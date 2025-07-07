Keira Knightley just reminded us why less is sometimes very much more. On July 6, the actress attended the Bal D'Ete in Paris, which is essentially the kick-off to the city’s Haute Couture Week. Clad in a long Chanel dress, Knightley was a vision in white, save for a few grungy details like her glossy black nails and matching dress lapel. Still, my eyes were all over Knightley’s bob haircut, which was chic, sculpted, and framed her face perfectly.

The finishing touch to the actress’s floor-length gown, Knightley’s bob style was the epitome of trendy, yet elegant. The short haircut just barely grazed her shoulders, but she styled it like any other mid-to-hip-length hairstyle, proving the look’s versatility.

To start, the actress opted for a deep side part, creating a sort of pseudo-side bang that showed off her blonde highlights. To keep the look in place, and to give it that slightly piece-y appearance, her stylist likely used a good amount of gel, which simultaneously adds a healthy-looking sheen to the style. No clips or hair ties were used in the look, allowing Knightley’s diamond drop earrings to sparkle as she waltzed past the paparazzi.

Keira Knightley arrives at the Bal D'Ete At The Musée Des Arts Décoratifs on July 6, 2025 in Paris, France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bob hairstyles have been unofficially declared the look of the summer, thanks to numerous Hollywood A-listers being seen in different variations of the cut. Charlize Theron, Keke Palmer, and even Carrie Coon have all been spotted in the hairstyle, and this is two years after the 2023 boom that made the style what it is today, spearheaded by celebs like Lori Harvey and Hailey Bieber.

Bobs are already a quintessential short cut but they are well on their way to becoming a cult classic, and one of the top styles to define the 2020s. I joined the bandwagon a few months ago and have solidified myself as a self-proclaimed expert on styling this cut, so if you want to recreate Knightley’s look at home, keep reading for the products that will help you get the look.

SheGlam It-Curl Curling Iron $30.99 at Sheglam Get Knightley's voluminous waves by using an iron with a slightly bigger barrel, like this one from Sheglam. Kérastase Genesis Heat Protecting Leave-In Treatment $50 at Sephora Any use of heat tools requires a protectant, and this one from Kérastase is lightweight and can also double as a moisture booster. Oribe Rock Hard Gel $42 at Blue Mercury Want hair gel that won't weigh fine hair like Knightley's down? Opt for this luxe formula from Oribe.