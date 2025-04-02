Jenna Ortega Does Grungy Glam Right With '90s-Inspired Hair and Makeup

For all the fellow alternative girls at heart, this is for you.

Jenna Ortega grungy hair and makeup
(Image credit: Getty Images)
I would pay a million dollars to get in on one session with Jenna Ortega’s glam squad. On Apr. 1, the actor was in Las Vegas to promote her upcoming film, Hurry Up Tomorrow, at CinemaCon. We’ll get into her stunning Versace ready-to-wear suit shortly, but for now, I want to focus on the hair and makeup that made her look like nothing short of a ‘90s beauty icon.

For starters, Ortega opted for muted brows, falling just short of a completely bleached look á la Lady Gaga back in February. The rest of her makeup was soft, bronzy, and super sultry, thanks to a brown smokey eye and a toasty blush shade. Her new burgundy hair color was on full display in a pin-straight style that allowed the dimension to peek through. And for the finishing touch, Ortega's nails were filed into a short square shape and painted in a neutral-toned pearly white.

Jenna Ortega with muted brows and burgundy hair

Jenna Ortega promoting Hurry Up Tomorrow at CinemaCon.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These beauty details were the cherry on top of a purple three-piece Versace suit, a stark departure from the grungy, slightly gothic aesthetic she’s become known for since assuming the role of Wednesday Addams for the hit Netflix series Wednesday. While Ortega seems to be experimenting a bit more with her fashion style, it seems her love of edgy glam will never truly go away. (As a fellow indie-sleaze lover myself, I’m here for it.) Keep reading to see how you can recreate Ortega’s hair and makeup look yourself, plus learn a hot tip on how to get muted brows with a product you likely already have at home.

Garnier Color Sensation Color Retouch Ammonia Free Permanent Hair Color - Red
Garnier
Color Sensation Color Retouch Ammonia Free Permanent Hair Color in Red

While Ortega still donned a color similar to her natural shade, hints of burgundy gave it a bit more dimension. This red box dye from Garnier is the perfect way to get a similar look at home—and don't worry, it's much gentler than old-school formulas from the past.

Hydrating Camo Concealer - Medium Beige
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Hydrating Camo Concealer

Easy Hack: Use a concealer to instantly—albeit, temporarily—bleach your brows at home. Just take a spoolie and swipe the pigment through your eyebrow hair. The number of swipes depends on the intensity you're going for.

Mineralize Powder Blush - Love Joy
MAC
Mineralize Powder Blush in Love Joy

Toasted '90s brown blush is back, and Ortega nailed the look. This blush from MAC in the shade Lovejoy is one of my favorite ways to recreate the trend.

Ariel Baker
Ariel Baker
Beauty Writer

Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.

Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.

When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.

