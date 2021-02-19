A few months ago, I found an old picture of myself with the thinnest, most horrifying eyebrows you could ever imagine. But if you thought that that image would make me toss out my tweezers, you would be so wrong. Tweezers are truly one of the most important and versatile beauty tools in my arsenal, and I'd like to think that I'm a connoisseur at this point. Though I no longer pluck my brows into nothingness, I still find uses for them. Is my beauty mark sprouting a weirdly thick, dark hair? Is my mustache growing in? Ingrown hairs? Stray brow hairs? Hell, a splinter? Tweezers are a solution to all those woes. Of course, any kind of body hair removal is a personal choice, and you shouldn't feel any pressure to pluck a hair that you'd rather keep. But if you are on the hunt for a new pair of tweezers, the options below will allow you to easily remove hairs, apply fake lashes, or deal with ingrown hairs.