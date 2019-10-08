When you picture Pretty Little Liars actress Ashley Benson, a bona fide blonde probably comes to mind. The 29-year-old has a helluva head of amazing hair, and she's worn just about every shade of blonde imaginable: creamy blonde, platinum, rusty blonde, rose gold, and more. But with fall taking over, change is in the air when it comes to hair. And over the weekend, Benson quietly debuted a dramatically darker hair color in an Instagram picture with a friend. Benson officially retired her blonde roots, and is a full-on brunette now. This is the darkest, moodiest, sultry shade of brunette she's ever been before.

Benson casually dropped a bomb on Insta with her deep chocolate roots, and captioned her pic: "Me and my best @remi.franklin."



Her followers sure did take notice of the hair change though. "Love the dark hair," one wrote, " I LOVE UR NEW HAIR ASHHH," another user commented. Her dark roots subtly fade into a lighter, caramel brown shade on the ends. This tousled, style looks so damn effortless on Benson.

Because I'm a professional Instagram stalker, I went to her friend's page too to search for more evidence of her new hair. I was in luck, because he also happened to post a pic of Benson's new brunette 'do. It feels so ~ fall ~.

Back in September, Benson got her long mermaid waves chopped into a lob by celebrity hairstylist Marc Mena. She was gradually getting darker, but hadn't made such an abrupt switch from her signature blonde hair until now.

There's something about the overcast of the season that's making brunette the spotlight shade of the season. Come warmer months, everyone will be rocking a blonde bob again, which ruled summer 2019. Benson looks absolutely amazing as a brunette, so we'll see how long she holds on to this hair color.

