 at Sephora Before Vanessa Hudgens was turned on to Tom Ford's Tobacco Vanille, she told The Strategist that she wore this Maison Margiela Replica fan-favorite. "I’m just a big fan of a semi-masculine scent that has a hint of vanilla in it as well," she said.

Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne (Was $168) $134 at Sephora Wood Sage & Sea Salt is a massive favorite among the Marie Claire staff, plus it gets the A-list stamp of approval from Megan Markle. Back in 2016, the Duchess of Sussex told Express that Wood Sage & Sea Salt is one of three perfumes she rotates from—the others being Jo Malone's Wild Bluebell and Oribe's Côte d’Azur. The former is the perfect choice for the upcoming summer season as it's an ultra-fresh blend that will make you feel like you're walking on the beach in the salty sea air.

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 59 Delicia Hair & Body Perfume Mist (Was $38) $30 at Sephora Real fragrance lovers, like Ariana Maddox, know that body mists are not to be slept on. The Love Island host swears by a popular Sol de Janeiro body mist in her fragrance layering combo, specifically the purple Chieriosa 59. She revealed to Marie Claire, "the combination of the moment is a vanilla sandalwood," adding that she first uses Le Labo's Bigarade 18, a neroli and bergamot fragrance, before using Chierosa 59 to add vanilla sweetness.

Jo Malone London English Pear & Sweet Pea Cologne (Was $168) $134 at Sephora Sofia Richie-Grainge has made a name for herself in the quiet luxury space, so it doesn't surprise me that Jo Malone is her favorite fragrance brand. She revealed to Harper's Bazaar that English Pear & Sweet Pea is one of her favorites because it's "super fresh" and easy to layer with the rest of the brand's line-up.

DIOR Miss Dior Eau De Parfum (Was $108) $86 at Sephora When a star has been wearing a perfume for "as long as she can remember," you know it's a good one—that's the case with Hailee Steinfeld and Miss Dior. The actor once told Marie Claire that it has been her "go-to fragrance for the longest time." The iconic scent works for any season or occasion with its floral blend of rose, lily of the valley, peony, and iris.

Armani Beauty Acqua Di Gioia (Was $70) $56 at Sephora While at Coachella last summer, Lili Reinhart told Glamour her "all-time favorite scent" was Armani's Acqua Di Gioia. Inspired by Italy’s Mediterranean coast, it combines the best summer notes into an under-$100 bottle. There's everything from mint leaves and citrus to jasmine and peony to whisk you to a white-sand beach somewhere.

TOM FORD Tobacco Vanille Eau De Parfum (Was $195) $156 at Sephora According to Redditors, Taylor Swift's other Tom Ford favorite is Tobacco Vanille, a cult favorite in the brand's line-up. Similar to Santal Blush, this luxurious fragrance packs a warm and spicy punch of tobacco leaf, creamy tonka bean, vanilla, ginger, and cocoa. If that's not enough to convince you to try this heady scent, it's apparently a favorite of Harry Styles, too.