20 Short Blonde Hairstyles for Every Tone, Type, and Texture
Go ahead, let us convince you.
By Maya Allen published
Here’s the thing: If you are a natural blonde, as an adult, congratulations! Seriously! You are part of the very rare estimated two percent of the world’s population. For the rest of us, blonde ambition requires a little (or a lot) more effort. Like, say, a great wig, excellent extensions, a trip to the colorist, or an at-home dye job, where our base color is chemically lifted. And no matter how high quality the hair dye is, that process is innately damaging to your strands. (Color has to penetrate—and disrupt—the hair shaft to stay put.) Which is why short blonde hair is a great option. Shorter blonde hair means fresher ends, a brighter tone, and an overall better finish.
So, what's the best short blonde hairstyle for you? That depends on three factors: The shape of your face, the texture of your strands, and the tone of blonde that you've opted for. If you've got for an icy near-white platinum, we say yes to super-short, or even shaved styles. Warmer, honied shades look great in shoulder-length cuts or above. And we're all about wavy styles with dimensional blondes—ones that span from flax to butter and back again. Which is all to say that if you aren't going with a single process, you have a little more leeway with layers, slices, and chops. Ahead, we've gathered twenty of the best short blonde hairstyles on celebrities right now. Get inspired, and get excited for healthy hair that sparkles.
Rita Ora
This hot honey hue looks smashing in a swooping shoulder-length style. Extra point for the ribbons of a slightly lighter tone woven throughout.
Taylor Swift
This slightly asymmetrical A-line bob is just a skosh shorter in the back, which means the star's pale blonde and ivory highlights add even more lift and dimension.
Reese Witherspoon
Yes, Reese! Give us classic sandy sheer gold like only Reese can. After decades of pale blonde, this golden tone is full of zest.
Cynthia Erivo
As discussed: Platinum white-out lightening blonde slaps in ever-so-short styles, like Cynthia Erivo's fuzzy buzz.
Kelly Ripa
Single process butterscotch blonde looks sweet as pie in tumbling waves that hit just along the collarbone.
J.Lo
Listen, if the way J.Lo's bone-straight, honey blonde bob is catching the light doesn't convince you to try this style, I don't know what will.
Solange
Natural girls, let those curls do their own thing and fly free. Solange is all the proof you need that there's so much power in embracing unaltered texture.
Cara Delevingne
Okay, if you have a pixie, I'm not saying you need to dye your hair ice-white, but I am saying you need to wear a headband because look at how beautiful!
Margot Robbie
All I have to say is: With short hair and a blonde shade as striking as Robbie's, doing the least does a lot.
Chrissy Teigen
This is the thing with shoulder-grazing lobs: undone styles are your friend. Teigen's effortless, waved-up, dirty blonde is a signature style of hers for a reason.
Lucy Boynton
A hair bow and half-up styled hair may sound juvenile, but the way it translates on blonde bobs is undeniably chic. Add a few soft bends for extra volume and you have yourself peak sophistication.
Kim Kardashian West
How could one forget the first time KKW went platinum in 2015? Sure, she made I-just-stepped-out-the-shower hair look high-fashion but so can you. Just use Shiseido's Crystal Gel Gloss ($22) for a juicy luster.
Long live Rihanna's honey blonde curly lob. Sidebar: does this make anyone else want to cut curly bangs asap?
Emma Roberts
The low-lift way to style a simple blonde bob is with bobby pins. Yeah, all the ones that have been catching dust in the bottom of your bag for months need to be on your hair.
Zoë Kravitz
Kravitz's platinum pixie at the 2017 Met Gala. That's it—that's the caption.
Emilia Clarke
Don't underestimate the power of a side-parted bob. The moment you feel like you've drove your center part down to the ground, a simple part switch-up makes all the difference. It also leaves more room to try a fun style like flippy ends.
Lauren Conrad
Conrad's reverse ombré lob is such a look. All my fellow indecisive Libras will appreciate this: If you can't decide on a hair color, do both.
Kate Hudson
Hudson's forward-combed pixie is equal parts classic and cool. Don't worry if your dark roots start peeking through; side-swept curls serve as a good distraction.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Creamy blonde streaks effortlessly dress up a simple lob, especially when lots of texture is involved. If Huntington-Whitely's tousled, surfside waves makes you want a beach and a margarita, you are not alone.
Lucy Hale
Hale's salt and pepper blonde, blunt-cut bob is ideal if you simply cannot be bothered with your hair—slick that that baby back! It's amazing what a little finishing oil and tucking your hair behind one ear can do.
