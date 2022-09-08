Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In my humble opinion, LolaVie is the best celebrity haircare brand out there—and I say that without an ounce of exaggeration. Aside from the fact that Jennifer Aniston can do no wrong (I mean it, she really can’t), every single product in the line has been launched with intention, purpose, and efficacy at the forefront. That’s in part because the 53-year-old actress believes that self-care should be just as simple as it should be indulgent. “I view my different routines as self-care,” she exclusively tells Marie Claire. “I think they are important and we should want to make time to take care of ourselves inside and out.” But as someone with approximately 9,000 projects going on at one time, she knows “time is precious.”

So, when it came time to expand her three-product haircare line to shampoo and conditioner, she did so strategically. “You should expect excellent results from your personal care products as well as products that do what they say and make your self-care routine easier,” she said. “It’s all about having the right balance of ingredients and making sure we’re delivering on performance, which isn’t easy.” The Morning Show star and her team went through “so many rounds” of product trial and error and small tweak after small tweak before arriving at the “perfect” formula. “There are so many shampoos and conditioners on the market, there wasn’t a need for one if it didn’t stand out,” she says. “These are game-changers.”

(Image credit: Courtesy of LolaVie )

In fact, they’re frizz-fighting superpowers (the results are wild, you guys) have convinced Aniston to wear her hair natural more frequently. “Don’t get me wrong, I love a good blowout. Over the years though, I’ve learned to listen to what my hair is telling me it needs—and that is that the health of my hair and scalp is most important,” she tells us. “I’ve been embracing my natural wavy texture more often, especially since launching LolaVie.”

I had the chance to put all the products to the test, and can confirm that they are, to quote Aniston, “game-changers.” The shampoo, which is fortified with niacinamide, ceramides, and biotin, gently cleanses, while the conditioner, which features coconut, jackfruit, and orange extract, locks in moisture. After just one wash, my fine hair looked fuller, my split ends were seemingly sealed, and I swear my hair air dried sans frizz—which quite literally never happens. To shop the new launches, along with the rest of the LolaVie line, scroll ahead.

The Restorative Shampoo $29 at LolaVie (opens in new tab) If you’re searching for something that makes you feel fresh, LolaVie has you covered. The gel works up into a gentle foam that lathers in seconds. The scent is unmatched—it reminds me of a spa. Perhaps my favorite part however, is the way it removes product residue without stripping much-needed moisture or messing with my hair color.

The Restorative Conditioner $29 at LolaVie (opens in new tab) Enter the ultimate frizz-fighter. Thanks to a vegan keratin complex, this conditioner left my hair feeling (and looking) smoother and shinier than ever before. The moisture stays locked in even once the product is rinsed out and gave my hair a softness that I’ve truly only experienced after a salon wash and style.

The Hair Oil $32 at LolaVie (opens in new tab) As someone with super fine hair, hair oils are risky business. But this product is so insanely lightweight that I’m able to apply it before blow drying and after styling without weighing my hair down. While no product can fix split ends entirely, this 100 percent made my ends look healthier and more uniform, despite my desperate need for a haircut.

The Perfecting Leave-In $29 at LolaVie (opens in new tab) If your hair runs on the drier side, this product is a must. Not only is it going to keep your hair looking healthy and hydrated, but it’s also going to lock in your style. It’s formulated with superstar ingredients like Rose of Jericho, which provides protection and hydration, and without the bad stuff (read: sulfates, parabens, and silicones).