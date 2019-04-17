The 16 Most Game-Changing Natural Hair Products of 2019 Thus Far

Cheers to your curls flourishing all year long.
Having curly hair is an honor and privilege. Solange, who so eloquently reminded us that our curls are our crown with her heartfelt lyrics featured in 2016 single "Don't Touch My Hair", also reaffirmed that we should be proud to treat our hair like royalty. With that being said, Natural hair is a lot of work, and requires top-notch products to keep our curls flourishing. No one curl is the same, and it's important to know what works for you.
Thankfully, 2019 has sparked the onset of amazing new launches that cater to natural hair. From sophisticated styling creams to next-level leave-in treatments, ahead find the very best new launches of that naturalistas should know about.
Oribe Priming Lotion Leave-In Conditioning Detangler, $38
"Detangling is fun," said no one ever. It's certainly a chore, but your curls will endure way less breakage if you use this priming lotion. You don't have to put your poor tender scalp through hell anymore because its nourishing blend of cupuacu and mango seed butters will stop the snagging. Raking your comb through your hair shaft from root to tip will feel so much easier.
Carol's Daughter Coco Creme Paraben free Coil Enhancing Moisture Butter, $9
Naturalistas know: keeping your curls moisturized is #1 of the top ten curly hair commandments. This buttery cream keeps dryness at bay, but also adds the most amazing definition to your curls. Whether you're styling your twist-out, braid-out, or bantu knot-out, lather this through each section to enhance your curl pattern.
DevaCurl High Shine Multi-Benefit Oil, $29
When it comes to hair oils, you have to tread a thin line so they don't weigh your curls down. You won't ever to worry about that with this feather-light, silicone-free, silky oil because it does the complete opposite. I've been spritzing it on my naturally wavy extensions, and it controls frizz while adding the most gorgeous, glistening shine that doesn't get dull later into the day.
SheaMoisture Coconut Custard Make It Last Wash N’ Go Shampoo, $3
Wash n' gos are arguably the most unpredictable natural style there is. Tons of variables (like, the weather, styling products, your hormones etc) influence the final product, which further confirms our curls truly have a mind of their own. However, you can live your best wash n' go life if you prep with this sulfate-free shampoo: the coconut oil, kokum butter, coconut milk, and plant peptides work together to cleanse your hair of build-up and restore hydration.
Suave Professionals for Natural Hair Define & Shine Gel Serum, $5
Suave recently launched its very first collection curated for natural hair with the help of 5,000 women, which is major. This defining gel will keep your coils freshly-shined, and feeling extra-soft. If your ringlets tend to unravel and fall throughout the day, this will pro-long the life of your curls.
Pantene Pro-V Gold Series Edge Tamer Treatment, $10
If you're over edge controls flaking up and drying out your hair after approximately 30 minutes, allow me to change your life. This gem, the newest addition to Pantene's Gold Series line for textured hair, uses the hydrating benefits of argan oil to smooth down your hair in seconds.
Aunt Jackie's Knot On My Watch Instant Detangling Therapy, $11
The truth: you can never have enough detangling products to cut your mirror time in half. This moisturizing cream — free of mineral oil, sulfates, and petrolatum — creates the softest slip on your hair. Bye, knots, see you never (Okay, maybe not, but you can temporarily get rid of them).
Curls The Green Collection Avocado Hair Mousse, $19
PSA: The mousse you swore by in middle school is making a major comeback. Except this time, you can enjoy a new-and-improved formula full of fatty acids from avocado and tons of vitamins to nourish, restore your hair's PH levels, and cleanse your scalp.
Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Hair Masque, $10
I'd like to shout from the mountaintops that hair masks are just as important as face masks. Your scalp and hair shaft deserves TLC, too, which is why you should let this rosemary mint mask marinate on your hair whenever you need a hydration re-up. I love lathering this on, putting on a shower cap, and taking a hot shower to open up my cuticles and allow the masks' juices to penetrate even deeper into curls.
Briogeo B. Well Organic + Australian 100% Tea Tree Oil, $32
Dealing with a dry, itchy scalp? This potent dose of pure tea tree oil contains antimicrobial properties that will soothe your scalp. It's a concentrated amount so the brand recommends diluting this with water or a carrier oil before application.
Mizani 25 Miracle Milk Leave-In Treatment, $30
The name says it all: this miraculous leave-in treatment works overtime to keep your curls in tip-top shape. The brand has identified 25 benefits that fall into the prep, protect, and moisture category. So, essentially this does it all and there's no reason you shouldn't be using it.
Camille Rose Lavender Shaken Hair Spritzer, $12
Time is a luxury, and going through a 10-step haircare routine every single time your curls need a refresh is impossible. Working women: you need to spritz this through your hair any time your curls need to perk up. Plus, the lavender scent is so soothing it will zen you out.
Mane Choice Tropical Moringa Leave In Conditioner, $15
Want longer, thicker, stronger curls? This leave-in conditioner, made of tropical moringa sweet oil, promotes hair growth and retention. Stronger, longer strands are ahead.
Head & Shoulders Royal Oils Deep Moisture Masque Conditioner, $9
We put our scalps through a lot—especially when the seasons change. Combat dirt, debris, and over-oil production from spring's heat and humidity with this restorative mask. It will cleanse your scalp and make your hair feel so fresh and so clean, clean.
Maui Moisture Lightweight Hydration Hibiscus Water Conditioner, $7
If you're curls are on the finer side, you need this lightweight conditioner designed specifically for low-porosity hair that's easily weighed down. The hibiscus water will add hydration and give you the bounciest curls.