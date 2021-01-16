The 16 Best Hand Creams for Soft, Supple Skin
Wave goodbye to "sanitizer skin."
By Taylore Glynn published
Once winter rolls around, I completely reform my skincare routine. I have dry and redness-prone skin, so I swap out my lightweight gels and serum in favor of rich creams and luxurious oils to make my face more comfortable. But one area of my body that keeps on flaking, no matter what I do? My hands. My cracked, dry, rough-ass hands. It's like December hits and everything from the wrists down enters its own invisible cryo chambers. They hurt! And now that we're all using hand sanitizer a dozen times a day, they get absolutely no relief. So after a couple weeks of hand hell, I started calling in reinforcements: the best hand creams on the market.
These aren't your boring, average hand creams that sit unused next to your work keyboard. These are luxe, velvet-y, innovative formulas that don't just make your hands feel better—they actually heal and soothe irritated skin to get your digits back to baseline. And since it's such a necessary product lately, new creams are cropping up every day for every type of parched person. Not a fan of fragrance? Try Nécessaire's scent-free solution. Wish you could plant your own personal rose garden in your apartment? Add By Terry and Diptyque's bloomy options to your cart. And aging hands will find comfort in Dr. Barbara Sturm and Augustinus Bader's science-driven formulas. Whatever your preference, here are the most covetable hand creams of 2022.
Nécessaire The Hand Cream
For Minimalists
Sleek, chic, and scent-free—we're into it. If you've got rough patches, this formula's niacinamides and marula oil will help hydrate and heal compromised skin.
Malin+Goetz Vitamin B5 Hand Treatment
For Lightweight Moisture
Want buttery, soothing relief without the sticky residue? Malin & Goetz' hydrating cocktail of fatty acids, almond extract and vitamin B5 sinks right in.
Skinfix Eczema+ Hand Repair Cream
For Eczema
Eczema flare-ups are uncomfortable and often hard to manage, but this lotion has many fans thanks to its intensely healing, colloidal oatmeal-infused ingredient list.
Payot Mains Velours 24H Non-Greasy Melt-In Cream
For Francophiles
Payot is a favorite amongst Parisian cool girls, and this honey extract-infused formula will fit right in your tote.
Pai Heavy Mettle Fragonia and Sea Buckthorn Rescue Hand Cream
For Sensitive Skin
Pai is known for its gentle offerings, and their hand cream is a standout. Sea buckthorn oil will restore even the most raw, chapped palms.
SkinCeuticals Hydra Balm
For Desperate Times
If your knuckles are torn to shreds from hand sanitizer and constant scrubbing, use this deeply nourishing treatment before bed. Hot tip: slather it on, then slide on gloves to help the formula penetrate before a DIY mani.
SHOP IT Super Anti-Aging Hand Cream
For Mature Skin
If wrinkles are a skincare concern for you, it might be time to add some hand care to your routine. Dr. Sturm's luxe formula addresses signs of aging as well as hydration: Daisy Flower Extract targets age spots while hyaluronic acid and quince plump the skin to reduce the appearance of lines.
Jurlique Citrus Hand Cream
For Scent Lovers
This line's rose cream has a cult following, but I'm partial to the citrus scent. It's the house hand cream at NYC salon Paintbox, and it smells like Froot Loops, somehow? It's flat out delicious.
Diptyque Eau Rose Hand Cream
For Flower Fanatics
This floral formula is la vie en rose, bottled. It smells sophisticated but never stuffy, and it's enriched with macadamia oil and aloe vera to hydrate thirsty hands.
BYREDO Gypsy Water Hand Cream
For High-End Hydration
The brand's Gypsy Water perfume is a favorite amongst beauty editors (myself included) and the adjacent hand cream is no different. The chic little tube can fit in your back pocket, and it smells like a dream.
Glossier Hand Cream
For On-the-Go Application
If you're trying to apply hand cream while you're out and about (which is often, for me at least, thanks to the boatload of hand sanitizer I've been running through) this adorable snap cap makes it easy.
Augustinus Bader The Hand Treatment
For Invigorated Skin
Bader's formulas are famous for their healing powers, and the brand's new hand cream imbues the same benefits for cracked, moisture-stripped hands. Shea butter, vitamin E, and glycerin hydrate while a proprietary complex boosts cell turnover.
SUSANNE KAUFMANN Hand Cream Nourishing
For Your Shelfie
This Austrian export might be the prettiest thing on your sink in 2022. And herbal extracts like soothing mallow, astringent witch hazel, and mineral-rich broccoli seed oil pamper even the flakiest palms.
Tatcha Indigo Soothing Hand Cream
For Eczema
Japanese Indigo is a botanical coveted for it's soothing and healing effects, and Tatcha's silky cream blends it with squalane to baths hands in
By Terry Baume de Rose Hand Cream
For Rose Devotees
If your perfume collection might as well be a rose garden, this is the cream you'll want in your purse at all times. Rose butter, rose blossom essential wax, rosehip oil, black rose extract and pastel rose extract are all blended to create a nourishing treat for dry skin.
La Prairie Cellular Hand Cream
For Mature Skin
Sure, it's a splurge, but one that's well worth it: consider this anti-aging formula a time machine in a bottle. It hydrates and strengthens the skin on dry hands, and increases elasticity so it's harder for new wrinkles to form.
Taylore Glynn is the Beauty and Health Editor at Marie Claire, covering skincare, makeup, fragrance, wellness, and more. If you need her, she’s probably roasting a chicken, flying solo at the movies, or drinking a bad Negroni at JFK.
-
19 Deep Conditioners and Masks Your Curly Hair Will Love
Say hello to springy, quenched curls.
By Hannah Morrill
-
The Top Winter Shoe Trends for 2022
Make the best of the season's footwear offerings.
By Sara Holzman
-
'Manifest' Season 4: Everything We Know
It's official: The once-canceled show is returning for a final chapter (or two).
By Jenny Hollander
-
19 Deep Conditioners and Masks Your Curly Hair Will Love
Say hello to springy, quenched curls.
By Hannah Morrill
-
13 Eyebrow Brushes for Your Best Brows Ever
Whether you're going for a full-on feathered look or something more au naturel.
By Zoe Guy
-
18 Waterproof Eyeliners That Stand Up to Anything
Sweat-proof, smudge-proof, life-proof.
By Maya Allen
-
18 Spring Nail Colors to Welcome Warmer Weather With
No boring neutrals allowed.
By Hannah Morrill
-
The 27 Best Natural Makeup Brands With Products That Deliver
Because your skin deserves makeup that looks good while being good for you.
By Maya Allen
-
The 22 Best Eyebrow Pencils on Earth
Pump up the volume.
By The Editors
-
The 14 Best Setting Powders for a Perfect Finish
Sweat and oil have met their match.
By Taylore Glynn
-
The 15 Best Hair Dryer Brushes
Bombshell hair, coming right up.
By Tatjana Freund