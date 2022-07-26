Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

You know it’s going to be a good day when Jennifer Aniston posts on Instagram. And, it’s an even better day when said photo is of her natural hair texture. Because let’s be honest: between red carpet events and the fact that her go-to hairstylist Chris McMillan is a literal hair magician, a look at the Friends alum’s au naturale hair only comes around once in a very blue moon. As such, it’s easy to see why the Internet is losing it over the actress’ latest beach day snap.

While Aniston didn’t drop her frizz-fighting, shine-boosting hair routine with her most recent picture, we’re 99.9 percent confident that her haircare brand, LolaVie, was an integral part of her regimen. The line, which The Morning Show star launched in 2021, currently has three products to its name: The Glossing Detangler, The Perfecting Leave-In, and the Lightweight Hair Oil.

The latter is the brand’s newest launch—and the key to Aniston’s sleek natural curls. “I’m leaning into my natural waves for summertime,” the actress exclusively told Marie Claire in June while discussing her partnership with Vital Proteins. “All I use is the hair oil and then let my hair dry naturally.” She also teased that she has an A+ shampoo and conditioner in the works that she’s been testing behind-the-scenes. Oh, that’s not all though: She also has a non-aerosol dry shampoo and a weekly deep conditioning mask in production.

It’s this fabulous concoction of products (they’re all so good, I’m obsessed) that has helped Aniston embrace her natural texture—humidity and all. “You gotta learn to love humidity, because you can’t fight it. I used to spend all this time blow drying my hair and then I’d walk outside in the summer in New York and it’s just…not good. Don’t fight it, love it,” she joked. “If I ever have any frizz, I’ll mix the leave-in, detangler, and oil together and run it through dry hair.”

Want to recreate Aniston’s routine? Keep scrolling to shop her faves.