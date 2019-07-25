image
Kate Beckinsale Got a Blonde Bob for Summer and Looks Stunning

Basically, bobs rule 2019.

image
By Maya Allen
image
Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale's birthday is tomorrow, and she's ringing in 46 with a whole new lewk. Although the British actress is known for her chocolate brown hair with honey highlights (she's worn the same balayage style since 2011), she just ditched her dark roots for a bright blonde bob. And I must say, blonde Beckinsale is such a summer vibe.

The Underworld star debuted the style on Instagram and has been on a roll ever since, posting several photos with her new hair.

It's settled: 2019 is the year of the bob. There's clearly something in the air—too many celebs to count have made the big chop this year. This blunt cut, tousled bob gives Beckinsale such an edgy look, and it seems like she's feeling herself. Rightfully so, she looks stunning. She has a 20-year-old daughter, Lily, but with this style she literally looks 20.

Noted: A bright blonde bob will shave 20 years off of you. This shocking hair switch-up makes sense, though, because it's for the millennial comedy movie, Jolt, she's currently filming.

Hair magician Aaron Light is the man behind Beckinsale's bob. Can he teach me how to style curls as loose and effortlessly as these?

Please and thank you.

I'm going to keep it really real and inform everyone that I'm 99.9-percent sure this is a wig. A few days before her blonde reveal she was seen with her signature hair color at Wimbledon. The takeaway here is that a wig has the power to temporarily transform your look. Plus, you'll have fun wearing it and get a lot of fierce selfies out of it like Beckinsale.

