After Collecting Half a Million Airline Miles, My Skincare Routine for Long-Haul Flights Is Basically Foolproof

Flying is disgusting. There, I said it. Germs are floating around everywhere, the seats are sticky (wipe them down with a Lysol sheet before you sit, I beg you) and the recycled air sucks every last drop of moisture out of your skin. So while I adore traveling somewhere new and exciting (I’m actually writing this on a plane back from Amsterdam), I’m not exactly a fan of putting my epidermis through eight hours of desert-level dryness.

Plus, you know, sometimes I have to jump right into a morning of work around other human beings, which means I can’t look like a complete and total gremlin rolling off the plane. So, after much trial and many mini-bottles of products, I’ve finally found an in-flight skincare routine to replenish my hydration levels, nourish my stressed skin, and leave me looking radiant—even after an overnight flight.

As an added bonus, I’m able to fit everything into one small zippered pouch that tucks seamlessly into my carry-on tote. Because while I’d love to haul my entire seven-step skincare routine with me on every work trip or vacation, it’s not the most practical solution to clear, healthy skin. And TSA would for surely rue the day I was born if I tried to sneak all that through security.

Keep scrolling for my quick—but effective—in-flight skincare routine. Just remember to spritz your hands with hand sanitizer beforehand! This one is my favorite, and it smells incredible.

Wipe It Off

If I’m on an overnight flight, I head to the airport wearing a thick layer of moisturizer and serum so I don’t have to wash my face before I try to sleep. As soon as I’m awake, I reach for a cleansing wipe to remove grime, oil, and any dried drool (hot, I know).

Sofie Pavitt Face Micellar Makeup Removing Cleansing Pads $24 at Sephora I adore these gentle micellar pads, which are presoaked in a cleansing solution with a touch of cucumber extract to soothe any irritation. Even when my skin is super stressed, these never feel like they strip my skin. Bioderma Sensibio H2O Biodegradable Wipes $9.09 at Amazon US Did you know that the world’s best micellar water also comes in a wipe form? Since I don’t wear makeup on the plane (other than my brows), I typically eschew makeup remover wipes in favor of a gentler micellar option, and this pack is so deliciously soothing.

Add a Spritz

I get that if you’re stuck in a middle seat it can be tough to spritz your face without annoying somebody (although I still do, so deal with it), but I love the sensorial aspect of a face mist on a plane. It helps distract me from being stuck in a stuffy tin can for hours on end, and it adds a little hydration to my skin.

Omorovicza Queen of Hungary Mist Mini $34 at Omorovicza US I went to Budapest to learn all about this brand and I am now deeply obsessed with Hungarian thermal water products. This mist in particular is so refreshing and cooling, without feeling too perfume-y. My skin absolutely drinks it up. Avène Thermal Spring Water $10 at Amazon US The OG, the HBIC, this no-frills facial mist delivers the most even (and deeply satisfying) spritz of French spring water to bring your skin back from the brink of dehydration. I have a large bottle in my bathroom at all times to apply before going in with a hydrating serum, but the mini is so travel-friendly.

Attract Some Water

A hydrating serum uses humectant ingredients, like hyaluronic acid or glycerin, to attract water to your skin cells and plump them up. It’s why you want your skin a little damp from your face mist before going in with this serum step.

Dieux Deliverance Trinity Serum $69 at Sephora This is my ideal do-it-all travel serum since it’s packed to the gills with yummy ingredients like niacinamide (to tone and calm), glycerin (to hydrate), and an antioxidant blend to protect your skin against free radical damage. L’Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum $19.99 at Amazon US If you want a serum that feels like a rush of silky smooth water just cocooned your face, look no further, my friends. This sublimely affordable and very potent formula helps to plump and hydrate your skin when the recycled air threatens to steal your glow.

Treat and Protect

Your skin barrier is under siege during a flight, so anything I can do to strengthen and protect it is deeply appreciated. The last thing you want is a complete skin meltdown on the plane, so you end up with redness, breakouts, or rough patches when you land.

Skinfix Exo + Ectoin Intensive Repair Baume $69 at Sephora Not only do I adore how soothing and repairing this rich balm is (thanks to superstar replenishing ingredients like ectoin, arnica, and allantoin), it also has retinol alternative ingredients, peptides, and exosomes to leave your skin renewed and glowing. La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Balm B5 $16.99 at Amazon US This French girl-favorite barrier cream, in addition to being exceptionally moisturizing, has the added bonus of SPF. I never leave my windows open in a plane except for take off and landing (you’re that much closer to the sun at 30,000 feet, and way more susceptible to sun damage), so having that protection built in is extremely helpful.

Depuff and Protect

It’s not a true beauty fanatic plane routine if you don’t bust out some eye masks during the flight. Bonus points if you bring enough to share with a few flight attendants —they’ll love it.

Bioeffect Imprinting Eye Mask $49 at Revolve These cooling hydrogel masks feel so soothing on your skin, which really helps with that inevitable plane puffiness. They’re also biodegradable and water soluble which is a major sustainability bonus. Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Under Eye Patches $34 at Amazon US Glacial water-derived minerals and peptides give these toning and tightening masks plenty of beauty bang for your buck. My skin is always very grateful when I apply these and settle in for an in-flight movie.

Lock It In

The products Hannah Baxter uses as her final step in her in-flight skincare routine. (Image credit: Future)

I finish off my routine with a thick layer of occlusive balm to lock in moisture on my lips and face for hours on end. Yes, this leaves your face a little sticky, so I highly recommend putting your hair in some braids, throwing on a hood, or tying it back into a high bun of some sort.

Chemist Confessions Inc. Balm Voyage Soothing Occlusives $29 at Chemist Confessions If you thought that a skincare brand founded by two top female cosmetic chemists would yield one of my favorite occlusive balms, you’d be right! One percent ceramides, shea butter, and seabuckthorn oil form a protective layer to keep your skin supple and deeply moisturized throughout the flight. Eucerin Aquaphor $13.68 at Amazon US You can’t get any more classic than good ol’ Aquaphor. She’s not the sexiest girl at the skincare party but she works hard and leaves your poor parched skin and lips protected and hydrated until you’re back on land.

Don't Forget Your Bag

Whether you want to go all out with your travel bag to make the experience a little more romantic and aesthetic or you just use your free mailer bag from your last makeup purchase, having all your skincare supplies in one place is super helpful when you’re squished in your seat.

Re-Nylon and Leather Travel Pouch $995 at Farfetch Go ahead, live a little! You deserve a little plane Prada moment. Buewutiry Large Travel Makeup Bag $17.99 at Amazon US The extra bright colors help when you’re digging through your carry-on bag to start your skincare routine.