Leslie Bibb's Latest Hairstyle Proves There Isn't Just One Way to Style a Blunt Bob
The style is more versatile than you might think.
Leslie Bibb is proving once again that there isn't just one way to wear a blunt bob. The actress was seen out and about in New York City this week wearing a scarlet skirt midi skirt set with black patent leather pumps. She also took her signature haircut for a spin around the city, adding a few soft waves as a departure from her normally bone straight look.
Bibb has become the unofficial face of the "cunty little bob" trend that took off earlier this spring thanks to her character's chin-length haircut on season three of HBO's The White Lotus. Since setting the internet ablaze over her look, and handful of other celebrities like Gabrielle Union, Pamela Anderson, and Charlize Theron have also stepped out in recent months showing off their major short hair transformations.
While a blunt bob might not seem super versatile, Bibb has gotten pretty creative in styling hers, often alternating between a side part, a middle part, and sometimes a slick, wet look. This week, she gave the bob an effortless vibe by wearing it in a naturally wavy style with a side part.
If you're looking to experiment with your length, the good news is that there are plenty more trending haircuts to choose from than just the blunt bob. Pixie cuts are a good idea if you want something short that's easy to style (and you do need to style it daily, just FYI), while long bobs allow you to shed some length without having to make too big of a commitment to short hair.
Whatever you decide, read ahead for some product suggestions to make your cunty little bob look its best, just like Bibb.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment, and has held titles at other brands like Women's Health and PS.