Leslie Bibb is proving once again that there isn't just one way to wear a blunt bob. The actress was seen out and about in New York City this week wearing a scarlet skirt midi skirt set with black patent leather pumps. She also took her signature haircut for a spin around the city, adding a few soft waves as a departure from her normally bone straight look.

Bibb has become the unofficial face of the "cunty little bob" trend that took off earlier this spring thanks to her character's chin-length haircut on season three of HBO's The White Lotus. Since setting the internet ablaze over her look, and handful of other celebrities like Gabrielle Union, Pamela Anderson, and Charlize Theron have also stepped out in recent months showing off their major short hair transformations.

While a blunt bob might not seem super versatile, Bibb has gotten pretty creative in styling hers, often alternating between a side part, a middle part, and sometimes a slick, wet look. This week, she gave the bob an effortless vibe by wearing it in a naturally wavy style with a side part.

Leslie Bibb out and about in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're looking to experiment with your length, the good news is that there are plenty more trending haircuts to choose from than just the blunt bob. Pixie cuts are a good idea if you want something short that's easy to style (and you do need to style it daily, just FYI), while long bobs allow you to shed some length without having to make too big of a commitment to short hair.

Whatever you decide, read ahead for some product suggestions to make your cunty little bob look its best, just like Bibb.

BaBylissPRO 1 Inch Nano Titanium Flat Iron $160 at Amazon US If you're going for the blunt, straight look, invest in this straightener that's made with titanium plates to give your hair a glassy finish. Ouai Air Dry Foam $28 at theouai.com $28 at Amazon $28 at Target For a wavy look, this air dry styling foam will give you fresh, beachy waves—no hot tools needed. Just apply a few pumps to wet hair. Amika Blockade Heat Defense Hair Serum $32 at loveamika.com Any time you put heat on your hair, you should be protecting your strands with a heat protectant. This one is a lightweight serum that protects against damage for temperatures up to 450 degrees.