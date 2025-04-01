Victorian-Era Perfume Bottle Necklaces Will Be Your New Favorite Conversation Starter
The accessory trend is the trick to leveling up your style.
During the Victorian era, perfume pendants had a practical purpose. Worn on chains around the neck or clipped to chatelaines around the waist, the scent flasks contained ammonia-based concoctions and aromatic herbs like lavender and mint. One quick sniff would mask the unbearable stench of 19th-century city streets and keep ladies in too-tight corsets from falling faint.
Cut to the present, and fashion tastemakers have reinvigorated the perfume necklace trend 175 years after its prime. Paris Fashion Week guests wear pomanders to runway shows—left empty or with a few drops of Phlur Golden Rule at most. Industry veterans include vintage vials in their Substack outfit diaries, styled with breezy Khaite kaftans or baggy Agolde jeans.
Because, in 2025, perfume pendants aren't about function—or even fragrance, for that matter; they're about fashion.
“I love that they make for such a fun, unexpected accessory and a great conversation starter,” says fashion content creator Christie Tyler, who wears vintage Avon vessels and handmade vials from Etsy on 30-inch chains and leather cords. Toronto-based creative Sasha Mei refers to her ‘70s-era Elisa Perreti bottle pendant as the ultimate outfit finisher: “My outfits are very simple on an everyday basis, and this necklace is the easiest thing to throw on to elevate a look,” she says of the two-inch sterling silver jug. “It's large and unique enough to garner comments from others, making it an object of affection for both me and observers."
In a sea of ladies wearing the same whisper-thin gold chain necklace, a gold-topped Givenchy bottle circa 1970 on a chunky chain stands out, especially when worn with a top that plunges to the sternum and a splash of the best Byredo perfume.
But vintage isn't the only option. Contemporary designers have recognized the recent interest in aromatic-themed jewelry. In collaboration with her beauty brand, Victoria Beckham offers brushed gold bottles and flasks to accompany her eau de parfums. Fine jeweler Jacquie Aiche creates ‘potion bottles' from gemstones like lapis and aquamarine, while modernist accessories designer Sophie Buhai sculpts sterling silver into essential oil holders.
The recent surge in popularity of antique brooches is mirrored in the trend of perfume necklaces in 2025, largely due to their availability on the secondhand market. Design historian Amy Azzarito explains, "In the 20th century, major jewelry houses like Cartier and Tiffany & Co. ventured into the perfume business and [subsequently] created accessories to accompany them. As a result, perfume bottle pendants are relatively easy to source as vintage finds." Azzarito recently purchased a $15 vintage Avon perfume bottle necklace on eBay and intends to fill it with Guimauve de Noel by Parle Moi de Parfum.
Buying bottles secondhand also expands the market to include various iterations throughout history. Searching for “perfume pendant” on The RealReal, and you can choose from Chanel No. 5 miniatures and refillable Gucci bottles monogrammed with the iconic double G. “From the highly ornate Victorian repoussé metalwork to Elsa Peretti's iconic streamlined and sensuous design, the perfume pendant resonates especially with a modern audience because it's a form that allows for countless beautiful interpretations,” says Elizabeth Doyle, co-founder of the New York City antique jewelry boutique Doyle and Doyle.
In a fast fashion market where you can easily click “buy” on a pair of hoops and receive them the next day, vintage perfume necklaces stand out as trophies for history enthusiasts. They symbolize a victory from an online bidding war and showcase a refined taste. Mei shares her thoughts about her 1970s Elisa Perreti pendant, emphasizing its charm: "I love that it isn’t new and shows signs of wear. The idea that this bottle had a past before it reached me makes it feel like a treasure."
Azzarito points out the strong symbolism behind why women wear fragrance around their necks. She explains, “These perfume necklaces remind me of the Middle Ages, when people believed that bad smells could cause illness, so good smells were thought to ward off disease. At that time, aromatic jewelry was considered a powerful amulet that protected the wearer from sickness.”
In 2025, we know you can’t contract the plague from a foul-smelling puddle or overflowing garbage can. But the idea that a perfume bottle kept close to the heart can provide protection—whether against a stranger’s bad ju-ju or a larger, looming existential threat—remains a powerful thought.
“And just like in the Victorian era,” adds Doyle, “a beautiful fragrance can give you a little lift during the day.” Styled in an otherwise blah spring work outfit, filled with your new signature scent or kept empty, a perfume bottle necklace can also give your style the lift you’ve been looking for.
Emma is the fashion features editor at Marie Claire, where she explores the intersection of style and human interest storytelling. She covers viral styling hacks and zeitgeist-y trends—like TikTok's "Olsen Tuck" and Substack's "Shirt Sandwiches"—and has written hundreds of runway-researched trend reports about the ready-to-wear silhouettes, shoes, bags, colors, and coats to shop for each season. Above all, Emma enjoys connecting with real people to yap about fashion, from picking an indie designer's brain to speaking with athlete stylists, entertainers, artists, politicians, chefs, and C-suite executives about finding a personal style as you age or reconnecting with your clothes postpartum.
Emma previously wrote for The Zoe Report, Editorialist, Elite Daily, Bustle, and Mission Magazine. She studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University Lincoln Center and launched her own magazine, Childs Play Magazine, in 2015 as a creative pastime. When Emma isn't waxing poetic about niche fashion discourse on the internet, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage, reading literary fiction on her Kindle, doing hot yoga, and "psspsspssp-ing" at bodega cats.
