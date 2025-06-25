If Charlize Theron wears a cool bob, guess who’s going to be following in her footsteps? That’s right, me. On June 24, the actress was spotted in New York City as she continues to promote her new film Old Guard 2. Theron, who has become somewhat well-known for her affinity toward short hairstyles, was spotted in yet another iteration of the look while running errands. As is the case for all of her haircut eras (remember that bowl cut?), this version is sculpted, sexy, and super trendy.

Theron’s hair was first styled into a middle part, then lightly curled toward the bottom to recreate that retro flipped-ends look that was popular back in the ‘60s. Due to what I presume to be a generous amount of hair gel, the rest of her was slicked down, and her bangs tucked behind her ears.

Charlize Theron is seen on June 24, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The bob Theron styled is a stark contrast to how she wore her hair later that same day on Late Night With Seth Meyers. The second look was much more relaxed, thanks to a chic low bun and a few loose tendrils that framed the right side of her face. I'm calling it the "faux bang trick," and I'll absolutely be taking inspiration from the actress for styling my own side bangs this summer.

Charlize Theron seen at "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in Midtown on June 24, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty)

Now, back to the bob. There’s no doubt that Hollywood has been loving these haircuts right now, but the trend has returned with vigor for summer 2025, after first picking up steam back in 2022. Everyone from Sofia Richie-Grainge, Michelle Williams, and even Natalie Portman have all been spotted in different versions of the hairstyle over the last few weeks. If Hollywood trendsetters are anything to go by, this short cut will continue to trend throughout the rest of the year.

After doing a length check recently, I’ve now found myself firmly in the lob category, but I’ve learned a thing or two about what it takes to style a shorter haircut like Theron’s. Keep reading for the products that can help you easily recreate the actress’s hairstyle at home.

T3 Volumizing Hot Rollers Luxe 2 Pack $20 at Blue Mercury If you don't want to take out a curling iron to recreate Theron's look, opt for hot rollers like these. Dae Sunsetter Strong Hold Flexible Hairspray $30 at Sephora A hairstyle that doesn't move requires a spray that can withstand the elements, like this one from Dae. Emi Jay Angelstick™ Hair Smoothing Styling Stick $38 at Sephora Keep flyaways in place by using a hair-smoothing stick like this one from Emi Jay.