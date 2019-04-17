The 16 Most Game-Changing Natural Hair Products of 2019 Thus Far

Having curly hair is an honor and privilege. Solange, who so eloquently reminded us that our curls are our crown with her heartfelt lyrics featured in 2016 single "Don't Touch My Hair", also reaffirmed that we should be proud to treat our hair like royalty. With that being said, Natural hair is a lot of work, and requires top-notch products to keep our curls flourishing. No one curl is the same, and it's important to know what works for you.

Thankfully, 2019 has sparked the onset of amazing new launches that cater to natural hair. From sophisticated styling creams to next-level leave-in treatments, ahead find the very best new launches of that naturalistas should know about.