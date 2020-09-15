As much as I love pumicing, scrubbing, cleansing, and dripping oils all over my face every night, I do have something to confess: Sometimes I wish skincare was easier. I've been diligently doing a nighttime and morning routine for years, but it can get dull. And I love doing a face mask for some extra T.L.C., but then there's the washing off process, the forgetting it's on and smudging it on your boyfriend's shirt process, and the wait-I-thought-I'd-look-different-after process. So many processes, and all you want to do is go to bed. If only there was something you could do for your skin while you sleep! And thus, overnight face masks were invented. These masks are the answer to my prayers. Not only are they the easiest thing in the world to apply, but after they're on, you can hop right into dreamland and wake up actually noticing a difference. While overnight masks have typically been used as a way to give your skin an extra boost of moisture, now there are overnight masks for every skin concern imaginable. You want to wake up looking younger? There's a mask for that. You want your skin to not feel itchy and irritated by morning? There's a mask for that. Behold, 15 overnight masks you can put on before bed, so you can wake up a changed woman.

Most Smoothing 1. Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Face Mask With retinol, PHAs, and avocado, this mask is ideal for helping smooth uneven skin texture without drying you out or causing breakouts. This mask is gentle enough to be used every night, so you can wake up with gorgeous skin every morning.

Most Hydrating 2. Youth to the People Superberry Hydrate + Glow Dream Mask $48.00 at nordstrom.com If your skin is severely dehydrated, this overnight mask uses active ingredients to help your skin retain moisture. With Vitamin C, squalene, and hyaluronic acid, this product not only adds hydration but also plumps and revitalizes the skin.

Most Brightening 3. Shiseido White Lucent Overnight Cream & Mask $105.00 at nordstrom.com For dehydrated skin that needs a boost of radiance, this leave-on mask will provide you with both. Uneven texture and dark spots will be treated overnight so you can wake up to refreshed and rehydrated skin.

For Wrinkles 4. 111SKIN Meso Infusion Overnight Micro Mask $160.00 at dermstore.com These patches should be applied to areas of the skin where wrinkles are the most prominent, like around the mouth, on the forehead, and over the eye. With Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid, these patches plump problem areas and diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

For Dark Circles 5. MUDMASKY Sleep Repair Renewal Nourishing Mask $58.80 at mudmasky.com If your face still looks sleepy when you wake up, this mask is made for you. Under-eye circles and dull skin are both treated with this nightly treatment that doesn't ruin your pillows and protects the skin from bacteria. You can skip that extra cup of coffee now.

Most Firming 6. Fresh Black Tea Firming Overnight Mask $38.00 at nordstrom.com Because dreamland is often where the body and skin regenerate, this mask speeds along that natural process. If puffy, dull skin is the bane of your existence, this firming mask helps contour the face so you can wake up looking like your best self.

Most Lifting 7. Perricone MD Multi-Action Overnight Intensive Firming Mask $99.00 at dermstore.com This mask does it all: it rehydrates, firms, plumps, and heals all in one. For anyone who wants a facial in a bottle, this overnight product will help you wake up feeling like your best self.

Most Plumping 8. KORA Organics Noni Glow Sleeping Mask $48.00 at sephora.com If you're looking to achieve Miranda Kerr's signature glowing look, this face mask will help you get there. The supermodel's creation natural ingredients, like mushrooms and coconut milk, to moisturize and plump the skin. You'll be photoshoot-ready by morning!

Best for...Everything 9. COSRX Ultimate Moisturizing Honey Overnight Mask $18.00 at amazon.com If your skin is showing the familiar signs of irritation–redness, feeling hot, or acne flare-ups–this mask is your one-stop fix. It hydrates and and cools to calm and soothe the skin, while also working to heal irritation. It can be used as an overnight treatment, a wash-off mask, or even as a cream. What doesn't this mask do?

For Diminishing Pores 10. Saturday Skin Yuzu Vitamin C Sleep Mask Our skin is very susceptible to stress, which is why you might be noticing acne flare-ups, dry patches, and dullness during these hectic times. This mask uses yuzu, niacinamide, and retinol to add moisture and radiance back to the skin. Plus, those unsightly pores will look diminished in the morning.

Best for Redness 11. Paula's Choice Super Hydrate Overnight Mask If dehydration is making your face feel red, cracked, or just plain uncomfortable, it's time to bring in the big guns. This mask works to combat both the symptoms and the disease, all in one night. This product gives your skin the moisture it needs while working against redness and irritation.

For Locking In Serums 12. Erno Laszlo Hydra-Therapy Memory Sleep Mask If you're worried that your nighttime moisture is hydrating your pillow more than your face, you're not alone. This lightweight mask not only gives your skin a boost of moisture, but it locks in the rest of your skincare routine so none of your products go to waste.

For Younger Skin 13. Skin Regimen Night Detox If nighttime is the time to regenerate, then this mask ups the ante. Natural berries and PHAs work to detox the skin from harmful build-up and pollution that exacerbate signs of aging, like fine lines and wrinkles. You'll wake up glowing, looking 10 years younger.

The Multi-Masker 14. Summer Fridays Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask $48.00 at sephora.com The world is stressful enough without worrying about your skin, too. This overnight mask gives your skin the moisture it needs, so you have one less thing to worry about. With ceramides, vitamins, and antioxidants, you can say goodbye to redness, dry patches, and tired-looking skin. For skin in dire need of extra help, you can even use this mask as a daily moisturizer.