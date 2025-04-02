I would pay a million dollars to get in on one session with Jenna Ortega’s glam squad. On Apr. 1, the actor was in Las Vegas to promote her upcoming film, Hurry Up Tomorrow, at CinemaCon. We’ll get into her stunning Versace ready-to-wear suit shortly, but for now, I want to focus on the hair and makeup that made her look like nothing short of a ‘90s beauty icon .

For starters, Ortega opted for muted brows , falling just short of a completely bleached look á la Lady Gaga back in February. The rest of her makeup was soft, bronzy, and super sultry, thanks to a brown smokey eye and a toasty blush shade . Her new burgundy hair color was on full display in a pin-straight style that allowed the dimension to peek through. And for the finishing touch, Ortega's nails were filed into a short square shape and painted in a neutral-toned pearly white.

Jenna Ortega promoting Hurry Up Tomorrow at CinemaCon. (Image credit: Getty Images)

These beauty details were the cherry on top of a purple three-piece Versace suit , a stark departure from the grungy, slightly gothic aesthetic she’s become known for since assuming the role of Wednesday Addams for the hit Netflix series Wednesday. While Ortega seems to be experimenting a bit more with her fashion style, it seems her love of edgy glam will never truly go away. (As a fellow indie-sleaze lover myself, I’m here for it.) Keep reading to see how you can recreate Ortega’s hair and makeup look yourself, plus learn a hot tip on how to get muted brows with a product you likely already have at home.

Garnier Color Sensation Color Retouch Ammonia Free Permanent Hair Color in Red $3.99 at Target While Ortega still donned a color similar to her natural shade, hints of burgundy gave it a bit more dimension. This red box dye from Garnier is the perfect way to get a similar look at home—and don't worry, it's much gentler than old-school formulas from the past.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Hydrating Camo Concealer $7 at Ulta Easy Hack: Use a concealer to instantly—albeit, temporarily—bleach your brows at home. Just take a spoolie and swipe the pigment through your eyebrow hair. The number of swipes depends on the intensity you're going for.

MAC Mineralize Powder Blush in Love Joy $34 at Ulta Toasted '90s brown blush is back, and Ortega nailed the look. This blush from MAC in the shade Lovejoy is one of my favorite ways to recreate the trend.

