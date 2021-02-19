The 7 Best Tweezers for All Your Plucking, Pulling, and Picking Needs

That was easy.

luxury beauty female
(Image credit: Jonathan Storey)
Tatjana Freund

By published

A few months ago, I found an old picture of myself with the thinnest, most horrifying eyebrows you could ever imagine. But if you thought that that image would make me toss out my tweezers, you would be so wrong. Tweezers are truly one of the most important and versatile beauty tools in my arsenal, and I'd like to think that I'm a connoisseur at this point. Though I no longer pluck my brows into nothingness, I still find uses for them. Is my beauty mark sprouting a weirdly thick, dark hair? Is my mustache growing in? Ingrown hairs? Stray brow hairs? Hell, a splinter? Tweezers are a solution to all those woes. Of course, any kind of body hair removal is a personal choice, and you shouldn't feel any pressure to pluck a hair that you'd rather keep. But if you are on the hunt for a new pair of tweezers, the options below will allow you to easily remove hairs, apply fake lashes, or deal with ingrown hairs.

1/7
Tweezerman Slant Tweezer

Tweezerman Slant Tweezer

The Classic Pick

For everyday use, Tweezerman is the ideal choice. This tool has been loved for decades because it's so efficient, not to mention classic, budget-friendly, and stylish.

2/7
REVLON Expert Slant Tip Tweezer

REVLON Expert Slant Tip Tweezer

Best Budget Tool

For an easy tool to throw in your purse or keep on your nightstand, this low-cost tool from Revlon is the perfect choice. With a slightly slanted edge, errant hairs can be easily plucked away.

3/7
Benefit Cosmetics Grooming Tweezer & Brush

Benefit Cosmetics Grooming Tweezer & Brush

The Double Sided Brush

For the brow expert, this tool is an ideal pick. On one end, there's a tweezer to remove stray brow hairs. On the other side, a brush allows you to come through the brows for a quick, easy style in just one tool.

4/7
Anastasia Beverly Hills Tweezers

Anastasia Beverly Hills Tweezers

For Tiny Hairs

Anastasia Beverly Hills is known for their top-notch brow products, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that their tweezers are equally amazing. This tool is designed to pluck even the smallest, most delicate unwanted hairs.

5/7
Majestic Bombay Surgical Tweezers

Majestic Bombay Surgical Tweezers

The Ingrown Hair Remover

For anyone suffering from irritating ingrown hairs, these tweezers are pointy and sharp enough to dig them out and remove them. They're also great for any other precision plucking that needs to take place.

6/7
Lilly Lashes Lash Applicator

Lilly Lashes Lash Applicator

The Dual Lash Tool

For the faux lash queen, this tool will make applying lashes a breeze. On one end there's a thing tweezer that can be used to pluck hairs or apply lashes. On the other side, a brush can be used to comb through brows or smooth out lashes.

7/7
RevitaLash Cosmetics Precision Tweezers

RevitaLash Cosmetics Precision Tweezers

The Ultimate Plucker

This rust-resistant is easy to wield around the brows for efficient styling. With professional-grade stainless steel, this tool is perfect for the at-home brow styler among us.

Tatjana Freund
Tatjana Freund

Tatjana Freund is a Beauty Commerce Writer, covering makeup, skincare, and haircare products and trends. She's a fan of vodka tonics and creepy Wikipedia pages.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire (US) is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.